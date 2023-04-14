 Skip to content
(Slate)   Getting rid of legacy admissions at universities would be a small step toward creating true equity on campuses. A very small step. But it would impact rich, privileged white people, so let's act like it's the end of the world   (slate.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It might impact alumni donations too.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: It might impact alumni donations legal bribes designed to smooth the way for otherwise unremarkable legacy children to enter a college where they wouldn't otherwise be accepted, too.


If the only reason an alumnus donates to a school is so that their uninspired legacy shiatheel can get in, they shouldn't be donating, period. And the college shouldn't be taking their money in the first place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upper class is built upon inherited wealth, status, and mediocrity.
They know it.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this thread: A bunch of disgruntled people who landed at a lower tier state school
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admission should be based on entry test scores and academic merit alone.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preferring legacy applicants makes sense.  No snark.

Colleges want their students to graduate and the child of a graduate is more likely to graduate instead of dropping out.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a non-legacy student at a private non-Ivy kolledge hob-knobbing with fellow students from rich families was a useful introduction to how the world actually works.

I could not believe they went to Jamaica or Mexico for Thanksgiving and they could not believe that I had grown up in a two bedroom house with one phone, one car, and one tv.
 
djfitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?


About 14% at Yale and 15% at Harvard.

And those are the ones that they publicly set aside just for the nepo babies. My guess is the acceptance rate for anyone from a Yale alum household goes up dramatically.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Admission should be based on entry test scores and academic merit alone.


Oh you sweet summer child.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?


I'm going to guess it is 2%. So, as long as you like the idea of a set in stone path to always having a TWO PERCENT forever, this is cool. No?
But. A few snags.
1. Let's openly say and admit the 2% don't actually earn their place at the top.
2. Number one, also means some of the mythology we tell each other about the American dream is a bit of half lie.  (For lack of a better way of saying it)
No?
3. The above also means, we still need affirmative action, if not more.

Lastly, this really should make people demand UBI, housing, and Medicare for all.
Why? Because that 2% distort prices of the free market and prices people out of basic needs and kills people passively.  The bottom of society dies because of the 2%. Period.


Cue people simping for their boss, capitalism, and the 2%.

Just keep it up ladies and gentlemen.
Just keep passively killing the bottom of society.
🤷‍♂
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?


The legacy bump is microscopic. It basically insures you'll get a look beyond your numbers & grades.

The high-ticket donor bump however is far more significant. Depending on the school you can basically point to a few applicants, your progeny or not, and ask that they be considered for admission.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: In this thread: A bunch of disgruntled people who landed at a lower tier state school


Ha!

I never even went to college!

Well, I've been to my friend's colleges for the parties, so there's that.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When you consider their views on Affirmative action it becomes clear the end goal has everything to do with maintaining an unearned status. With Affirmative Action they'll argue till blue in the face that it should strictly be a question of merit and ability while desperately avoiding any discussion about the inequality or why it exsist. With this situation all of a sudden merit, and qualifications should mean nothing in face of your family's history. See? When you want to shiat on someone to give yourself an unearned advantage simply label their oppression and it's end result as a character flaw, while the benefit you got from that same exploitation gets re-labeled as "your and your families hard work." It's really screwed up and evil, but it's also a very real reality in this country.
 
zbtop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are excellent Equity argument regarding dumping Legacies. Personally, I think for Public universities, this line of thinking should carry the day. These are public institutions designed to educate the best and brightest of the public according to their abilities, not where they came from or who they know.

There are excellent community/financial/cultural reasons for the keeping of Legacies as well however, primarily at private schools. At private universities, where personal connections and networking are a far larger slice of the core value offering than at public universities, maintaining family traditions, building student and alumni communities, ensuring graduation rates, generating fundraising opportunities, etc are all far more related to their fundamental value proposition.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?


TLDR
If life is unfair, why do I have to hear ANYONE cry?

Seriously!

Life isn't unfair.  Humans are full on unjust with each other.  And that passively kills people.  And makes criminals take a hammer to people.  🤷‍♂🤯😒🥺😱

I need to bud light
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LineNoise: In this thread: A bunch of disgruntled people who landed at a lower tier state school


Yes. But. You know that's actually how you get things like activist and, occasionally active shooters.  🤷‍♂ so enjoy?
Seriously asking
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Children going to the same school as their grandparents venerates their ancestry. It doesn't matter that some feel like it supports segregation and inequality. It's part of their history.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Life isn't unfair.


I think, we'll agree to disagree here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: As a non-legacy student at a private non-Ivy kolledge hob-knobbing with fellow students from rich families was a useful introduction to how the world actually works.

I could not believe they went to Jamaica or Mexico for Thanksgiving and they could not believe that I had grown up in a two bedroom house with one phone, one car, and one tv.


/
3 bedroom house.  Two cars. Landline.
Vic 20. Commodore 64. Gateway. Dell. Android.

Wait I'm i rich? Wtf? No. My mom was?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: When you consider their views on Affirmative action it becomes clear the end goal has everything to do with maintaining an unearned status. With Affirmative Action they'll argue till blue in the face that it should strictly be a question of merit and ability while desperately avoiding any discussion about the inequality or why it exsist. With this situation all of a sudden merit, and qualifications should mean nothing in face of your family's history. See? When you want to shiat on someone to give yourself an unearned advantage simply label their oppression and it's end result as a character flaw, while the benefit you got from that same exploitation gets re-labeled as "your and your families hard work." It's really screwed up and evil, but it's also a very real reality in this country.


💯


Ladies and gentlemen this is factual, beyond what, even an eye witness can convey.  Grasp that. And act accordingly.  And vote.
 
djfitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?

I'm going to guess it is 2%. So, as long as you like the idea of a set in stone path to always having a TWO PERCENT forever, this is cool. No?
But. A few snags.
1. Let's openly say and admit the 2% don't actually earn their place at the top.
2. Number one, also means some of the mythology we tell each other about the American dream is a bit of half lie.  (For lack of a better way of saying it)
No?
3. The above also means, we still need affirmative action, if not more.

Lastly, this really should make people demand UBI, housing, and Medicare for all.
Why? Because that 2% distort prices of the free market and prices people out of basic needs and kills people passively.  The bottom of society dies because of the 2%. Period.


Cue people simping for their boss, capitalism, and the 2%.

Just keep it up ladies and gentlemen.
Just keep passively killing the bottom of society.
🤷‍♂


FYI the real figure is around 14%-15%. See for example Harvard and Yale admission policy.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?


I don't have

waxbeans: Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?

I'm going to guess it is 2%. So, as long as you like the idea of a set in stone path to always having a TWO PERCENT forever, this is cool. No?
But. A few snags.
1. Let's openly say and admit the 2% don't actually earn their place at the top.
2. Number one, also means some of the mythology we tell each other about the American dream is a bit of half lie.  (For lack of a better way of saying it)
No?
3. The above also means, we still need affirmative action, if not more.

Lastly, this really should make people demand UBI, housing, and Medicare for all.
Why? Because that 2% distort prices of the free market and prices people out of basic needs and kills people passively.  The bottom of society dies because of the 2%. Period.


Cue people simping for their boss, capitalism, and the 2%.

Just keep it up ladies and gentlemen.
Just keep passively killing the bottom of society.
🤷‍♂


"I don't know, so it's whatever I want it to be."
MAGATlike typing detected
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djfitz: About 14% at Yale and 15% at Harvard.

And those are the ones that they publicly set aside just for the nepo babies. My guess is the acceptance rate for anyone from a Yale alum household goes up dramatically.


You also are discounting the fact that someone from harvard is obviously talented, more than likely has a lucrative profession relative to their field, and advanced quicker based on the quality of their education in said field. And a lot of those attributes and the benefits that come along with it get instilled in the kids, so even though they may be legacy, it doesn't take away that a bunch of them probably could have made it on their own merits.

This comes up all the time in my state, as our schools are hyper-local, that kids from the richest towns end up in the best schools, and its "oh will they get to spend so much more on their public schools" when in reality, the spend per student is significantly higher at the worst performing schools.

We are going to see a lot of this come around eventually with the pandemic kids at certain key grade levels, who didn't have involved parents, didn't have homes with solid worth ethics and supervision, hell, didn't have parents who understood the material, really lagging behind.

TLDR; if parents are doing great, kids probably will be as well.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a legacy applicant might look like:

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was not a legacy but my kids would be and  removing legacy preference would affect them only hypothetically as there is no way that I could afford to send them there.

Now HERE is a pretty objective measure of a school: what percentage of alumni from 20-30 years prior make enough money to afford the school today (to pay for a single kid)?

At California state schools, that is probably pretty high.  At private, liberal arts schools? Not so much.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For all you pus-nuts lazy farkers saying "it's just a blip. Noting to get worked up about" admissions officers ADMIT TO it bring 42% in the Ivies. Only 6% at State schools

https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2022/10/30/legacy-college-admissions-come-under-fire-in-new-report/
 
p51d007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, Ed Kennedy wanted to get rid of legacy admission....you mean to places like
HARVARD, where he went because of his daddy?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This problem is identified and well described already 1648 years ago by Plato in The Republic.
And that guy was from a culture that was totally bought in to slavery and caste, and yet that fool could still notice this and tell us about it.

And yet here we are somehow only seeming to start pretending WE today happen to have noticed this.


And it's because al the people who were getting fooked by such a system, simply dream of getting their turn at the power seat of it all to self enrich no differently. So of course we don't really want it to change anyway.
 
djfitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: djfitz: About 14% at Yale and 15% at Harvard.

And those are the ones that they publicly set aside just for the nepo babies. My guess is the acceptance rate for anyone from a Yale alum household goes up dramatically.

You also are discounting the fact that someone from harvard is obviously talented, more than likely has a lucrative profession relative to their field, and advanced quicker based on the quality of their education in said field. And a lot of those attributes and the benefits that come along with it get instilled in the kids, so even though they may be legacy, it doesn't take away that a bunch of them probably could have made it on their own merits.

This comes up all the time in my state, as our schools are hyper-local, that kids from the richest towns end up in the best schools, and its "oh will they get to spend so much more on their public schools" when in reality, the spend per student is significantly higher at the worst performing schools.

We are going to see a lot of this come around eventually with the pandemic kids at certain key grade levels, who didn't have involved parents, didn't have homes with solid worth ethics and supervision, hell, didn't have parents who understood the material, really lagging behind.

TLDR; if parents are doing great, kids probably will be as well.


This gets to why these policies are so regressive. If you have every advantage in life you are going to do well much more than someone who is poor. The Ivy League association is more of a signifier of privilege than any a specific advantage.

So having specific set-asides for alum nepo babies is just that much more insulting and grossly unfair. All the rich white folk complain about affirmative action is because it directly takes away from those alum admissions. They like affirmative action: for themselves.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: Life isn't unfair.

I think, we'll agree to disagree here.


? Even billionaires die.
Even the most doomed can make a baby.
Life doesn't fire people.  Life isn't HR. Life didn't kill George Floyd.  Life didn't kill my aunt, uncle, or my other aunt.  Their life time of choices did. With a touch of DNA. But life didn't decide the DNA mix. Parents choose their lovers.
My mom choose a nut bag to fark me into the world. Life didn't farking do that.
Humanities choices are not life.
Otherwise you are saying choices are an illusion.  And, then, how can you ever have judgment of others?
? 🤷‍♂?

/
Have an excellent day.

//
Today is all anyone gets.
So be better to each other.  Choose to not be unjust with each other.

///
A human choose to tape the torture of George Floyd.  Life didn't farking give us that video.   A human's choice gave that to us.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should return to the traditional ways of meritocracy - the system by which we award desirable college slots to the best, most qualified white men, without regard to their race, creed, or color.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?

I don't havewaxbeans: Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?

I'm going to guess it is 2%. So, as long as you like the idea of a set in stone path to always having a TWO PERCENT forever, this is cool. No?
But. A few snags.
1. Let's openly say and admit the 2% don't actually earn their place at the top.
2. Number one, also means some of the mythology we tell each other about the American dream is a bit of half lie.  (For lack of a better way of saying it)
No?
3. The above also means, we still need affirmative action, if not more.

Lastly, this really should make people demand UBI, housing, and Medicare for all.
Why? Because that 2% distort prices of the free market and prices people out of basic needs and kills people passively.  The bottom of society dies because of the 2%. Period.


Cue people simping for their boss, capitalism, and the 2%.

Just keep it up ladies and gentlemen.
Just keep passively killing the bottom of society.
🤷‍♂

"I don't know, so it's whatever I want it to be."
MAGATlike typing detected


Me? 👌 😆
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The above also means, we still need affirmative action, if not more.


why are you assuming legacy students aren't themselves the children of affirmative action students?

racism is alive and well in America, it's right here. 

or did you mean to imply something completely different?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: .

TLDR; if parents are doing great, kids probably will be as well.


Correct.

But. Then. Don't expect me to care when the fails car jack the winners.

🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂

TLDR 🍽 🍆
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The fark headline  doesn't reflect the import of the story.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always remember my SAT prep book having a story about asking one Harvard student what he got on the SAT.

"I got 1763."

"What? It only goes up to 1600!"

"My family's been going here since 1763, so it doesn't matter what SAT score I get."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PvtStash: This problem is identified and well described already 1648 years ago by Plato in The Republic.
And that guy was from a culture that was totally bought in to slavery and caste, and yet that fool could still notice this and tell us about it.

And yet here we are somehow only seeming to start pretending WE today happen to have noticed this.


And it's because al the people who were getting fooked by such a system, simply dream of getting their turn at the power seat of it all to self enrich no differently. So of course we don't really want it to change anyway.


💯
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ladies and gentlemen this is factual, beyond what, even an eye witness can convey.  Grasp that. And act accordingly.  And vote.


I'll give a funny anecdote that ties ethnicity, privilege, politics, and pickelball together.

This is 100% a true story. And also, to be clear, I don't mean this in any disregard to the asian community, the diversity of our area is a big part of why we live here.

My town has a pretty sizeable 1st\2nd generation korean\asian community. Probably about 25% of the town depending on how you want to count stuff. Its also a very nice upper middle class town, and one of the top rated school districts.

A few years back, people started looking at admission numbers, and found that ours really weren't where you would expect in the ivy league. This was also about the time it came out that some schools were being a little funny in how they treated asian admissions, as they felt that asians were gaming the admission system to a degree. Then they dug into the numbers at our schools, and found that, as a whole, Asians were less involved in extra-curriculars, volunteer work, etc, and really focus on just academics.

The result was you could have a kid who had all AP classes, played two sports, captained one, had all these other activities, volunteer work, etc, but would be ranked like 12th in the class, by fractions, because of some kids who just did nothing but academics and maybe edged him out in one class.

So, forced is a strong word, but they did the best they could to mandate kids take part in SOMETHING outside of academics. be it clubs, sports whatever. I'm not sure if there was some agreement within their community or whatever, but a good majority of the Asians took up tennis, and took to it with the zeal they did academics. They quickly displaced most of our average tennis teams, and laid waste across every tournament we were in.

UNFORTUNATELY this was at the same time of the rise of Pickelball. So now the old people got into conflict with the new found passion of tennis in our town.

It brought down 2 successive town governments over how to schedule tennis courts.

The school backed off on the extra-curricular thing, a good number of the kids stuck with it (but a pretty large number just went back to books), and now next election we have a bond issue up for vote for a pickelball facility.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nogale: Leaving out the idea of what's fair and what isn't fair, how many students at the elite schools are legacy admissions? Are they really taking up so many slots?


I wonder this too. Can it be more than 5%?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: LineNoise: In this thread: A bunch of disgruntled people who landed at a lower tier state school

Ha!

I never even went to college!

Well, I've been to my friend's colleges for the parties, so there's that.


Slacker!  I went to five of 'em!

/ Dandelion League Education
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: waxbeans: Ladies and gentlemen this is factual, beyond what, even an eye witness can convey.  Grasp that. And act accordingly.  And vote.

I'll give a funny anecdote that ties ethnicity, privilege, politics, and pickelball together.

This is 100% a true story. And also, to be clear, I don't mean this in any disregard to the asian community, the diversity of our area is a big part of why we live here.

My town has a pretty sizeable 1st\2nd generation korean\asian community. Probably about 25% of the town depending on how you want to count stuff. Its also a very nice upper middle class town, and one of the top rated school districts.

A few years back, people started looking at admission numbers, and found that ours really weren't where you would expect in the ivy league. This was also about the time it came out that some schools were being a little funny in how they treated asian admissions, as they felt that asians were gaming the admission system to a degree. Then they dug into the numbers at our schools, and found that, as a whole, Asians were less involved in extra-curriculars, volunteer work, etc, and really focus on just academics.

The result was you could have a kid who had all AP classes, played two sports, captained one, had all these other activities, volunteer work, etc, but would be ranked like 12th in the class, by fractions, because of some kids who just did nothing but academics and maybe edged him out in one class.

So, forced is a strong word, but they did the best they could to mandate kids take part in SOMETHING outside of academics. be it clubs, sports whatever. I'm not sure if there was some agreement within their community or whatever, but a good majority of the Asians took up tennis, and took to it with the zeal they did academics. They quickly displaced most of our average tennis teams, and laid waste across every tournament we were in.

UNFORTUNATELY this was at the same time of the rise of Pickelball. So now the old people got into conflict with the new found passion of tennis in our town.

It brought down 2 successive town governments over how to schedule tennis courts.

The school backed off on the extra-curricular thing, a good number of the kids stuck with it (but a pretty large number just went back to books), and now next election we have a bond issue up for vote for a pickelball facility.


This story enforces my theory that prejudice people make their own problems.
Quick example:

Cis white wealthy lady:
       Oh you didn't pay rent. Meh. Bye bye.

Cis white wealthy lady:

Omg WTF is with this farking tent city.

Pick one lady. Seriously lady your apathy is causing the shiat you don't like, you farking idot.  Vote differently, you heels.
 
