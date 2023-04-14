 Skip to content
(NPR)   Proposed changes to military draft laws in Russia will effectively turn the army into the Hotel California, where conscripts can check in but can never leave   (npr.org) divider line
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, Subby! It's, "You can check out anytime you like, but you can NE-EVER LEAVE!" *Guitar riff*.

/Pretty much everyone who's served understands that song differently than the rest of the population.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you SURE you want to do this to every (non uber wealthy ) male between 15 and 70 in your whole country? Die in Ukraine or be trapped and ruined in Russia? Because if those were my options, I might just be a little less concerned about the consequences of civil unrest.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Are you SURE you want to do this to every (non uber wealthy ) male between 15 and 70 in your whole country? Die in Ukraine or be trapped and ruined in Russia? Because if those were my options, I might just be a little less concerned about the consequences of civil unrest.


"Whats the penalty for being late?" "Death." "And what's the penalty for rebellion?" "Also death." "Well, I have bad news. We're late."
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well - I hope Kirill Kaprisov doesn't go home this summer then.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does leaving mean going out a window (or or similar )?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I was Russian I would have been trying to get out long ago

I probably need a contingency exit plan as a US citizen for the next few years
 
beantowndog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hopefully their troops know they can point (functioning) guns any direction they want.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, military age males need to leave Russia before paying their utilities next month, and finding out they are drafted.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I might just be a little less concerned about the consequences of civil unrest.


Not. Really.  Watch the movie  Compliance humans tend to want to obey.
On the flip side as a child I never understood why kids would let the teacher abuse students.  But. I found out recently that I've had o.o.d. for as long as I can recall.
I'm curious if rebellions are lead by people with o.o.d. ? 🤷‍♂
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia does have a manpower advantage over Ukraine. It might come down to a battle of attrition. Russia has 150 million people. Ukraine only has 44 million. Even if that leaked report is true and Russia is taking twice the losses Ukraine is they still have roughly 3-4 times the population. They'd still probably win the long, grinding, casualty heavy war.

Of course, that's not counting whether or not Russia can SUPPLY all those troops. Considering they seem to be having severe logistical issues, troops are wearing cardboard body armor, are supplied with cold war era tanks, while Ukraine is getting all the up-to-date gear and support from NATO, even if you DO cut down on draft dodging and bolster your military to 1 million people it won't do you any good if all you can give them are old Mosin Nagants.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome to Russia:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russia has and will soon have even more, an abundance of women of child bearing age and a serious lack of males.

China has an abundance of males, and a lack of females, suddenly realizing that drowning a generation of girl babies at birth might not have been the best idea they ever had.

Hmmm...
 
Anenu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Russia does have a manpower advantage over Ukraine. It might come down to a battle of attrition. Russia has 150 million people. Ukraine only has 44 million. Even if that leaked report is true and Russia is taking twice the losses Ukraine is they still have roughly 3-4 times the population. They'd still probably win the long, grinding, casualty heavy war.

Of course, that's not counting whether or not Russia can SUPPLY all those troops. Considering they seem to be having severe logistical issues, troops are wearing cardboard body armor, are supplied with cold war era tanks, while Ukraine is getting all the up-to-date gear and support from NATO, even if you DO cut down on draft dodging and bolster your military to 1 million people it won't do you any good if all you can give them are old Mosin Nagants.


Major difference is that Ukrainians are fighting for their home and their families. Russian soldiers are fighting because they were forced to. So forget Russian causality rates, desertion will destroy them long before they could grind down Ukraine with numbers alone.
 
Anenu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honestly belive there is a fair chance Russia becomes a failed state and collapses by 2030. Large numbers of armed men stuck in a deadly conflict they don't want to be in is not good. Especially since the war isn't on some distant shore but right across the border, they can just walk backwards and leave as deserters or rebels.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6655321: Does leaving mean going out a window (or or similar )?


No, it's Hotel California . Once you turn gay you will always be gay.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"In order for fascism to survive it must kill." ~~ Victory at Sea, voiceover
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Anenu: Stargazer86: Russia does have a manpower advantage over Ukraine. It might come down to a battle of attrition. Russia has 150 million people. Ukraine only has 44 million. Even if that leaked report is true and Russia is taking twice the losses Ukraine is they still have roughly 3-4 times the population. They'd still probably win the long, grinding, casualty heavy war.

Of course, that's not counting whether or not Russia can SUPPLY all those troops. Considering they seem to be having severe logistical issues, troops are wearing cardboard body armor, are supplied with cold war era tanks, while Ukraine is getting all the up-to-date gear and support from NATO, even if you DO cut down on draft dodging and bolster your military to 1 million people it won't do you any good if all you can give them are old Mosin Nagants.

Major difference is that Ukrainians are fighting for their home and their families. Russian soldiers are fighting because they were forced to. So forget Russian causality rates, desertion will destroy them long before they could grind down Ukraine with numbers alone.


If Russia burns thru too many of its soldiers, keeping order in such a huge country becomes difficult. And then the 'Stan countries might get all sorts of ideas.
 
