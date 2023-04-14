 Skip to content
(NPR)   Fox News' entire defense has basically shifted from, "we did not defame Dominion" to "yeah, OK, we defamed the hell out of Dominion but there's no way their company was worth $1.6 billion so we can't be ordered to pay that much"   (npr.org)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, well, we'll take it away from you anyway.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$1 in losses.

$1x1012 in punitive damages.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about $1.5 billion then?
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never thought the Dominion would be the good guys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NDFarkdude: Never thought the Dominion would be the good guys[Fark user image image 850x478]


They are when Gul Dukat Rupert Murdoch runs the Federation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that thing about Defamation being hard to prove?

BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux Noise just shot themselves in the foot.

Again.

With a machine gun.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion employees regularly get death threats now and there's been threats of bombings and attacks on Dominion offices and headquarters.

Fox needs to may much more than that.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion will also have to show the comments were made with "actual malice." Under that standard, Dominion's attorneys will have to convince a jury that Fox either knowingly broadcasting something false and damaging to the election tech firm's reputation - or willfully disregarded facts it should have known disproving those statements.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Brewster's Millions Defense: "Guilty, but with a really good explanation."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They basically destroyed Dominion's (and SmartMatic's) business for the next 25 years. No elections administrator in a red state will purchase their equipment. No rightwing government overseas will either. So that $1.6 billion figure may actually be low.

The punitive figure, however, should be $5 billion+. Whatever it takes to shutter it permanently and utterly financially destroy the entire Murdoch clan.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Dominion will also have to show the comments were made with "actual malice." Under that standard, Dominion's attorneys will have to convince a jury that Fox either knowingly broadcasting something false and damaging to the election tech firm's reputation - or willfully disregarded facts it should have known disproving those statements.

[media3.giphy.com image 406x406] [View Full Size image _x_]


The really weird thing is, Fox wasn't "trying" to destroy Dominion, they just said what their viewers wanted to hear and didn't give a damn about how it affected Dominion. The malice came from Trump who was did want to destroy Dominion.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the states and counties who ditched their Dominion hardware before it hit its end of life and switched to some other company sue for the costs they incurred because of the lies?

And let's not forget all of the retraining costs, etc.  And the costs for election security because of protesters who believed the lies, and recounts, etc.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's completely ignore loss of future earnings and see if anybody notices...
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stage three: bargaining
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called "goodwill", motherfarker.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Can the states and counties who ditched their Dominion hardware before it hit its end of life and switched to some other company sue for the costs they incurred because of the lies?

And let's not forget all of the retraining costs, etc.  And the costs for election security because of protesters who believed the lies, and recounts, etc.


I can see Shasta County pulling a full 180, say "You mean all that Fox News stuff was lies?", and then proceed to sue Fox News for the costs of replacing all the Dominion machines they got rid of, from the hearings to decide to scrap the machines to retraining the election workers, etc.

Even if Fox is successful in their attempts to reduce their penalties, their actions only leave them open for future litigation. In short, they are farked from hell to breakfast.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess to determine Dominion's value, we must start by looking up the exchange rate for dollars to gold pressed latinum.
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Dominion employees regularly get death threats now and there's been threats of bombings and attacks on Dominion offices and headquarters.

Fox needs to may much more than that.


Yup Dominions security bill has probably tripled at least and that probably won't be going away anytime soon.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I guess to determine Dominion's value, we must start by looking up the exchange rate for dollars to gold pressed latinum.


Dominion gets paid in Ketracel White.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Dominion employees regularly get death threats now and there's been threats of bombings and attacks on Dominion offices and headquarters.

Fox needs to may much more than that.


After all of Fox's money is handed over to Dominion, Fox should be utterly dismantled and sold off, with the last on-air segment being a live broadcast of Rupert Murdoch, his sons, every exec and talking head being stuffed one by one feet first into a wood chipper at a drag queen ran co-op farm, leaving Tucker Carlson for last
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Irving Maimway: Dominion employees regularly get death threats now and there's been threats of bombings and attacks on Dominion offices and headquarters.

Fox needs to may much more than that.

After all of Fox's money is handed over to Dominion, Fox should be utterly dismantled and sold off, with the last on-air segment being a live broadcast of Rupert Murdoch, his sons, every exec and talking head being stuffed one by one feet first into a wood chipper at a drag queen ran co-op farm, leaving Tucker Carlson for last


Sponsored by bud light
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Faux Noise just shot themselves in the foot.

Again.

With a machine gun.


And then immediately ran an editorial advocating for the private ownership of machine guns by individuals.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Dominion employees regularly get death threats now and there's been threats of bombings and attacks on Dominion offices and headquarters.

Fox needs to may much more than that.


IMO that's why the jury should be shown Jan 6th footage. It shows Fox's viewers are a genuine threat, and that threats against Dominion's employees aren't just a bad joke.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FOX:  Not in the face!  Not in the face!

Dominion:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just imagine being so delusional about losing an election, you literally will blame and accuse everyone and everything, including a farking machine.
It would be like blaming the pencil or pen that a person uses to fill in the blocks on the ballet, and then also go on to blame the paper manufacturer that produced that paper that eventually got used to make the ballet and then accusing the printing company that printed the ballots, because you are unable to accept the reality that your candidate lost.


"That liberal pussy George at the pencil making factory is deep state antifa snowflake and he stole the farking election by making that there gawddamned #2 pencil that only marks votes for demonrats!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Public Policy Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania put the privately-held company's annual revenues at about $100 million.

Valuations often take this number and multiply by 10. Based on this one five year-old estimate, we're at $1B. If Dominion had projected revenues increasing, but they're now level or dropping, you're at more than $1B. Point is $1.6B sounds flashy, but it's not out of line, and f*ck FoxNews.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Faux Noise just shot themselves in the foot.

Again.

With a machine gun.


They do love the guns, though...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Dominion will also have to show the comments were made with "actual malice." Under that standard, Dominion's attorneys will have to convince a jury that Fox either knowingly broadcasting something false and damaging to the election tech firm's reputation - or willfully disregarded facts it should have known disproving those statements.

[media3.giphy.com image 406x406]


It should be, but one Fox News viewer on the jury can fark the whole thing up.
 
overthinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dominion faced bomb threats, employees where harassed, stalked and a few doxxed from what I recall, all over a bunch of people wanting to believe their machines were in error without any proof whatsoever.

I can't remember where I heard this, but "The value of the business is one thing, but the emotional damage you have done to the people, their families, and their communities is orders of magnitude higher." And from that, I think $1.6B is actually pretty lenient given the situation.

And I like how a coworker put it: "Fox has two options: Go Woke or Go Broke". We know they won't do the former, so let's hope the latter option happens sooner rather than later.
 
soaky55
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You all sound like a bunch of
parrots mimicking one another!!
 
semiotix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The biggest and most depressing surprise in all this has been that when they're off-camera, a lot of Fox News hosts and producers are reasonably intelligent and thoughtful.

And don't get me wrong, I don't mean I thought they were the brain-dead jackals they play on TV. I also don't mean I think they're smart because they secretly agree with me. But there's a lot of nuance in their back-and-forth over exactly why Jeanine Pirro or Mr. Pillow Guy are completely full of an especially toxic form of shiat.

The least surprising thing is that they have a much shiattier opinion of their own viewers than I do. I mean, agree to disagree, fellas, but you're the experts, I guess.

I always knew they were grifters, and I always knew most of them didn't really get on their own supply. But still, what a waste of a 3.1-GPA-from-a-second-tier-liberal-arts-school mind.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like Fox should have settled out of court if that's their (lack of) defense.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just like they admitted that they lie about the news for "entertainment".
 
semiotix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It should be, but one Fox News viewer on the jury can fark the whole thing up.


I was going to WELL ACKSHUALLY you, but apparently it does have to be unanimous in Delaware. THANKS BIDEN.

Still, though, you'd be surprised how coercive a jury can be, and that's without anyone trying to be. You might love Tucker Carlson, but you're going to love not being the holdout asshole who made eleven strangers pissed off that they had to work through lunch even more.
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Punitive award. $10 bn.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: The Exit Stencilist: Irving Maimway: Dominion employees regularly get death threats now and there's been threats of bombings and attacks on Dominion offices and headquarters.

Fox needs to may much more than that.

After all of Fox's money is handed over to Dominion, Fox should be utterly dismantled and sold off, with the last on-air segment being a live broadcast of Rupert Murdoch, his sons, every exec and talking head being stuffed one by one feet first into a wood chipper at a drag queen ran co-op farm, leaving Tucker Carlson for last

Sponsored by bud light


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
maybe company WASN'T worth that much but if you prevented them from growing to be worth that much....
stupid defense and will fail.
predict Faux News settles out of court. they don't want details exposed. I really hope Dominion refuses to settle. they have a winning case.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Dominion will also have to show the comments were made with "actual malice." Under that standard, Dominion's attorneys will have to convince a jury that Fox either knowingly broadcasting something false and damaging to the election tech firm's reputation - or willfully disregarded facts it should have known disproving those statements.

[media3.giphy.com image 406x406] [View Full Size image _x_]


Which the texts from their farting heads actually demonstrate.
 
