(NBC News)   Another reminder...if you are in law enforcement you don't text to your colleagues that you just say you got full confession when you didn't because "it's just easier". Also might want to not text out homophobic or ethnic slurs as well   (nbcnews.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, there's a lot of bad apples in that bushel.

California law enforcement has been known as trash for years. Several departments there are under federal investigation for running their own criminal enterprises using the department (LASD, the shield wasnt a how to guide)
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't you put it in writing, it's not like there's any significant chance you'll have actual meaningful consequences for it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1asshole12?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(._.)

And then people (white people) wonder why nonwhite people don't call the cops. Or talk to the cops. Or trust the cops.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then what's the point of being in law enforcement if you're not going to abuse the power and weaponize your racism?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually keep doing that.  Makes it easier to prove you a scumbag.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a few years in my early 30s I considered switching careers to law enforcement. I legit thought the work would be interesting--dangerous, yes, but interesting. I'm glad I never did. I couldn't handle having to work alongside people who use their power to back up their racism and homophobia. It's bad enough that they're out there. But having to work with them would have destroyed me as a person.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a message on Nov. 22, 2021, Rombough allegedly texted an officer, "I'm only stopping them cuz they black," and added an expletive.

Just filled an ocean with defense lawyer saliva.
 
carkiller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All cops are bad except Lt. Columbo & the guys working Sgt. Miller's precinct, & 1: Lt. Columbo is everything bad about a cop except that he's going after the rich guys, & not ordinary folk like you & him; B: he & Barney's boys are fictional characters; & ///: "ordinary folk just like you" is an aaaaaaaawwwwwwwfully slippery thing to try to define to an employee of the State with a gun who is almost certainly not thinking you're "regular folk just like" them as they're talking to you, because they've noticed a couple of ways in which you are most certainly not just like them, ways you're well aware of because you are in actual fact not like "ordinary folk" along one or more vectors.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also stay away from houses and cars that have Back the Blueflags and bumper stickers. They encourage and support this behavior
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You plugged him in the neck? Lol," Evans allegedly responded, according to the report, which was provided to NBC News by Mathew Martinez, a lawyer for suspect Trent Allen.

Evans allegedly added that Allen's injury sounded "like his fault."

This person shouldn't be allowed outside, much less be in a position to mete out "law enforcement".
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think I said this here before. I asked my brother recently why he never got into law enforcement (He was an MP in the Marine Corps) he told me because he could never be a part of "the brotherhood". My brother is not liberal, he's fairly conservative, so I was kind of surprised he said that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Colors (1988)
Definitely had a negative effect on cops.
The C.R.A.S.H.  unit should not be every cop, dudes. Period.  Stop drinking Kill-nology  Kool-Aid.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TFW you realize a few rotten apples have, actually, spoiled the whole bunch.

/Defund The Police
 
maudibjr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: (._.)

And then people (white people) wonder why nonwhite people don't call the cops. Or talk to the cops. Or trust the cops.


Non-white people also wonder why white people insist on telling them this
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

carkiller: Columbo is everything bad about a cop except that he's going after the rich guys, & not ordinary folk like you & him;


Columbo. I wonder how many times he went into the evidence room, took things, placed them in a paper bag (it was always in a paper bag) took them to the bag guy's and showed them off. Is that even allowed?

Someone posted here not too long ago about having a show where their all in court and the defense attorney beating Columbo down because of all the rules he broke.

Defense Attorney: So, Lt Columbo, how did you get that painting and place it in the closet for my client to find?

There was even one episode where he felt so bad for the murderer (an old woman starting dementia) they he even let go.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bootlicker Brigade incoming!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: In a message on Nov. 22, 2021, Rombough allegedly texted an officer, "I'm only stopping them cuz they black," and added an expletive.

Just filled an ocean with defense lawyer saliva.


That, and:

In a message included in the investigative report and dated April 29, 2020, Officer Morteza Amiri told an officer from a nearby department that because his agency does not record interviews on video, "I sometimes just say people gave me a full confession when they didn't."

"Gets filed easier," Amiri said, according to the report.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
steklo:

There was even one episode where he felt so bad for the murderer (an old woman starting dementia) they he even let go.

Stupid Columbo fell for Mom's "doddering old lady" bit.

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
my wife (girlfriend back then) used to wonder why i didn't like cops and just assumed it was cuz i was an anti-authoritarian jerk, which i am, but then she started working for a FQCH (community health center) which serves underserved (read: minority) communities and got to see how cops treat those groups day in a d day out

Cops are a gang, they are not to be trusted, and. no, not even that friend of yours who is totes cool, that one too.  Especially that one.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Man, there's a lot of bad apples in that bushel.

California law enforcement has been known as trash for years. Several departments there are under federal investigation for running their own criminal enterprises using the department (LASD, the shield wasnt a how to guide)



This just in: 95% of all cops make the other 5% look bad.
 
carkiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: carkiller: Columbo is everything bad about a cop except that he's going after the rich guys, & not ordinary folk like you & him;

Columbo. I wonder how many times he went into the evidence room, took things, placed them in a paper bag (it was always in a paper bag) took them to the bag guy's and showed them off. Is that even allowed?

Someone posted here not too long ago about having a show where their all in court and the defense attorney beating Columbo down because of all the rules he broke.

Defense Attorney: So, Lt Columbo, how did you get that painting and place it in the closet for my client to find?

There was even one episode where he felt so bad for the murderer (an old woman starting dementia) they he even let go.


He got a confessions in the end, but that short king straight up interrupted standard procedure to put evidence in his farking pocket to bring out to confront his suspect with days later. I love my best friend clumbo, but he was a bad cop. He's just the bad cop we need to put rich, connected white guys away behind bars where they belong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Stupid Columbo fell for Mom's "doddering old lady" bit.


I liked the Colombo TV show, but that episode where he lets the old woman off scott free, really got my goat.

Sure at the end, he proved that she did it, but he let her go...I never quite understood that. I guess the writers wanted to show he had a little compassion or whatever. Still, I don't think it was right.

Dementia or not.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are some damned stupid cops.  Every email, every text message, everything you put in writing on a digital device is saved somewhere.

However, 99.99% of the time, nobody is recording your voice conversations.  If you are going to say stupid shiat, at least do so in person or via an audio phone call.  Of course, people who say stupid shiat are also typically too stupid to avoid saying stupid shiat in text messages and emails.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: TFW you realize a few rotten apples have, actually, spoiled the whole bunch.

/Defund The Police


Yep. And once cops started getting pushback on their racist-ass "Blue Lives Matter" flag and paraphernalia, they roped in a bunch of other groups to hide behind and steal goodwill from. Because they suck like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

carkiller: He's just the bad cop we need to put rich, connected white guys away behind bars where they belong.


The way I see it? For Columbo, Sometimes the cop has to be just as dirty as the person committing the crime, to catch them.
 
carkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: HailRobonia: Stupid Columbo fell for Mom's "doddering old lady" bit.

I liked the Colombo TV show, but that episode where he lets the old woman off scott free, really got my goat.

Sure at the end, he proved that she did it, but he let her go...I never quite understood that. I guess the writers wanted to show he had a little compassion or whatever. Still, I don't think it was right.

Dementia or not.


The boyfriend & my best friend clumbo both knew that it would take longer get the case thrown out than she would live, & it was optional. He was doing it out of & in support of love, but gee we forgot about the old doctor who never got to take his around the world trip he'd been dreaming of taking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

carkiller: we forgot about


Fark user imageView Full Size



They show this one a lot in repeats. It's a classic.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:because his agency does not record interviews on video, "I sometimes just say people gave me a full confession when they didn't." "Gets filed easier," Amiri said, according to the report.

I've heard of coercing a confession, but this genius decided that was too much work, and just lies that he gets confessions because it makes filing the paperwork easier. Holy shiat. Every conviction he was involved in is about to get overturned.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: For a few years in my early 30s I considered switching careers to law enforcement. I legit thought the work would be interesting--dangerous, yes, but interesting. I'm glad I never did. I couldn't handle having to work alongside people who use their power to back up their racism and homophobia. It's bad enough that they're out there. But having to work with them would have destroyed me as a person.


That's the problem. We need law enforcement to be attractive to good guys and then actually hire them.
 
carkiller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But enough about fictional cops, when real cops whom we can't love for also being the fictional Grampa in The Princess Brideexist.  ACAB
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: FTFA:because his agency does not record interviews on video, "I sometimes just say people gave me a full confession when they didn't." "Gets filed easier," Amiri said, according to the report.

I've heard of coercing a confession, but this genius decided that was too much work, and just lies that he gets confessions because it makes filing the paperwork easier. Holy shiat. Every conviction he was involved in is about to get overturned.


every defense attorney in the area will have a never ending erection/ladyboner for the next few years suing this place.

/did both erection/lady boner because i assume there are some female defense attorneys
//subby
///this story made me rage out more than normal this morning
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"rocks Northern California police department"

good lord...rocks them...what the f ever...rocks them...no one is "rocked" by this.  NO one...they aren't, we aren't.  should be relieved...rocks...dude should be stoned for sure...rocks them...how bout "community breathes sigh of relief...says get rid of the others we all already know about"
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jeez. These cops collect evidence for a living, yet throw themselves under the Discovery bus.
It's 2023, idiots. Thanks for all the evidence.
motortrend.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

carkiller: All cops are bad except Lt. Columbo & the guys working Sgt. Miller's precinct, & 1: Lt. Columbo is everything bad about a cop except that he's going after the rich guys, & not ordinary folk like you & him; B: he & Barney's boys are fictional characters; & ///: "ordinary folk just like you" is an aaaaaaaawwwwwwwfully slippery thing to try to define to an employee of the State with a gun who is almost certainly not thinking you're "regular folk just like" them as they're talking to you, because they've noticed a couple of ways in which you are most certainly not just like them, ways you're well aware of because you are in actual fact not like "ordinary folk" along one or more vectors.


If that were the only exposure, anyone ever had to police departments, a career in the law-enforcement field would be a good choice.

However;

That was co-opted and corrupted by RWNJ's and is now just really the Department of Unreasonable Violence.

Before liberals started, getting elected to office, lynchings were quite common, and endorsed by LE.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On June 8, 2020, Officer John Ramirez allegedly texted a group of 22 officers and said: "I'll buy someone a prime rib dinner at House of prim rib to 40 that [expletive] during the protest today."

"This is a reference to the potential use of a .40mm less lethal launcher being utilized on current Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe," wrote Senior Inspector Larry Wallace of the district attorney's office, the author of the investigative report that included the messages.


Well, isn't that just lovely.  God help us if these window lickers ever figure out about text/data archiving
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

medius: 1asshole12?


Has he shown up yet???
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: TFW you realize a few rotten apples have, actually, spoiled the whole bunch.

/Defund The Police


Don't defund the police.

Defund the wealthy bastards that encourage that bad behavior and insist on that type of police work.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
davisvanguard.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

1funguy: kmgenesis23: TFW you realize a few rotten apples have, actually, spoiled the whole bunch.

/Defund The Police

Don't defund the police.

Defund the wealthy bastards that encourage that bad behavior and insist on that type of police work.


I think we should defund the criminals.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: TFW you realize a few rotten apples have, actually, spoiled the whole bunch.

/Defund The Police


oops! all bad apples
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every warning, parking ticket, and court case that involves these cops should immediately be dismissed with prejudice and purged. Since these farkers seem to be such fans of prejudice.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: RobotSpider: For a few years in my early 30s I considered switching careers to law enforcement. I legit thought the work would be interesting--dangerous, yes, but interesting. I'm glad I never did. I couldn't handle having to work alongside people who use their power to back up their racism and homophobia. It's bad enough that they're out there. But having to work with them would have destroyed me as a person.

That's the problem. We need law enforcement to be attractive to good guys and then actually hire them.


cops should be selected by the people. if you know a good person, you put their name on a ballot. get rid of the turd burglars collecting fat pay checks.
 
