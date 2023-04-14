 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJCL Savannah)   Human thumb arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. Again, not a drag-queen   (wjcl.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, Rain, Flood, Law, Supreme Court of the United States, Clarence Thomas, Thunderstorm, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Chat room  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 11:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But take the merkin off the top off his head, grey it up and slap it on his chin...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Uncanny.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, prayers were conveyed. So, problem solved, I guess.
 
nursetim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The years have not been kind to Rodney Farva.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I suspect this is what people see in their mind when they look at me. But brown.  All inked.  And cute. In a ugly way.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, prayers were conveyed. So, problem solved, I guess.


Not quite...you forgot about the "thoughts"...

...oh wait...that's for school/mass shootings...carry on, then...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The bastard lovechild of Mr Potato Head and Jabba the Hutt.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.