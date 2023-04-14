 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Java jolts after huge 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there anything Oracle won't do to get money?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Al Hirt - Java 1964
Youtube Dg6rGP0OrQE



had this album as a kid. I had fun playing the 33 1/3 on the 45 speed. Reminded me of Benny Hill Music.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even in Java, they call it Tuesday.

/ Meh.
// 6.2 Mag 'quake near Vancouver Island... Not even Vancouver felt it.
/// I don't wake up for any less than 4 mag.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope everyone is safe.
 
Read234
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the morning! Everyone sleeps...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Same here. It's the screams of others and the panicking cats running across the bed that wake me up. Not the house shaking.

Wife was terrified of earthquakes until she went through one. Once it was over, it was done. No evacuations, no flooding, no stockpiling food/water/fuel for days ahead of time like a hurricane.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It's really different when a freeway collapses on top of the car you're in and rescue workers won't be able to reach you for multiple days.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Which is weird, since it's Friday.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That's when things drop...Don't you pay attention?  :D
 
