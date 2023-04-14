 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   It's called 'karma', and it's pronounced "Florida Man"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Dave Thomas, is that you?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not "karma", Subby, it's "multi-level marketing".
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thumbhead!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Thumbhead!


Dude looks like a potato made of feet.
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This guy isn't the scammer. He fell for multiple scams, one of them being to act as a cash-to-bitcoin money mule for scammers, who are still safely anonymous.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With a face like that, every romance should be suspect.

Just saying.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That is a hard 81.  Or is that 81 in Florida years?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That face says one thing...... "WAT" ...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Florida Man,
Florida Man,
Does whatever a Florida Man can,
High on dust,
Maybe Shrooms,
Doesn't matter! He's in the Nude..

Heads up! Here comes the Florida Man....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Florida Man,
Florida Man,
Does whatever a Florida Man can,
High on dust,
Maybe Shrooms,
Doesn't matter! He's in the Nude..

Heads up! Here comes the Florida Man....


Florida man
Florida man
Florida man meets Reality man.
They have a fight,
Reality wins
Florida man
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What the temptress may have looked like
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lysdexic: [Fark user image image 302x167]
What the temptress may have looked like


I was gonna say... this is just some dude paraphrasing Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels.
 
