Man behind new Netflix show 'Florida Man' swears it doesn't make fun of anyone
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a documentary.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then what is the point of the show?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man behind new Netflix show 'Florida Man' swears it doesn't make fun of anyone

^ well that lowers my hype to watch that, tonight, with some cbd, cocaine, and 50 rubber alligators, while rubbing lube all over me from that 50 gallon tub.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all, at some point in our lives, have a Florida Man (or Florida Woman) moment. I've had a few that thankfully didn't put me in jail or on the news.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I don't need to watch it then. Great promotional work, dipshiat.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Then what is the point of the show?


To let us make fun of Florida Man.
 
alowishus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new Netflix series "Florida Man" may be a play on the popular meme about wacky news stories out of the sunshine state, but it's not a TV show making fun of Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool story bro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Then what is the point of the show?


Right now, the point is to not get cancelled and gin up publicity about it.

Actors on the starting level don't get paid to act, they get paid to promote. And this diplomatically vague response is just part of it.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Florida tag beats Unlikely tag, but either would be appropriate.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If this show DOESN'T include crazy oddities like the coral castle, it really missed the whole point of Florida.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
have to admit, the show is pretty entertaining so far
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A small part of me is wondering when Drew will sign a deal for the Fark TV show. A very large part of me know that that would one of the biggest train wrecks of all time!
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: A small part of me is wondering when Drew will sign a deal for the Fark TV show. A very large part of me know that that would one of the biggest train wrecks of all time!


Drew: "Hey Netflix, have I got a pitch for you! It'll be the most entertaining thing you've ever shown, and it's called Fark TV!"

Netflix: "Would it be similar to the Fark TV videos you briefly had on your site?"

Drew: "It'll be almost exactly like that! Only funded with your money instead of mine!"

Netflix: "We propose a different form of entertainment. It's called 'Can you outrun the dogs?'"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like Florida man more than Missouri Man or Tennessee Man or Ohio Man, or any number of Mans that are simply no good without even being entertaining.   Florida Man is always entertaining.
 
