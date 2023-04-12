 Skip to content
(CNN)   Good news: The Indiana recycling plant fire is out. Bad news: The EPA is detecting VOCs in their air samples. Fark: They're also detecting asbestos   (cnn.com) divider line
    Followup, Health, Law, Fire marshal, Risk, Chrysotile, Carcinogen, Lawsuit, Legal liability  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They managed to burn asbestos. Impressive (and deadly).
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the one side, bad...on the other side--Indiana.

Most of those chucklefarks probably want every environmental standard done away with...so congrats--here is your preview.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I do so love our modern age,
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
While it's not yet clear what sparked the fire, local leaders have shared concerns since at least 2019 that the facility was riddled with fire hazards and building code violations, records show.

"We knew it wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when this was going to happen," the fire chief said.

I guess regulations (and enforcing them) are for pussy lib states.
You reap what you sow red states. How long can you hold your breath?
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigMax: They managed to burn asbestos. Impressive (and deadly).


Did they actually burn it, or did they breach something containing it, and through heat convection, lift it out and into the atmosphere?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Today, on Good Morning South Bend:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilchode
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're detecting the Dutch East India company? Those Hoosiers better hope there arent any nutmeg trees around.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: On the one side, bad...on the other side--Indiana.

Most of those chucklefarks probably want every environmental standard done away with...so congrats--here is your preview.


This is the sweet, sweet smell of mesothelioma freedom.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: On the one side, bad...on the other side--Indiana.

Most of those chucklefarks probably want every environmental standard done away with...so congrats--here is your preview.


Those people are too willfully ignorant to even acknowledge that there was a risk in the first place..
The same people that will rely on anecdotes about the guy that smoked until he was 95 and died of natural
causes, meaning cigarettes are safe, and the people that worked the asbestos mines in New Hampshire
and never got lung cancer...That sort of crap that they "I heard" and " I seen"....

They don't understand, and don't want to understand, risk, statistics or biology enough to outweigh
their easy explanations..
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

evilchode: They're detecting the Dutch East India company? Those Hoosiers better hope there arent any nutmeg trees around.


They are detecting the British East India C.ompamy
 
Target Builder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigMax: They managed to burn asbestos. Impressive (and deadly).


That's an inversely amazing achievement.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The firefighters did asbestos they could.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigMax: They managed to burn asbestos. Impressive (and deadly).


I'm sure it's just very fine particles of asbestos that are floating around the area due to the warmth of the fire making air rise.  They will just fall harmlessly to the ground wherever they drift away to.  No worries about those tiny, light particles being picked up again and again by winds.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Prolly came from a bunch of hats brought in from Georgia.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Asbestos is not toxic, dumbass reporter.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Asbestos is not toxic, dumbass reporter.


It sure as hell isn't safe.

Are you like an asbestos lobbyist or something?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: While it's not yet clear what sparked the fire, local leaders have shared concerns since at least 2019 that the facility was riddled with fire hazards and building code violations, records show.

"We knew it wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when this was going to happen," the fire chief said.

I guess regulations (and enforcing them) are for pussy lib states.
You reap what you sow red states. How long can you hold your breath?


Around here, our fire chief does inspections and heavily fines us if we even think about not being in compliance.

Fire chiefs in Indiana must have different agendas, since they knew there were violations and didn't get out the fine books.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Indiana just couldn't stand Ohio being better than them at anything.

Seriously, though, how does a fire start at a recycling center?  Who would be stupid enough to cause one?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Asbestos is not toxic, dumbass reporter.


Akshually, the likely method of pathogenesis in asbestos related mesothelioma is genotoxicity.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: SumoJeb: Asbestos is not toxic, dumbass reporter.

It sure as hell isn't safe.

Are you like an asbestos lobbyist or something?


I'd like to state for the record that I am not, and have never been, associated with SumoJeb in any way.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am over an hour away from them to the north and this morning you could not hardly stand it outside the smell and the smog was so bad
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The two (destroyed) buildings on that street looks like they have asbestos in the plumbing - very old buildings.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: SumoJeb: Asbestos is not toxic, dumbass reporter.

Akshually, the likely method of pathogenesis in asbestos related mesothelioma is genotoxicity.


cool beans. thanks. I thought the cancer risk was all inflammation related I didn't know asbestos can affect the actual makeup of cells.

/still not toxic in the sense that consuming some will make you sick

Claude Ballse: SumoJeb: Asbestos is not toxic, dumbass reporter.

It sure as hell isn't safe.

Are you like an asbestos lobbyist or something?


A fall from a building is also not safe, but is non-toxic.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Imagine if the carcinogenic effects of asbestos had been discovered in 2020 instead of 1970

Cons would be chopping it up and snorting it to "own the libz"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chewd: Imagine if the carcinogenic effects of asbestos had been discovered in 2020 instead of 1970

Cons would be chopping it up and snorting it to "own the libz"


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
