 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The top 10 ways to conquer your nightmares. Subby has nightmares about Top 10 Lists masquerading as content on news sites, so reading TFA didn't help much   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Stupid, Rapid eye movement sleep, Insomnia, Sleep, Mind, Sleep deprivation, Circadian rhythm, Therapy, Sleep medicine  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 9:35 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl + F > Exercise  = "Related article..."
I guess they aren't serious, then.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My top 10 nightmares are in real life and involve Republicans and red states.

/this is posting to the Politics tab right?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Marijuana and shrooms.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I used to be able to lucid dream. It took years of training and I could pull it off 100% during nightmares and maybe 1/3 the rest of the time. Then my ex demanded I take anti-depressants or she'd divorce me. Ruined the lucid dreaming and she still wanted the divorce.  I still can't lucid dream, but I also no longer have nightmares.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I used to be able to lucid dream. It took years of training and I could pull it off 100% during nightmares and maybe 1/3 the rest of the time. Then my ex demanded I take anti-depressants or she'd divorce me. Ruined the lucid dreaming and she still wanted the divorce.  I still can't lucid dream, but I also no longer have nightmares.


yeah, I can pull it together during nightmares; I can tell myself it's just a dream and either wake up or fight back.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One nightmare I had a while ago I was being chased by Aliens from the movie. When I rounded a corner I stopped in my tracks, turned, and waited till they got in my face. At that point I said, "BOO!" and they all turned and ran. Your welcome.
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean if subby read the article then it sounds like they conquered their fear...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, I am disappoint. Article is about dream nightmares. I assumed it was going to be real life fears. I have a crippling fear of what the US is going to look like in 10 years, this article doesn't help.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Top anything lists are a journalistic cancer that gets used by lazy writers on the internet as a substitute for actual work.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nightmares while going through DTs are interesting, and by interesting I mean terribly lifelike, vivid and violent. One of them involved me getting disemboweled
 
Joe Peanut [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"2. Cut back on alcohol"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Oh, I am disappoint. Article is about dream nightmares. I assumed it was going to be real life fears. I have a crippling fear of what the US is going to look like in 10 years, this article doesn't help.


Wait. I bet you're good at stopping bad habits.  Most people can't, because most people can't project into the future & care about the future self.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't have many nightmare I remember. I just wake up with a feeling of dread and despair. Ruins my whole day lots of the time. Every so often, I take Zzzquil and I seem to wake up right after I fall asleep. No feelings of dread, but I also feel like I didn't actually sleep.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nimbull: One nightmare I had a while ago I was being chased by Aliens from the movie. When I rounded a corner I stopped in my tracks, turned, and waited till they got in my face. At that point I said, "BOO!" and they all turned and ran. Your welcome.


For about 6 months after seeing Alien in the theater for the first time, I had horrific dreams of being chased or stalked by a xenomorph. Then during one particularly vivid one I thought "that's enough of this shiat!" And I turned around and attacked the thing and discovered that their necks are surprisingly fragile. Seriously, if you avoid their tail, hook your knee around one of their back-spines and get a good grip on their skull, you can snap their neck like a twig and they go all ragdoll and not a drop of acid spilled. Try it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember about 3 dreams a year and neeeever have nightmares. I've not had a nightmare in over 25 years. (Except the waking kind where Republicans have power)
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.