 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   GOP seeks to soothe the NRA from all those mass shootings caused by the biggest part of their identity   (thehill.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, National Rifle Association, Government, Silent Generation, Firearm, Voting, Constitution, Law, Republican Party (United States)  
•       •       •

1127 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So their plan is basically:

- Keep fellating the NRA, and remember to involve the balls
- Tell millennial and gen-Z right-wingers that, hey, we tried thoughts and prayers, but that only helps so much, so if you want us to budge, you'll have to get in here and do the budging yourselves

Very on-brand.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.


They're grifters, not fools.
OK, maybe the vast majority are fools as well, but ehe.....no one wants to get shot.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tres Watson, a former spokesman for the Kentucky GOP, argued that younger people needed to be more involved in Republicans' day-to-day politics if they want to sway the party.

No you dumb fark, that's why (statistically speaking) none of them are voting for you. It's *your* job, as a political party, to *attract* voters.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That so many politicians feel the need to seek the approval of a business lobby is a fairly damning example of what is wrong with the USA.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NRA Convention

Seriously, how the fark are these assholes still even an organization?  After being infiltrated by Russians?

Weren't they supposed to go bankrupt?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the NRA becoming a thing again?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(R), former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and others will be making virtual and in-person appearances at the event...

When republicans whine about, "no hate like liberal hate", the hateful sentiment is completely justified.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official GOP Party Strategy (TM) was taken from Space Invaders.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.


It's an open carry state, yeah? Get 'em as they come out?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how Republicans can't see the future. It's funny.

But they still get tons of power because in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Republican voters are blind, and the only way to stay voted in is to keep telling their voters one-eyed realities.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now is not the time to discuss gun control" -GOP/NRA prenup agreement
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.


They'll somehow manage to shoot themselves in the foot.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some people will hang with crack whore car salesmen if there's a free lunch
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: oldernell: And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.

They'll somehow manage to shoot themselves in the foot.


sinko swimo: some people will hang with crack whore car salesmen if there's a free lunch


The GOP is busy shooting itself in the head, and no crack whore will have anything to do with the GOP, because none of the GOP assholes will let go of the $20 bills they got from their donors.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a couple of centuries we will all be dead and it won't matter who shot whom how many times.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: cyberspacedout: oldernell: And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.

They'll somehow manage to shoot themselves in the foot.

sinko swimo: some people will hang with crack whore car salesmen if there's a free lunch

The GOP is busy shooting itself in the head, and no crack whore will have anything to do with the GOP, because none of the GOP assholes will let go of the $20 bills they got from their donors.


Except to pay rentboys.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey kids, here's an idea.  In 2024, vote out the gun nuts, abortion fascists and the too-dumb-to-know-they're-racists.  Get some meaningful gun control, abortion and voting rights legislation passed.  Then, in 2026, if you liked how that turned out, vote the same.  If not, vote in other people.  That's how democracy works.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone needs to drop a lit brick of firecrackers on that convention floor
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It continues to aggravate me that the big "solution" is to screen people better.  Newsflash:  Even mentally ill people can usually lie their way through a stupid form to buy a gun.

It is ridiculous that we are not going straight to a ban of automatic and semi-automatic weapons.  I am not trying to take your pistols and your shotguns, but at least get rid of weapons that can kill multiple people with one swipe.

If politicians don't have the balls to make a decision, why not put it to a national vote?  Ban automatic and semi-automatic weapons vote yes or no.  duh

As far as I am concerned there is no legitimate reason for ANYONE to own these kinds of weapons to begin with.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The NRA keeps howling "they're coming for your guns!!!".  That's not true and never has been.  However, the more they resist any kind of gun control, the better "coming for your guns" sounds.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The NRA keeps howling "they're coming for your guns!!!".  That's not true and never has been.  However, the more they resist any kind of gun control, the better "coming for your guns" sounds.


I'm all for it now. Didn't used to be but that hasn't really worked out so far.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zbtop: Tres Watson, a former spokesman for the Kentucky GOP, argued that younger people needed to be more involved in Republicans' day-to-day politics if they want to sway the party.

No you dumb fark, that's why (statistically speaking) none of them are voting for you. It's *your* job, as a political party, to *attract* voters.


"There has grown up in the minds of certain groups in this country the notion that because a man or corporation has made a profit out of the public for a number of years, the government and the courts are charged with the duty of guaranteeing such profit in the future, even in the face of changing circumstances and contrary to the public interest. This strange doctrine is not supported by statute or common law. Neither individuals nor corporations have any right to come into court and ask that the clock of history be stopped, or turned back."

Applies to the GOP and votes as well.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

crzybtch: It continues to aggravate me that the big "solution" is to screen people better.  Newsflash:  Even mentally ill people can usually lie their way through a stupid form to buy a gun.

It is ridiculous that we are not going straight to a ban of automatic and semi-automatic weapons.  I am not trying to take your pistols and your shotguns, but at least get rid of weapons that can kill multiple people with one swipe.

If politicians don't have the balls to make a decision, why not put it to a national vote?  Ban automatic and semi-automatic weapons vote yes or no.  duh

As far as I am concerned there is no legitimate reason for ANYONE to own these kinds of weapons to begin with.


Door to door confiscation would get really ugly....not to mention anti-Constitutional.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reporter asks GOPnick if they think they need to pivot on gun control to win Gen Z votes, and the reply is Gen Z needs to join the party to matter. Lol, lmao. I can't imagine why these assholes aren't popular with young voters.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Reporter asks GOPnick if they think they need to pivot on gun control to win Gen Z votes, and the reply is Gen Z needs to join the party to matter. Lol, lmao. I can't imagine why these assholes aren't popular with young voters.


The new generations are so much more enlightened and liberal. As soon as all these old fascists start dying off, we'll have the numbers to change everything.

Repeat from 1960, 1970, 1980, etc etc
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have a judge declare lead bullets to be non-FDA approved medical devices, abortifacients no less.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The guns function as intended.  The users are functioning them as intended.  Children are being killed as designed.  This is what Republicans want.  Do not let a single one say otherwise.  It is not an "unfortunate consequence."  It is an intended sacrifice.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Door to door confiscation would get really ugly


Ah yes, there's that warrior mentality.

If someone owns guns and feels this strongly about keeping those guns....they probably aren't the type of person who should have them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Reporter asks GOPnick if they think they need to pivot on gun control to win Gen Z votes, and the reply is Gen Z needs to join the party to matter. Lol, lmao. I can't imagine why these assholes aren't popular with young voters.


They do just fine with young voters.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: That so many politicians feel the need to seek the approval of a business lobby is a fairly damning example of what is wrong with the USA.


Well Ron DeMeatball sure doesn't mind peeing on businesses.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: I like how Republicans can't see the future. It's funny.

But they still get tons of power because in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Republican voters are blind, and the only way to stay voted in is to keep telling their voters one-eyed realities.


And you will know my name is the Lord...
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Glad I'm working from home today. I don't want to deal with downtown being flooded by a bunch of ammo binky toting twits who have been fed a steady diet of fear mongering for decades.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Dinjiin: That so many politicians feel the need to seek the approval of a business lobby is a fairly damning example of what is wrong with the USA.

Well Ron DeMeatball sure doesn't mind peeing on businesses.


Ron DeMeatball isn't hurting for funding.  And he knows that Disney can't just pick up its theme park and relocate it to an adjacent state.  Disney will continue to donate to other Republicans down-ticket in order to stay on their good side so long as it has sizable business dealings in Florida.
 
NoGods
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: The_Sponge: Door to door confiscation would get really ugly

Ah yes, there's that warrior mentality.

If someone owns guns and feels this strongly about keeping those guns....they probably aren't the type of person who should have them.


I would willingly give up all my semiautomatic firearms if it would mean no more mass shootings. If they could pass a law that would add semiautomatic firearms to the list of things regulated by the National Firearms Act, I would either give them up or bring them into compliance. I would do that because I am that law abiding responsible gun-owner you keep hearing about.

I seriously doubt anyone would be able to amend the constitution and pass legislation that would make it possible to legally go door to door confiscating all guns. Unless you can do that, any attempt would be an unreasonable search and seizure.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: How is the NRA becoming a thing again?


Because gun owners don't need the NRA, contrary to popular belief. The right sees gun ownership on par with sexual orientation at this point. I don't mean in the sense of "small penis" jokes, but an identity in and of itself. The NRA could disappear in 30 minutes, and they'll still be the same number of gun owners as before.

And I say this as someone who is pro-gun myself, or at least, pro-"the right should not have the sole domain of gun ownership in America".
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: And yet no guns are allowed at the nra or gqp conventions.


You can make up your own reality all you want to but that doesn't make it true.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.