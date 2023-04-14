 Skip to content
(NPR)   Add "hoax calls reporting school shootings" to the list of things in the world that social media has made far, far worse   (npr.org) divider line
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Social media, is there any aspect of life it can't make worse?
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fahk that.

One of my friends that works for anheuser-Busch-InBev just told me they have received a bomb threat at each of their breweries.

Prolly because some RWNJ InCel decided they know more about marketing, brewing, and what everyone else should think and feel and he's just the right person to sort everyone else out.

People are different. Why can't we just eliminate evil ones instead of entire breweries?
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The awful stupid opinions in awful stupid people have always been there since time began, but Social Media just gave them an instant and widespread way to bring it to the public.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My high school got multiple bomb threats back in the 90s. Especially after Columbine. Zero bombs were ever found. This was well before social media.
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1funguy: Fahk that.

One of my friends that works for anheuser-Busch-InBev just told me they have received a bomb threat at each of their breweries.

Prolly because some RWNJ InCel decided they know more about marketing, brewing, and what everyone else should think and feel and he's just the right person to sort everyone else out.

People are different. Why can't we just eliminate evil ones instead of entire breweries?


So rainbows on beer cans are bad but terrorism is a-ok. Got it
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Social media, is there any aspect of life it can't make worse?


I've never even used it, had no account on any social media platform (Fark notwithstanding) and I can't begin to enumerate the ways it's made my life worse. It's absolutely the worst thing to come out of the internet.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ultimately, TextNow banned the entire country of Ethiopia from use of its services after consultation with law enforcement.

Yeah, I worked for the summer of 2020 at a VOIP company. We had a list of countries that we would not set a phone up in, due to various frauds perpetrated from those countries. WE also, interestingly enough, provided service for 2 or 3 escort services here in Utah. That was a weird setup. They just had an office, a woman had a desk with like a dozen or so different cell phones. She'd take a call and pick up one of the cell phones to send a text to the escort. They were already being investigated by the feds, and we had some kind of deal set up with them.

It was interesting, but that summer sucked my will to live, it was a horrible place to work.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: My high school got multiple bomb threats back in the 90s. Especially after Columbine. Zero bombs were ever found. This was well before social media.


Same here. After a while, the school was basically like, 'This is complete bullshiat, so stay in class while we send some janitors to look around for a little bit and it looks like we took it seriously.'
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: My high school got multiple bomb threats back in the 90s. Especially after Columbine. Zero bombs were ever found. This was well before social media.


These are reporting active shooters.  These are calling multiple schools in the same area at the same time.  These are being done by non locals maybe even foreigners.  These are calling local police stations (often the exact station number not 911) not the school.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what gun culture is doing to this country.

Even in cases where there isn't any shooter, it's a common enough occurrence that just the threat of it is enough to completely disrupt life and terrorize everyone.

There was one of these swatting threats at my kid's school (and a bunch of other schools in the area) a few weeks ago.  Police cars with sirens wailing towards the schools.  Kids in lockdown.  Parents freaked-out.  Kids freaked-out.  And all this because the threat is so credible, because...America and its farking guns.

This happened just before the spring break, and my son and his friends all felt nervous and insecure about going back to school.  They shouldn't have to live in fear like this.  That should not be normal.

As a parent, things like this make me really hate this country.  No, that's not totally accurate.  I love a lot of things about this country, but I HATE what the Right is doing to this country.  I hate what the type of society the Right is trying to impose on us.  I hate the country they are trying to build.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: My high school got multiple bomb threats back in the 90s. Especially after Columbine. Zero bombs were ever found. This was well before social media.


Yeah, did they provide video as well? No, there was a phone call, and that was it. These people are using social media to sow fear during the investigation, and make it infinitely worse.

However, almost immediately, nondescript Facebook accounts began replying to official updates by posting strange videos in the comments section. The people posting the videos alleged to have footage from the scene, but it was clear from the background of the videos they were not taken in Twin Falls, said Palmer. Later on, other anonymous Facebook users shared links to news stories purporting to cover the shooting, leading people to click on what appeared to be fake news sites plastered with advertisements.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And that's another thing. I've been through maybe a dozen bomb threats and there is never any mention of a demand. If you're only goal is to blow shiat up, why tell anyone? That's why I firmly believe every single one is horseshiat and someone is trying to get out of school/court/whatever. If I was ever on the receiving end of such a call, I'd tell them 'Do it, pussy' and hang up.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huh. Someone in TFD is talking about this right now.  I hope it's the same area, because if it's more than one, you got a problem.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That website

[Image]

Format is absolutely

[image]

Farking

[image]

Ridiculous.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

1funguy: Fahk that.

One of my friends that works for anheuser-Busch-InBev just told me they have received a bomb threat at each of their breweries.

Prolly because some RWNJ InCel decided they know more about marketing, brewing, and what everyone else should think and feel and he's just the right person to sort everyone else out.

People are different. Why can't we just eliminate evil ones instead of entire breweries?


Replace every brewery with a cannabis cafe. One is killing the nation the other heals jah nation. Yin Yang bredren
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And that's another thing. I've been through maybe a dozen bomb threats and there is never any mention of a demand. If you're only goal is to blow shiat up, why tell anyone? That's why I firmly believe every single one is horseshiat and someone is trying to get out of school/court/whatever. If I was ever on the receiving end of such a call, I'd tell them 'Do it, pussy' and hang up.


Am I going to have make 1000 posts telling people most of these hoaxing   arseholes are reporting active shooters, not bomb threats.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And that's another thing. I've been through maybe a dozen bomb threats and there is never any mention of a demand. If you're only goal is to blow shiat up, why tell anyone? That's why I firmly believe every single one is horseshiat and someone is trying to get out of school/court/whatever. If I was ever on the receiving end of such a call, I'd tell them 'Do it, pussy' and hang up.


There's been a number of bomb threats on furry conventions as of late. Just like you'd said, the only one that wasn't a bluff-the one back in 2014-didn't give us any forewarning.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: ShavedOrangutan: Social media, is there any aspect of life it can't make worse?

I've never even used it, had no account on any social media platform (Fark notwithstanding) and I can't begin to enumerate the ways it's made my life worse. It's absolutely the worst thing to come out of the internet.


I have a few accounts, but at this point it's either news from specific people/news stations (Twitter) or direct communication with friends/family (snapchat).  We're still figuring out how these media can and should be used.  We probably had similar discussions around mass printing presses, radio, and TV (i.e. creation of the MPAA).
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: Subtonic: And that's another thing. I've been through maybe a dozen bomb threats and there is never any mention of a demand. If you're only goal is to blow shiat up, why tell anyone? That's why I firmly believe every single one is horseshiat and someone is trying to get out of school/court/whatever. If I was ever on the receiving end of such a call, I'd tell them 'Do it, pussy' and hang up.

Am I going to have make 1000 posts telling people most of these hoaxing   arseholes are reporting active shooters, not bomb threats.


I mean, tomato/tomato.

For the purposes of our discussion, the only difference in somebody issuing these terroristic threats is that getting a gun is probably easier than making a bomb.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And that's another thing. I've been through maybe a dozen bomb threats and there is never any mention of a demand. If you're only goal is to blow shiat up, why tell anyone? That's why I firmly believe every single one is horseshiat and someone is trying to get out of school/court/whatever. If I was ever on the receiving end of such a call, I'd tell them 'Do it, pussy' and hang up.


Some terrorist groups follow this tactic (plant a bomb, call in a threat in enough time to evacuate everybody) for whatever reason.  The Irish Republican Army did this a lot, IIRC.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: ElPrimitivo: ShavedOrangutan: Social media, is there any aspect of life it can't make worse?

I've never even used it, had no account on any social media platform (Fark notwithstanding) and I can't begin to enumerate the ways it's made my life worse. It's absolutely the worst thing to come out of the internet.

I have a few accounts, but at this point it's either news from specific people/news stations (Twitter) or direct communication with friends/family (snapchat).  We're still figuring out how these media can and should be used.  We probably had similar discussions around mass printing presses, radio, and TV (i.e. creation of the MPAA).


I thrive on social media. It's where all my friends live, and like, I can get cute animal pictures and porn wishing seconds each other... Sometimes at the same time, being a furry and all!

But yeah, social media brings out the worse in all of us. The other day, I told a woman on my timeline that her kids no longer talk to her because she keeps posting Qanon conspiracies, lol
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey guys, it could be worse...

My wife works at a University. Last fall, there was a bomb threat--IN HER BUILDING. Only about a third of the people even got the emergency text. She wasn't among them. So she went in, and the only thing that was off was there were police walking around. So nobody was alerting people outside, either, just letting them go in before the building was found to be clear.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Subtonic: And that's another thing. I've been through maybe a dozen bomb threats and there is never any mention of a demand. If you're only goal is to blow shiat up, why tell anyone? That's why I firmly believe every single one is horseshiat and someone is trying to get out of school/court/whatever. If I was ever on the receiving end of such a call, I'd tell them 'Do it, pussy' and hang up.

Some terrorist groups follow this tactic (plant a bomb, call in a threat in enough time to evacuate everybody) for whatever reason.  The Irish Republican Army did this a lot, IIRC.


"For whatever reason"?

The IRA knew that blowing up kids was bad press, and tried to avoid it when they could, that's the reason.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: This is what gun culture is doing to this country.

Even in cases where there isn't any shooter, it's a common enough occurrence that just the threat of it is enough to completely disrupt life and terrorize everyone.

There was one of these swatting threats at my kid's school (and a bunch of other schools in the area) a few weeks ago.  Police cars with sirens wailing towards the schools.  Kids in lockdown.  Parents freaked-out.  Kids freaked-out.  And all this because the threat is so credible, because...America and its farking guns.

This happened just before the spring break, and my son and his friends all felt nervous and insecure about going back to school.  They shouldn't have to live in fear like this.  That should not be normal.

As a parent, things like this make me really hate this country.  No, that's not totally accurate.  I love a lot of things about this country, but I HATE what the Right is doing to this country.  I hate what the type of society the Right is trying to impose on us. I hate the country they are trying to build.


What, you mean the guns that have always been here?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: The other day, I told a woman on my timeline that her kids no longer talk to her because she keeps posting Qanon conspiracies, lol


where's the lie
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: ShavedOrangutan: ElPrimitivo: ShavedOrangutan: Social media, is there any aspect of life it can't make worse?

I've never even used it, had no account on any social media platform (Fark notwithstanding) and I can't begin to enumerate the ways it's made my life worse. It's absolutely the worst thing to come out of the internet.

I have a few accounts, but at this point it's either news from specific people/news stations (Twitter) or direct communication with friends/family (snapchat).  We're still figuring out how these media can and should be used.  We probably had similar discussions around mass printing presses, radio, and TV (i.e. creation of the MPAA).

I thrive on social media. It's where all my friends live, and like, I can get cute animal pictures and porn wishing seconds each other... Sometimes at the same time, being a furry and all!

But yeah, social media brings out the worse in all of us. The other day, I told a woman on my timeline that her kids no longer talk to her because she keeps posting Qanon conspiracies, lol


And for the most part it can be used for good, but there are just so many a-holes with instant access to literally everyone.  We just haven't figured out as a society how to deal with that.  100 years ago we had social ostracism, and IRL we still do.  Online it's a bit harder because people can be jerks, get banned (if they actually get banned), then just walk back in with the equivalent of a mustache and wig continuing to be the same jerk.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, a scammer makes a VoIP call to a police station, claiming there is a shooting at a local school. Cops kick into gear, local government takes to social media to inform citizens. Then bot accounts flood the social media updates with fake videos and links, causing further confusion and panic as the police report there is no shooter. Parents don't believe them because they saw videos on Facebook, and clicked on links to fake news stories. And all of this chaos, fear, and confusion is to drive clicks to fake websites, and get people to watch videos embedded with malware. I'm sure there are shiattier ways to get ad revenue, but I'll be damned if I can think of any.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: MattytheMouse: ShavedOrangutan: ElPrimitivo: ShavedOrangutan: Social media, is there any aspect of life it can't make worse?

I've never even used it, had no account on any social media platform (Fark notwithstanding) and I can't begin to enumerate the ways it's made my life worse. It's absolutely the worst thing to come out of the internet.

I have a few accounts, but at this point it's either news from specific people/news stations (Twitter) or direct communication with friends/family (snapchat).  We're still figuring out how these media can and should be used.  We probably had similar discussions around mass printing presses, radio, and TV (i.e. creation of the MPAA).

I thrive on social media. It's where all my friends live, and like, I can get cute animal pictures and porn wishing seconds each other... Sometimes at the same time, being a furry and all!

But yeah, social media brings out the worse in all of us. The other day, I told a woman on my timeline that her kids no longer talk to her because she keeps posting Qanon conspiracies, lol

And for the most part it can be used for good, but there are just so many a-holes with instant access to literally everyone.  We just haven't figured out as a society how to deal with that.  100 years ago we had social ostracism, and IRL we still do.  Online it's a bit harder because people can be jerks, get banned (if they actually get banned), then just walk back in with the equivalent of a mustache and wig continuing to be the same jerk.


I have a feeling this is one of those things we as a society are going to adapt to through generational social learning.

Like, every Gen Z person I know is so internet savvy and ahead of the whole game of being a goddamn good person online.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: My high school got multiple bomb threats back in the 90s. Especially after Columbine. Zero bombs were ever found. This was well before social media.


At least 2-3 per year, mid 90s.

Has any bomb threat ever been called in when the was actually a bomb?
 
