 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Creepy or genius? Man makes up to $100,000 a month touring apartments   (msn.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, New York City, YouTube, Elizabeth Daily, Internet, The Powerpuff Girls, Brand, Person, Social group  
•       •       •

1484 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 10:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That so won't work well where I live.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, "lifestyles of the normal and unknown."

'K.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy can tour my shiathole apt if he wants.  While he's there, do my farking dishes, too.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in. People are nasty and you have no clue what your next door neighbors do in their homes.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Yeah, that's the guy you want to let into your apartment. Looks like he hasn't bathed in years.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I love going to Estate Sales for the sake of just walking through someone's house.

Sad that they're dead and all but it is fascinating to us, how other people live in their homes.

I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: So, "lifestyles of the normal and unknown."

'K.


Hardly.  Everyone he features has either a killer deal on a showplace, is a richer showing off, or has some charming quirk.

I don't expect him to show the losers or what I can only assume are the dozens of people daily who tell him to go F himself, but these videos really feel staged.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people say "I CAN make UP TO $100k/mo" I think they've just done the math and said "if I did 5x what I'm doing now"
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My wife and I love going to Estate Sales for the sake of just walking through someone's house.

Sad that they're dead and all but it is fascinating to us, how other people live in their homes.

I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.


Yo can probably bequeath your property to the local fire department if it's in a location where they can safely trash iat for training purposes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My wife and I love going to Estate Sales for the sake of just walking through someone's house.

Sad that they're dead and all but it is fascinating to us, how other people live in their homes.

I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.


This makes me think,

I would actually like to vist horded homes.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch a guy make handy man house calls and another guy unbox and eat MRE's.

I don't think this is genius or creepy, it's just par for the course.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: When people say "I CAN make UP TO $100k/mo" I think they've just done the math and said "if I did 5x what I'm doing now"


That's comforting.  The fact that a bozo like this could actually be making millions a year doing this nonsense is extremely disheartening.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all these "this person makes X dollars per Y" stories going mainstream?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More navel gazing facilitation.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x577]

Yeah, that's the guy you want to let into your apartment. Looks like he hasn't bathed in years.


After "touring" a bunch of apartments online before an early pandemic move, the algorithm tosses shiat like this up to my feed. I watched one of this guy's tours. He was charming and gracious, and the young person who lived in a 100 sqft, $500/month NYC apartment was too. I am not subscribing to this guy's channel, but he has disarming social skills and charisma.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prostitution?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rucker10:

I watch a guy make handy man house calls and another guy unbox and eat MRE's.

HEY!
Steve1989 provides a valuable service!

/let's get this on to a tray
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make up to $100,000 a month sitting in this chair here not touring strangers' apartments.  No one wants to pay me more than $100,000 to just sit here though.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: fngoofy: When people say "I CAN make UP TO $100k/mo" I think they've just done the math and said "if I did 5x what I'm doing now"

That's comforting.  The fact that a bozo like this could actually be making millions a year doing this nonsense is extremely disheartening.


It's an extension of the work years prior of profiling strangers on the street.  There used to be an Instagram account that got a lot of traction, or perhaps a Facebook page.  Essentially, they would find interesting and unique folks to profile.

I've seen a fair bit of this individuals content - their earning potential is in the brand deals - but they do have authentic content intermixed, and it does provide a bit of perspective into regional living habits.  They recently did a trip through Asia, hitting Japan, Korea, and China.  It's fair play to see what the typical dwelling is like, and what people value from those areas versus what people value wherever you're from.

This is a shorter form of the tried and true home profile shows found all over the world.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Why are all these "this person makes X dollars per Y" stories going mainstream?


Because the younger generations are obsessed with the creator economy and attempting to generate side hustles.

More than a few have started pushing actual bank fraud or IP theft as side hustle content.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy. And now i need to keep this info from my wife, because she would do it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I watch a guy make handy man house calls and another guy unbox and eat MRE's.

I don't think this is genius or creepy, it's just par for the course.


Yep. People are watching people farm. 🤯
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Why are all these "this person makes X dollars per Y" stories going mainstream?


? To keep us from flipping out and losing all hope? No?

Make me nervous 😓
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Great_Milenko: fngoofy: When people say "I CAN make UP TO $100k/mo" I think they've just done the math and said "if I did 5x what I'm doing now"

That's comforting.  The fact that a bozo like this could actually be making millions a year doing this nonsense is extremely disheartening.

It's an extension of the work years prior of profiling strangers on the street.  There used to be an Instagram account that got a lot of traction, or perhaps a Facebook page.  Essentially, they would find interesting and unique folks to profile.

I've seen a fair bit of this individuals content - their earning potential is in the brand deals - but they do have authentic content intermixed, and it does provide a bit of perspective into regional living habits.  They recently did a trip through Asia, hitting Japan, Korea, and China.  It's fair play to see what the typical dwelling is like, and what people value from those areas versus what people value wherever you're from.

This is a shorter form of the tried and true home profile shows found all over the world.


Yeah, well, that's like your opinion man.
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I mean, this guy is just doing somewhat "home brew" HGTV content, so, I don't get the "who'd let this guy in" deal.  I'm guessing since he makes some bank now that he's paying for the tours probably(?)

The $100k/mo was his "best" month, so, his average is probably more around $10-20k/mo with his ad stream views from YT, etc.  Which is still great, just not $1m/yr.

Seems like a lot of old people w/"9-5" jobs that think this is just more "kids just want to be influencers" crap (which I am the "old guy" as well, but, I can appreciate people making their livings this way, if they can make it work).
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Rucker10:

I watch a guy make handy man house calls and another guy unbox and eat MRE's.

HEY!
Steve1989 provides a valuable service!

/let's get this on to a tray


Nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I would actually like to vist horded homes.


Do it virtually. You won't have to smell anything.  or step in anything either


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Rucker10:

I watch a guy make handy man house calls and another guy unbox and eat MRE's.


I just watched a guy get a handy so I'm getting a kick.....
Caleb needs a punch in the head
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: steklo: I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.

[Fark user image 677x631]


Yeah, that too. Just cremate me and throw the ashes on the floor and sweep me up, and toss into the waste bin.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

profdc9: I make up to $100,000 a month sitting in this chair here not touring strangers' apartments.  No one wants to pay me more than $100,000 to just sit here though.


I make $17/hour to sit my broke ass-self in my slum apartment in east side BungnTurd, Nowhere, stare at my laptop my company issued me, and not have the slightest damn idea how to do my friggin' job.  Then, I go ahead and just surf fark for several hours before writing up a complex and semi-factual status report about my job before filling out a bunch of tracking logs for the items I'm working on for my job before signing out in the afternoon from my job.

I need a vacation!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: fngoofy: When people say "I CAN make UP TO $100k/mo" I think they've just done the math and said "if I did 5x what I'm doing now"

That's comforting.  The fact that a bozo like this could actually be making millions a year doing this nonsense is extremely disheartening.


Maybe, but it's not his fault. He's just taking advantage of the current situation, and may I add, not hurting anyone.

I've watched a few of his videos. Kinda interesting, but for me, gets old after a few.

I say go for it, somewhat-unkempt-dude. If millions of people want to watch your videos, and platforms pay you a ton of money for helpng sell ads, more power to ya!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's face it. HGTV exists for a reason.

Humans are voyeurs.

I'll bet a zillion katrillion dollars this guy gets his own HGTV program just touring normal every day homes and apartments. A nice 30 minute weekly show.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: My wife and I love going to Estate Sales for the sake of just walking through someone's house.

Sad that they're dead and all but it is fascinating to us, how other people live in their homes.

I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.

This makes me think,

I would actually like to vist horded homes.


I dunno man, hoarding is a pretty messed up mental illness. You aren't going to be exploring curious relics and stacked antiques. 99.9% of the time, you're going to be walking through bags of garbage.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: My wife and I love going to Estate Sales for the sake of just walking through someone's house.

Sad that they're dead and all but it is fascinating to us, how other people live in their homes.

I know when I die? I am putting a clause in my will..."NO ESTAE SALES" Just burn the house to the ground.


I will absolutely do that in my neighborhood, but moreso to see the changes made to the houses over time as we are in a historic neighborhood.  I'm the nerd that will study the trim work, doors, and hardware.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: I'm the nerd that will study the trim work, doors, and hardware.


My wife likes to view the decorations and see if there's anything worthwhile to buy and use in our own home.

Me? I'm the detective. I'm looking at the spines of books, to see what they read, looking through record/CD/Cassette collections. Looking in the closets for shoeboxes filled with weed or photos. I'm looking for any collections of items from their lives. (one guy's home, you could tell he worked for an airline, because he had all these model planes, and old signs, and whatnot, etc)


Personally? I think it's sad that the people died and all their stuff is being sold off like that.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: fngoofy: When people say "I CAN make UP TO $100k/mo" I think they've just done the math and said "if I did 5x what I'm doing now"

That's comforting.  The fact that a bozo like this could actually be making millions a year doing this nonsense is extremely disheartening.


*ahem* FTFA:

"Barbara Corcoran, who founded the New York City real-estate firm The Corcoran Group, contacted me in November and was my first high-profile collaborator. Since then, I've worked tirelessly to connect and pitch myself to high-profile talent. PR people are not hard to work with, and timing, persistence, and the value you bring to the table are everything."

"With brands, I would rather build a relationship over time than get paid to promote a bad product. I try to do one brand deal a month. Any brands that make products that can live inside a home are a good match, which is basically any brand. I also work with brands in real estate."

I'm betting he is making bank doing this.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This used to be called, "casing the joint."

/Get off my lawn
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I assume he bangs his way though a good number of the women that invite him in and good for that guy.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Why are all these "this person makes X dollars per Y" stories going mainstream?


To make you feel like a failure, so you stop trying and will take any menial, low-paying job that's thrown your way by the Corporatocracy?

*it's a BIG club and you're not in it*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: I would actually like to vist horded homes.

Do it virtually. You won't have to smell anything.  or step in anything either


[Fark user image image 500x335][Fark user image image 500x335][Fark user image image 600x401]


😲
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.