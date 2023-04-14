 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Someday, a Russian missile system will actually work and then hooo, boy are we in trouble?
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here we see Russian troops test fire their new hypersonic, laser guided mortar with thermobaric warhead:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Tremble in fear at the might of the Russian military!"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad the missile misfired. Lives spared, even by happenstance, is great news.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an article buried somewhere in that clusterfark of ads?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

/tired of this "fighting with your hands tied behind your back" bullshiite.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

/tired of this "fighting with your hands tied behind your back" bullshiite.


Gust Avrakotos: "That's how a cold limited war turns into a real regional war and that's something you want to keep a very good eye on."
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: .

Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?


Don't know who's saying that, except MGT probably

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

It takes a long time to get up to speed in an unfamiliar plane, no matter how motivated they are. Also having a F-35, Typhoon, or such shot down over Russian controlled land is giving away a lot of tech. Much better to give Poland replacements as they ship their MiGs and SUs to Ukraine.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder at what year into this war that the kamikaze runs begin.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, if one Russian missile system actually works, what are the odds that any others will?

I think the exchange goes something like:
1. Russia downs a manned NATO aircraft.
2. Шок и трепет, товарищи.

I'm glad I'm not the guy who has to decide what to obliterate first.  Air-defense radars?  Command and control?  Strategic triad?  Soooo many targets, so little time.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: I wonder at what year into this war that the kamikaze runs begin.


That might actually be a step towards some level of competence on the part of the russians, considering that a kamikaze attack is one where the attacker willingly sacrifices their lives to achieve a objective.

Right now the orcs are just running headlong into machine gun and artillery fire with no plans and no idea what the fark they're doing, other than that other orcs with other machine guns are ready to mow them down if they turn around. I'm all for orcs dying stupidly and uselessly, but let's keep the terminology correct.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another dumb tabloid that should be reporting on celebrities and their boobies playing Realpolitik.

Lovely.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)


I disagree. The downing of a single airplane is a serious escalation, but the circumstances would determine the response. It's highly unlikely that this incident, had the shootdown been successful, would have immediately led to a full-scale bombing campaign by NATO forces, or anything of that sort, unless it was in combination with other attacks on NATO forces. NATO is not so hotheaded and trigger-happy as that. What it most likely would have led to at the most is active participation in training and the supply chain in Ukraine by NATO personnel, and possibly NATO aircraft patrolling the skies to enforce a no-fly zone to protect those personnel.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)


Think ending Saddam's air force part deux.  Done in a week.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone needs to shoot the dynamite monkey
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mononymous: Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

/tired of this "fighting with your hands tied behind your back" bullshiite.


Because Russia has nukes.

That's it.  Nothing more.

The West is afraid if the war escalates it will reallyescalate and nukes exploding and missiles flying and World War III and everybody dies.  Will Putin really do that?  Probably not, unless his control of Russia itself is threatened.  But nobody in the US and NATO wants to risk it.

That being said, if this plane was actually shot down, we might have got there anyways.

/disclaimer: whenever I mention nukes, people yell at me, even though fear of such is a very real part of this particular war
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wxboy: LesserEvil: I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)

I disagree. The downing of a single airplane is a serious escalation, but the circumstances would determine the response. It's highly unlikely that this incident, had the shootdown been successful, would have immediately led to a full-scale bombing campaign by NATO forces, or anything of that sort, unless it was in combination with other attacks on NATO forces. NATO is not so hotheaded and trigger-happy as that. What it most likely would have led to at the most is active participation in training and the supply chain in Ukraine by NATO personnel, and possibly NATO aircraft patrolling the skies to enforce a no-fly zone to protect those personnel.


Oh, I don't think they are trigger happy, or they would act in a hot-headed manner... I'm saying they'd respond in some decisive way that would impact the Putin regime in a very final way. I personally have no idea how that would happen, I'm just saying they likely have a plan, and they'd want to make sure it executed to a successful conclusion. Nuclear powers get very special attention, and very large amounts of resources are dedicated to making sure that when the ball does drop, victory is assured.

I do not believe there is really any "escalation" with a country like Russia - it's "on" or "off" at a certain point, and I think willingness to shoot down NATO aircraft, unprovoked, means that it is "on" - and while diplomats burn up the crisis phone lines, NATO's military and their intelligence apparatus would have a definitive plan to deal with things before Russian forces could even blink.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope Putin starts shiat with NATO intentionally or not. Enough is enough. Russia has nothing, it's nuke arsenal is most likely useless and wouldn't dare risk an actual nuclear conflict because they know it'll be over instantly

But the real issue is that if Russia starts shiat with NATO, China will be forced to respond and back Russia and we can then wipe out the Chinese Infantry and Airforce which is most likely also a paper tiger since they get most their shiat from Russia anyway and with the bonus of taking them on in Eastern Europe instead of on their home turf. Of course we would need to defend the fark out of Taiwan, but with their resources tied up in Eastern Europe and not nearly as much military hardware as US and NATO will have in Eastern Europe, China would be idiots to start a 2nd front with a Taiwanese invasion
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Russia has nothing, it's nuke arsenal is most likely useless and wouldn't dare risk an actual nuclear conflict because they know it'll be over instantly


There is no proof that their nukes don't work.  And, in a full scale nuclear war, you don't need them to all work.  If 95% of Russia's nukes don't work, millions of people are still going to have a very, very bad day.

So, Biden and the rest of NATO have decided, for very logical reasons, they can't just hope that Russia's nukes don't work-they have to assume they do, or at least enough of them to kill everybody on the planet.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obilg
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: But the real issue is that if Russia starts shiat with NATO, China will be forced to respond and back Russia


Fark user imageView Full Size


no.

they'll happily watch us weaken ourselves and deplete our weapon stockpiles before attacking Taiwan. Russia quickly becoming a liability as an ally
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: LesserEvil: I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)

Think ending Saddam's air force part deux.  Done in a week.


I think the response to Russia would be quicker. They have far more focus on Russia as a potential combatant, and more is at stake to shutting them down. There are capabilities that will always be kept secret until they really need to deploy them. Saddam wasn't a big enough fish to play all those cards held tightly by the western powers.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We were never going to start WW3 over a drone. If the Russians had shot it down, the Military would have covered it up.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The Exit Stencilist: Russia has nothing, it's nuke arsenal is most likely useless and wouldn't dare risk an actual nuclear conflict because they know it'll be over instantly

There is no proof that their nukes don't work.  And, in a full scale nuclear war, you don't need them to all work.  If 95% of Russia's nukes don't work, millions of people are still going to have a very, very bad day.

So, Biden and the rest of NATO have decided, for very logical reasons, they can't just hope that Russia's nukes don't work-they have to assume they do, or at least enough of them to kill everybody on the planet.


So, what's the loss of millions in a world of billions?
About time we decreased some of the surplus population!

Honestly, enough of this cowering. Putin won't be launching nukes, if they had any intention to, they would've after the 100th threat they made to use their nukes on the UK and US

And I do suspect that Putin will provoke shiat with NATO, specifically to get China involved because Russia is running out of meat and steel to send to Ukraine
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

indylaw: We were never going to start WW3 over a drone. If the Russians had shot it down, the Military would have covered it up.


not a drone. ftfa

"Thankfully, reports The Times, the Russian missile misfired and the RAF plane's 30-strong crew was unharmed."
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The Exit Stencilist: But the real issue is that if Russia starts shiat with NATO, China will be forced to respond and back Russia

[Fark user image 307x307]

no.

they'll happily watch us weaken ourselves and deplete our weapon stockpiles before attacking Taiwan. Russia quickly becoming a liability as an ally


China will not invade Taiwan. They wouldn't want to destroy the infrastructure - far too valuable. Their plan is, and always was, to blockade them into surrendering to a Hong Kong kind of status (followed by political absorption). Russia's failure to convince the world Ukraine was a part of Russia by invading and ceding it quickly has China on their heels right now.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

indylaw: We were never going to start WW3 over a drone. If the Russians had shot it down, the Military would have covered it up.


Just like they did all the other times, right?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: mononymous: .

Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

Don't know who's saying that, except MGT probably

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

It takes a long time to get up to speed in an unfamiliar plane, no matter how motivated they are. Also having a F-35, Typhoon, or such shot down over Russian controlled land is giving away a lot of tech. Much better to give Poland replacements as they ship their MiGs and SUs to Ukraine.


I've been thinking the short-term strategy should be to form a foreign legion of pilots capable of flying the f-16  and lend them the planes instead of supplying them directly to Ukraine.  It would solve part of the "Coming up to speed" problem.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbirchall: I dunno, if one Russian missile system actually works, what are the odds that any others will?

I think the exchange goes something like:
1. Russia downs a manned NATO aircraft.
2. Шок и трепет, товарищи.

I'm glad I'm not the guy who has to decide what to obliterate first.  Air-defense radars?  Command and control?  Strategic triad?  Soooo many targets, so little time.


Massive missile strike against AA and C&C. Brief respite as surviving AA sites shut down to avoid being targeted immediately followed by a second wave of missile strikes. This all opens the door for a massive air strike with 3 elements. Establish Air to Air superiority while ground attack aircraft target ammo and fuel dumps, artillery positions and forward command structure. While their command is panicking and struggling to come up with a response to the above a combined arms ground assault is launched.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The Exit Stencilist: But the real issue is that if Russia starts shiat with NATO, China will be forced to respond and back Russia

[Fark user image 307x307]

no.

they'll happily watch us weaken ourselves and deplete our weapon stockpiles before attacking Taiwan. Russia quickly becoming a liability as an ally


This would be a combined conflict with mainly EU and UK troops NATO sent in to support any escalation
And you seem unaware that Russia and China have made a pact, for the very purpose of provoking world war and upending the current socio-economic balance of the world. Or so that was the plan. Russia would swoop in and take Ukraine, China would swoop in and take Taiwan, the US and NATO would do nothing but shiat themselves, point fingers all while Russia and China would start dictating the terms as the new global leaders and get busy banging two chicks at the same time every night

But that dream of a new world order hasn't worked out. Russia is on the ropes and when, not if Putin decides to really push NATO, China will be forced to respond wether they like it or not, lest their "pact" to support Russia unconditionally and ambitions be the dominant force on the world stage is shown to the heap of bullshiat that it is
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: We were never going to start WW3 over a drone. If the Russians had shot it down, the Military would have covered it up.


It was a 4-engine surveillance plane with a crew of 2 or 3 dozen (4 to fly it, the rest to surveille things).

RC-135W RIVET JOINT (RAF.mod.uk)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wxboy: LesserEvil: I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)

I disagree. The downing of a single airplane is a serious escalation, but the circumstances would determine the response. It's highly unlikely that this incident, had the shootdown been successful, would have immediately led to a full-scale bombing campaign by NATO forces, or anything of that sort, unless it was in combination with other attacks on NATO forces. NATO is not so hotheaded and trigger-happy as that. What it most likely would have led to at the most is active participation in training and the supply chain in Ukraine by NATO personnel, and possibly NATO aircraft patrolling the skies to enforce a no-fly zone to protect those personnel.


You're right and you're wrong.  Right in that NATO will not full-scale bomb Russia, but wrong in that NATO would enforce a no-fly zone anywhere near the conflict. If Russian pilots are doing this already, enforcing any no-fly zone would be seen as challenging them, and just make things worse.

But as proportionate response, NATO would probably use cruise misses to destroy some plans parked at an airfield, specifically the airfield that the fighter took off from, or to damage the airfield so the planes couldn't take off for a while. Either way, it would be blatantly obvious that the intent was not to kill anyone nor hamper Russia's entire air defense.  In other words, there will be no no-fly zone unless NATO is ready to go to war with Russia, or allow China to impose one over the Taiwan Strait, the next day.

But as for the proportionate response, Putin and the rest of the Kremlin would expect one.  Hell, they may very well be the plan so they can use it as propaganda; "See, it is Russia against NATO!".

But something else I got from the article:

John Foreman, who was the British defence attaché in Russia until September 2022, told The Times that the attempted shooting down of a Rivet Joint aircraft was evidence of increasing Russian "hot-headedness" over the Black Sea.

"The order seems to have gone out to not let the US and UK get too close to Russian airspace," he said. "As a result of all the failures in the south, Black Sea fleet aircraft are much more aggressive than elsewhere, acting unsafely and unprofessionally."

In typical Brithish understatement, it sounds like he's comparing this to when athletes on the losing team get frustrated towards the end of a game and start doing things that get them penalized.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Luse: dbirchall: I dunno, if one Russian missile system actually works, what are the odds that any others will?

I think the exchange goes something like:
1. Russia downs a manned NATO aircraft.
2. Шок и трепет, товарищи.

I'm glad I'm not the guy who has to decide what to obliterate first.  Air-defense radars?  Command and control?  Strategic triad?  Soooo many targets, so little time.

Massive missile strike against AA and C&C. Brief respite as surviving AA sites shut down to avoid being targeted immediately followed by a second wave of missile strikes. This all opens the door for a massive air strike with 3 elements. Establish Air to Air superiority while ground attack aircraft target ammo and fuel dumps, artillery positions and forward command structure. While their command is panicking and struggling to come up with a response to the above a combined arms ground assault is launched.


I think it's more likely that NATO would down a Russian fighter in retaliation. If they really wanted to hurt Russia, they'd use their forces to obliterate the extensive defensive lines Russia has built in Northern Crimea before the Ukrainians launch their counteroffensive. The loss of Crimea would be devastating to the Putin regime back home.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Chinese Infantry and Airforce which is most likely also a paper tiger since they get most their shiat from Russia anyway


Yeah.... About that.

You are very very wrong.

This isn't 1986 anymore.

China makes things now.

They have modern manufacturing and tooling and aerospace. There is no reason to think that they don't have tech that is on par with the west. Probably not as much, but I wouldn't wanna pick a fight with them.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mononymous: Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

/tired of this "fighting with your hands tied behind your back" bullshiite.


Aside from Russia, is anyone saying this? I think you're just misunderstanding people's actual concerns over the expansion of the scope of the war.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whidbey: Another dumb tabloid that should be reporting on celebrities and their boobies playing Realpolitik.

Lovely.


I agree with whidbey?  I'm buying a lottery ticket tonight.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mononymous: Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

/tired of this "fighting with your hands tied behind your back" bullshiite.


It's only frowned if they use NATO supplied weapons because it looks like NATO is using a proxy to attack Russia directly. It's stupid, but war is 75% politics so of course it is stupid.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Geotpf: The Exit Stencilist: Russia has nothing, it's nuke arsenal is most likely useless and wouldn't dare risk an actual nuclear conflict because they know it'll be over instantly

There is no proof that their nukes don't work.  And, in a full scale nuclear war, you don't need them to all work.  If 95% of Russia's nukes don't work, millions of people are still going to have a very, very bad day.

So, Biden and the rest of NATO have decided, for very logical reasons, they can't just hope that Russia's nukes don't work-they have to assume they do, or at least enough of them to kill everybody on the planet.

So, what's the loss of millions in a world of billions?
About time we decreased some of the surplus population!

Honestly, enough of this cowering. Putin won't be launching nukes, if they had any intention to, they would've after the 100th threat they made to use their nukes on the UK and US

And I do suspect that Putin will provoke shiat with NATO, specifically to get China involved because Russia is running out of meat and steel to send to Ukraine


If you're that blasé over millions of people dying, why do you even object to Russia invading Ukraine in the first place? Not enough dead?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mononymous: Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

/tired of this "fighting with your hands tied behind your back" bullshiite.


Someone is unfamiliar with proxy war.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What percentage of China's GDP is dependent on American consumers? I think their dependence on our market and our dependence on their cheap shiat will prevent WWIII.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: wxboy: LesserEvil: I have a feeling that a NATO response to having one of their airplanes shot down would be pretty damn swift and decisive. NATO warplanes would not be prone to such a failure, and I'm sure they have a plan in place for just such an incident.

In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the response would be so complete, the result would be the end of Putin's folly - and people would believe, forever after, that NATO set the whole thing up to provoke Russia (because people are stupid, and stupid people believe in conspiracies because they think it makes them look smart)

I disagree. The downing of a single airplane is a serious escalation, but the circumstances would determine the response. It's highly unlikely that this incident, had the shootdown been successful, would have immediately led to a full-scale bombing campaign by NATO forces, or anything of that sort, unless it was in combination with other attacks on NATO forces. NATO is not so hotheaded and trigger-happy as that. What it most likely would have led to at the most is active participation in training and the supply chain in Ukraine by NATO personnel, and possibly NATO aircraft patrolling the skies to enforce a no-fly zone to protect those personnel.

You're right and you're wrong.  Right in that NATO will not full-scale bomb Russia, but wrong in that NATO would enforce a no-fly zone anywhere near the conflict. If Russian pilots are doing this already, enforcing any no-fly zone would be seen as challenging them, and just make things worse.

But as proportionate response, NATO would probably use cruise misses to destroy some plans parked at an airfield, specifically the airfield that the fighter took off from, or to damage the airfield so the planes couldn't take off for a while. Either way, it would be blatantly obvious that the intent was not to kill anyone nor hamper Russia's entire air defense.  In other words, there will be no no-fly zone unless NATO is ready to go to war with Russia, or all ...


Yeah, I think I'd agree. I was mostly getting at the idea that some people seem to think that this would have led to NATO troops marching to Moscow or an immediate launch of dozens of cruise missiles targeted on the Kremlin or whatever. The actual response would be an escalation of some kind, but not anything remotely near all-out total war.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: whither_apophis: mononymous: .

Somebody remind me why it is acceptable for Russia to fire on Ukranian civilians, but Ukraine firing on legitimate military targets within Russia is frowned upon?

Don't know who's saying that, except MGT probably

And why we don't want to supply planes to Ukraine, because it facilitates strikes within Russia?

It takes a long time to get up to speed in an unfamiliar plane, no matter how motivated they are. Also having a F-35, Typhoon, or such shot down over Russian controlled land is giving away a lot of tech. Much better to give Poland replacements as they ship their MiGs and SUs to Ukraine.

I've been thinking the short-term strategy should be to form a foreign legion of pilots capable of flying the f-16  and lend them the planes instead of supplying them directly to Ukraine.  It would solve part of the "Coming up to speed" problem.


Claire Chennault and the Flying Tigers?  Interesting Idea...
 
