Give me fuel, give me fire, give me a grant to help disadvantaged people attend trade school
22
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn it James
Stop doing shiat  that make me not hate you got your political beliefs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Give me fuel, give me fire,
Gimme a slice of cherry pie!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is a pretty cool thing....


Fark user imageView Full Size

The Black Pearl is still one of the most beautiful resto-mod cars ever..
 
0z79
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reading through their early history... it's insane how much these guys have calmed down.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AI presidents make a Metallica album tier list - PART 2
Youtube 2ofQNuVWdNw
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baka-san: God damn it James
Stop doing shiat  that make me not hate you got your political beliefs


Pretty rare honestly to get a 100% piece of shiat human.  Don't get me wrong they totally do exist and in numbers, but most people have something redeeming about them somewhere.  Doesn't balance the board, but they do.  The whole "Hitler was nice to dogs" thing.  Humans are complicated, even the evil bastards.  That being said, fark 'em anyway

/reiterate, it never excuses their evil shiat
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The whole "Hitler was nice to dogs" thing.


Hitler tested the poison he gave to Eva Braun to end her life on his dog and her puppies.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
donutsauce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
New album today

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/72_Seasons
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The whole "Hitler was nice to dogs" thing.

Hitler tested the poison he gave to Eva Braun to end her life on his dog and her puppies.


Wouldn't consider that a deal breaker on him liking them though.  In his twisted up head he might well have been able to justify it as a kindness.  Man had some tacos missing in his combo plate
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Hitler tested the poison he gave to Eva Braun to end her life on his dog and her puppies.


Depending on the poison, it's a very painful way to die.

I never knew that about Hitler. Now I hate him even more.
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: God damn it James
Stop doing shiat  that make me not hate you got your political beliefs


I feel the same way about Schwarzenegger. His recent pothole filling adventure was stupid, but otherwise he's been saying things that actually makes sense lately. Hurts my head.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Metallica haters?

Welcome to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baka-san: God damn it James
Stop doing shiat  that make me not hate you got your political beliefs


I do not follow Metallica. Why is Hetfield such a horrible person? 

/Honest question
 
donutsauce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: baka-san: God damn it James
Stop doing shiat  that make me not hate you got your political beliefs

I do not follow Metallica. Why is Hetfield such a horrible person? 

/Honest question


I heard someone heard someone said they knew someone who heard they knew someone who worked with him one time for 5 minutes 15 years ago and they said he wasn't nice.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: Give me fuel, give me fire,
Gimme a slice of cherry pie!


That doesn't even warrant a response.  

Mock26: I do not follow Metallica. Why is Hetfield such a horrible person?


He's kind of weird with his politics, but apparently he blames feminism for breaking up his marriage.  He calls the Dems the party of handouts (which  is weird with this story), but he also says he's no Republican.

https://www.velvetunderground.com/metallica-singer-james-hetfield-comes-out-as-definitely-not-a-republican/

I always thought it was weird that a band that owed a huge portion of their success to bootleg albums being shared by friends to be part of suing individuals who used Napster into oblivion (one thing to sue Napster, but going after the individuals for huge amounts was pretty sleazy for a band that was already mega wealthy at that point.)

That said, they always seemed like Bro-metal to me.  Way more musically talented than Nickelback, but basically their genres' cheesy testosterone rock.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Devo Cornholiosky: Give me fuel, give me fire,
Gimme a slice of cherry pie!

That doesn't even warrant a response.  

Mock26: I do not follow Metallica. Why is Hetfield such a horrible person?

He's kind of weird with his politics, but apparently he blames feminism for breaking up his marriage.  He calls the Dems the party of handouts (which  is weird with this story), but he also says he's no Republican.

https://www.velvetunderground.com/metallica-singer-james-hetfield-comes-out-as-definitely-not-a-republican/

I always thought it was weird that a band that owed a huge portion of their success to bootleg albums being shared by friends to be part of suing individuals who used Napster into oblivion (one thing to sue Napster, but going after the individuals for huge amounts was pretty sleazy for a band that was already mega wealthy at that point.)

That said, they always seemed like Bro-metal to me.  Way more musically talented than Nickelback, but basically their genres' cheesy testosterone rock.


There's a large difference between early Metallica and later Metallica, even before the St. Anger and after nonsense.  Their early stuff is good oldschool metal.  Then other shiat started creeping in and the slide got steeper over time.  Doesn't mean it's all bad or anything, a lot of it isn't at all - but it wasn't quite the same thing.  They got infected with early-onset numetal disease, basically - at least an ancestor thereof.  If you want cheesy testosterone rock examples I can get behind, just say ACDC

/they don't suck
//but are most certainly as described
///and proud of it
////personal belief: St. Anger and after is indeed complete nonsense and flat out bad - pure wank
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Devo Cornholiosky: Give me fuel, give me fire,
Gimme a slice of cherry pie!

That doesn't even warrant a response.  

Mock26: I do not follow Metallica. Why is Hetfield such a horrible person?

He's kind of weird with his politics, but apparently he blames feminism for breaking up his marriage.  He calls the Dems the party of handouts (which  is weird with this story), but he also says he's no Republican.

https://www.velvetunderground.com/metallica-singer-james-hetfield-comes-out-as-definitely-not-a-republican/

I always thought it was weird that a band that owed a huge portion of their success to bootleg albums being shared by friends to be part of suing individuals who used Napster into oblivion (one thing to sue Napster, but going after the individuals for huge amounts was pretty sleazy for a band that was already mega wealthy at that point.)

That said, they always seemed like Bro-metal to me.  Way more musically talented than Nickelback, but basically their genres' cheesy testosterone rock.


The Napster thing was the final straw for me... and it wasn't a huge loss because they had become "Bro-metal" as you say, after Cliff Burton died. ...There was a time when they were cool.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
