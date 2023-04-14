 Skip to content
(NPR)   New Mexico police are some of the most shooty police in the country, and it's all because New Mexico has a "bigger gun culture" than almost any other state in the union. And yeah, they don't much like Black people, either   (npr.org) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Police range instructor: "Mighty fine shooting officer White, mighty fine!"
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Why New Mexico has one of the highest rates for killings by police"...

The wide open spaces given long lines of sight?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why we built that wall to keep them from getting into our country, the cops are as villiont as the illegals.

Duh, subby.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a Santa Fe resident, New Mexico as a state is baffling. Legislation just got signed protection trans rights and abortion care, but I hope you don't like your car.

My car was NEVER broken into until moved here. And so far I've had the back window smashed and the catalytic converter stolen. It's a goddamn 2004 Honda Element. Who the fark breaks into a car that old??

That said, when you see the stat about taxes in vs taxes out, don't be fooled. New Mexico has problems but it's a black hole of federal funds because of the massive national labs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New Mexico poor AF and can't afford to hire for quality isn't helping anything here either.  Place has a higher poverty rate than West Virginia FFS.  But come for the beautiful climat... umm - well shiat
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, I thought GA had the most guns...

See, learn something new, every day on Fark.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The solution is gun control and removing guns from the populace.  If fewer people have guns, police will feel less threatened and will be less likely to use deadly force.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Conservatives:  Well, just be glad that we don't live in a country where the government arbitrarily executes its citizens, like China.

Me:  You do know that police officers are agents of the government, right?

Conservatives:  *heavy breathing* "I can't.. I can't hear you... la la la"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder what the demographics of the police in NM are, Im too lazy to find out though
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As a Santa Fe resident, New Mexico as a state is baffling. Legislation just got signed protection trans rights and abortion care, but I hope you don't like your car.

My car was NEVER broken into until moved here. And so far I've had the back window smashed and the catalytic converter stolen. It's a goddamn 2004 Honda Element. Who the fark breaks into a car that old??

That said, when you see the stat about taxes in vs taxes out, don't be fooled. New Mexico has problems but it's a black hole of federal funds because of the massive national labs.


I love New Mexico, but the poverty there is pretty rough.... which I would assume you'd know as a resident of the state?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: Police mistakenly arrived at the wrong house and shot and killed Robert Dotson after he opened his door armed with a handgun.

There was a double homicide the same day at Dotson's workplace, Highway 64 Auto Salvage [kob.com]
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Check out this police car chase in New Mexico.  Just for warmup, a county deputy blows through a red light and swerves to avoid a turning vehicle.

By the end of the pursuit, he's accelerated to 140 mph and fired 49 rounds from an AR-15 through his own windshield with another cop car in front of him.

The passenger in the fleeing vehicle, which crashed, died.

Sheriff's deputy pursues armed robbery suspect in high-speed chase
Youtube zfyWpkM2Seg


Oh, and he had previously resigned as a sergeant in another precinct after being arrested for beating his wife.

That article, the most recent I can find, shows him still serving on the force, but facing a misconduct complaint.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many data sources on police use of force rely on voluntary reporting from the nation's more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies. And the federal database on police use of force has had very low participation from various agencies. In New Mexico, a study found that "more than one-quarter of the people killed by police in the state were not included in official counts over the last four decades," Source New Mexico reported in 2021.

So...basically, local and state police forces probably kill and injure a ton of people.  We already know it's bad, but that's just the ones that they choose to tell us about or cannot deny for whatever reason (presumably abundant witnesses, security footage, etc).  In the sh*tholiest of sh*thole areas, there's probably plenty of people who just "go missing" or "got murdered" and the cops are like "yup sure we'll look into that".  Anyone whose story doesn't go viral or belong to a family with financial resources to keep privately investigating it for years just kinda dries up.

I assume people that research this sort of thing have probably already done it, but I wonder how the geographical distribution of missing (adult) persons cases and/or unsolved murders lines up with the known patterns of police violence.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I love New Mexico, but the poverty there is pretty rough.... which I would assume you'd know as a resident of the state?


Yeah. It's... not great. There's a significant unhoused population that only seems to be getting worse. Grocery and gas prices are spiraling, housing costs are baffling and being pressured higher by tourist rentals.

There's a lot of problems.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gee, confirmation of what the data proves: the more guns you have, the more likely you die by gunshot.

The citizenry and the police are engaged in an arms race. It's an arms race the citizen will never, ever win. The police will always fire the last bullet.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Map from the link in TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: Police mistakenly arrived at the wrong house and shot and killed Robert Dotson after he opened his door armed with a handgun.

Not that this makes it OK, but ... WHY IN THE fark ARE YOU ANSWERING YOUR DOOR WITH A GUN? Are you Stringer Bell? No? Then for fark's sake, just answer the door like a goddam normal person.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Check out this police car chase in New Mexico.  Just for warmup, a county deputy blows through a red light and swerves to avoid a turning vehicle.

By the end of the pursuit, he's accelerated to 140 mph and fired 49 rounds from an AR-15 through his own windshield with another cop car in front of him.

The passenger in the fleeing vehicle, which crashed, died.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zfyWpkM2Seg]

Oh, and he had previously resigned as a sergeant in another precinct after being arrested for beating his wife.

That article, the most recent I can find, shows him still serving on the force, but facing a misconduct complaint.


He went full Cobra, never go full Cobra.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



/the people he was chasing were scum too, but no need to go Cobra
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
32? NM LEO are murdering people at a rate of one evey eleven days. Every year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought this was about the Antioch police.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: Most of New Mexico "is rural, people rely on self protection"

So ... there are roving bands of marauders out there in the rural parts of New Mexico? That's why these idiots answer their doors while clutching a gun?

FTFA: after the initial shooting of the victim, Dotson, his wife fired at officers from the doorway of the residence, according to the state police

WTF? Are these people are involved in actual drug dealing or have they just seen too much "Breaking Bad" and think that the Salamancas or Walter White are after them?

"Oh, hey, sorry about that, we farked over one of our suppliers a couple days ago and thought you might be him."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've spent lots of time in rural parts of NM and while there's really nice and friendly people, there's also plenty of people open carrying. And those people are not like the rest on NM's I've met. In fact, the majority of them look exactly like the sort of person who should be "red flagged" for being mentally or emotionally unstable.

Not comforting, not reassuring or enforcing politeness. Just some skeezy looking wash up with bad hygiene putting his murder weapon on display like it's the big swinging dick his mommy wished he had

Personally, it speaks to the daily death toll that "the price of freedom" exacts
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You liberals are going to hate to hear this but, guns solve problems.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Map from the link in TFA:

[Fark user image 850x631]


Dafuq is up with Wyoming?  There's like 30 people in the state.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: You liberals are going to hate to hear this but, guns solve problems.


Ya, when a frothing at the mouth MAGAt kills his family then himself because god told him to, problems are solved and Darwin is appeased
 
zeaper12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As a Santa Fe resident, New Mexico as a state is baffling. Legislation just got signed protection trans rights and abortion care, but I hope you don't like your car.

My car was NEVER broken into until moved here. And so far I've had the back window smashed and the catalytic converter stolen. It's a goddamn 2004 Honda Element. Who the fark breaks into a car that old??

That said, when you see the stat about taxes in vs taxes out, don't be fooled. New Mexico has problems but it's a black hole of federal funds because of the massive national labs.


My understanding is more than 50% of the working folks in New Mexico work for the government. It's not only the National Labs the Indian Reservations employ a bunch.

Once you go over 50% your a Communist State.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As a Santa Fe resident, New Mexico as a state is baffling. Legislation just got signed protection trans rights and abortion care, but I hope you don't like your car.

My car was NEVER broken into until moved here. And so far I've had the back window smashed and the catalytic converter stolen. It's a goddamn 2004 Honda Element. Who the fark breaks into a car that old??

That said, when you see the stat about taxes in vs taxes out, don't be fooled. New Mexico has problems but it's a black hole of federal funds because of the massive national labs.


I think moving anywhere in the 4 Corners area has a "get your car broken into" rite of passage before you can officially be called a resident.  That and your windscreen breaking.  Once both happen to you, you are a local.


I remember when Caroline Rotich won the Boston Marathon, and the city of Santa Fe (her chosen training city) threw her a parade in celebration when she returned.  During the parade, her car got broken into and her purse stolen.  So in my mind, she's no longer a Kenyan training in Santa Fe, but is now a local Santa Fean.
 
ansius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NM and WY may have the highest rates of police killings per resident, but they also have some of the highest rates of federal senators per resident as well.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can point to a date and time when things started to change here.

Growing up in Santa Fe was a place where everyone seemed to know everyone. If a kid was getting into trouble, the officer just as likely knew that kids family and would have a conversation with them before it got too late.

Then one time when I was back in town from college I was hanging around in a parking lot downtown after a concert. We were trying to figure out where we wanted to go. We were just a group of 3-4 friends and just talking. All of a sudden lights flashing and orders to put our hands on the car etc.

A new Anglo guy that none of use recognized demanded ids and wanted to know what we were doing. We told him and he didn't want to believe it. Shortly thereafter a senior officer came by, asked what we w ere doing, told us to leave and then proceeded to tell the new guy to but his shiat out.

But that was the day shiat changed around here.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zeaper12: My understanding is more than 50% of the working folks in New Mexico work for the government. It's not only the National Labs the Indian Reservations employ a bunch.


Bruh.

Once you go over 50% your* a Communist State.

As a communist working for a national lab,

Fark user imageView Full Size


*you're.
 
