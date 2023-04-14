 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Aaaaaannnnd...here comes the Sargassum   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to Florida for the beaches they said.
They're beautiful they said.

Meanwhile in Florida:
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's sooooo great.  Good for you Florida.  WoooOOOOOoooo.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass legislation prohibiting even the mention of the Sargassum. Worked for climate change.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural carbon sink.  Scoop it up and put it somewhere it won't decompose.  It'll sequester more carbon in a day than other artificial methods will do in a month.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we eat it?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sargassum...can dominate the surf zone, but usually only in the summer, to the bane of those fishing or surfing and all others who prefer weed-free wading.

Implying that there are those who do prefer wading in weed water.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Weed of Deceit!

/that's what I smoke
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Pass legislation prohibiting even the mention of the Sargassum. Worked for climate change.


Yes. Then sue the ocean in Florida court. Reach a settlement where in exchange for damages from seaweed mitigation, the ocean will in turn accept any and all toxic waste deposits.

Thus dumping is now legal.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You load 13 million tons, and what do you get?
Another day older and a stinking pile of wet....
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it into soykant green.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Natural carbon sink.  Scoop it up and put it somewhere it won't decompose.  It'll sequester more carbon in a day than other artificial methods will do in a month.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, sargassum coming out...
 
Bondith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: born_yesterday: Pass legislation prohibiting even the mention of the Sargassum. Worked for climate change.

Yes. Then sue the ocean in Florida court. Reach a settlement where in exchange for damages from seaweed mitigation, the ocean will in turn accept any and all toxic waste deposits.

Thus dumping is now legal.


That might be invalidated by the precedent of Cnut vs. Neptune.

/As far as I can tell, Cnut (Canute) was Christian, not pagan, and there doesn't seem to be a Germanic/Norse sea-god anyway, so Neptune it is.
 
kallisti23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
is3-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So when do we invade Sargassum?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sargassum... Sargassum...

Fark user imageView Full Size


What happens when Sar eats a lot of baked beans the night before going to a crowded beach?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sargassum? Damn near killed him!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GORDON: Natural carbon sink.  Scoop it up and put it somewhere it won't decompose.  It'll sequester more carbon in a day than other artificial methods will do in a month.


13 million tons spread out over miles means a lot gasoline will be used in the industrial bulldozers, cranes, transport trucks & diggers to dig pits, scoop up the weed, transport it, scoop it into the pits, & cover them up. And this happens every year, it's just gotten heavier and earlier every year due to climate change & ocean pollution.

Or it's God's judgement on Florida, which I don't disagree with.

Louisiana gathers dead Xmas trees from all over the state to ship and dump into the marsh lands to shore up the rapidly sinking shorelines & slow erosion. I've always wondered how much gas was burned & carbon added to do that, since it's the gas & oil industry which has itself turned the LA shoreline into a sinking Swiss cheese.
 
GORDON
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Repurpose those pacific patch plastic scoopers for this seaweed.  Catch it before it hits the beach.  Put it somewhere it doesn't rot.  BAM instant carbon sequestration without needing to invent new technology or build new factories.
 
GORDON
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: GORDON: Natural carbon sink.  Scoop it up and put it somewhere it won't decompose.  It'll sequester more carbon in a day than other artificial methods will do in a month.

13 million tons spread out over miles means a lot gasoline will be used in the industrial bulldozers, cranes, transport trucks & diggers to dig pits, scoop up the weed, transport it, scoop it into the pits, & cover them up. And this happens every year, it's just gotten heavier and earlier every year due to climate change & ocean pollution.

Or it's God's judgement on Florida, which I don't disagree with.

Louisiana gathers dead Xmas trees from all over the state to ship and dump into the marsh lands to shore up the rapidly sinking shorelines & slow erosion. I've always wondered how much gas was burned & carbon added to do that, since it's the gas & oil industry which has itself turned the LA shoreline into a sinking Swiss cheese.


I bet a dollar it's still a net carbon reduction.  And no one has to build some massive "carbon sequestration factory" or whatever in order to make it happen.  This can be done today with existing tech that is already deployed across the country.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Glad it's on the Atlantic side

We just have a little residual red tide on the gulf coast to deal with
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Pass legislation prohibiting even the mention of the Sargassum. Worked for climate change.


Call it beach change.  Sargassum will cause a whole host of unpleasant beach issues, much of which disproportionately affects people of color so deniers are racist.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: can we eat it?


No, but we can fark it.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GORDON: Metaluna Mutant: GORDON: Natural carbon sink.  Scoop it up and put it somewhere it won't decompose.  It'll sequester more carbon in a day than other artificial methods will do in a month.

13 million tons spread out over miles means a lot gasoline will be used in the industrial bulldozers, cranes, transport trucks & diggers to dig pits, scoop up the weed, transport it, scoop it into the pits, & cover them up. And this happens every year, it's just gotten heavier and earlier every year due to climate change & ocean pollution.

Or it's God's judgement on Florida, which I don't disagree with.

Louisiana gathers dead Xmas trees from all over the state to ship and dump into the marsh lands to shore up the rapidly sinking shorelines & slow erosion. I've always wondered how much gas was burned & carbon added to do that, since it's the gas & oil industry which has itself turned the LA shoreline into a sinking Swiss cheese.

I bet a dollar it's still a net carbon reduction.  And no one has to build some massive "carbon sequestration factory" or whatever in order to make it happen.  This can be done today with existing tech that is already deployed across the country.


Oh, you're probably right.

I would prefer paying a GQpharkster to tell their minions it's a secret treatment for cancer or preventing Covid or curing erectile dysfunction which liberals are hiding & that liberals don't want people eating it.
 
Cheron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Florida man displeased God and sent his plagues. A red beach as foul as festering blood that chased away tourist dollars.
 
sotua
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Careful when investigating the monolith in the middle
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GORDON: Natural carbon sink.  Scoop it up and put it somewhere it won't decompose.  It'll sequester more carbon in a day than other artificial methods will do in a month.


Digging the holes to bury it will produce a lot of carbon. Not sure using this as sequestration with current technology is a good idea.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Come to Florida for the beaches they said.
They're beautiful they said.

Meanwhile in Florida:
[res.cloudinary.com image 850x477]


Well, darn. You can't go to Disney World, either. It's been taken over by drag queens.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Walker: Come to Florida for the beaches they said.
They're beautiful they said.

Meanwhile in Florida:
[res.cloudinary.com image 850x477]

Well, darn. You can't go to Disney World, either. It's been taken over by drag queens.


If I was forced to spend a day at Disney I'd much rather do it with drag queens than the random midwest tourists that overtake Orlando
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No worries!  Rhonda Santis signed a new law which will take care of the problem! No more abortions!
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Multiple events in Florida this week due to climate change, and they will still lie to you and say it is a liberal hoax.
Drag queens, CRT and ESG are the real monsters!
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can a nature lover tell me why this is a bad thing?  Sincere request - the article suggests that this is a natural response to increased nutrients in the water after run-off.  Wouldn't it be better for the bloom to occur to help manage those new levels, than to not have anything feeding off of them?  How does the bloom impact the local wildlife - do fish flourish under the cover of the bloom, etc?

I get that it's bad for humans - due to the apparent irritation, etc.  But what's the impact on nature?
 
debug
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tulum has been dealing with this for a couple years now.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Make America Florida!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sargassum or not, Louise is getting that cannonball for show and tell.
 
AeAe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Use as mulch
 
dkimball
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went to Miami in 2005, it was seaweed hell.

I've been to Cancun 10+ times.  No issues.

How do they know it's 13 million tons..and who cares?
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Like...can't they just like, shoot it? Or you know, shoot it?
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
