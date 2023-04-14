 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How Facebook/Meta essentially turned into "purgatory with perks" for the thousands of employees hired due to the Zuckerbot's idiot obsession with re-creating Second Life   (slate.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Purgatory With Perks

Name of my future The Cure cover band.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to know the actual amount of money that Facebook pissed away on this idea.

And if it were a real public company instead of a modern tech company controlled by one ego, ask how you can justify staying on as CEO
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why didn't anyone tell Zorg to just buy Second Life?

I swear every other Farker has asked this question, and I'm all but certain I've asked it more than once.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Right off the bat.
Anyone and everyone who works for these shiatheel, fascism enabling Corps deserves to get it good and hard.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please. He's not recreating Second Life. He's recreating Decentraland, the shiatty recreation of Second Life.

//Watch Dan Olson's takedown of the Metaverse:
The Future is a Dead Mall - Decentraland and the Metaverse
Youtube EiZhdpLXZ8Q
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't you need to have a life first before you can have a Second Life?
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why didn't anyone tell Zorg to just buy Second Life?

I swear every other Farker has asked this question, and I'm all but certain I've asked it more than once.


Because Secondlife is *TOO* open and also comes with all kinds of past promises. People have paid money to SL to get (and keep) space.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'd love to know the actual amount of money that Facebook pissed away on this idea.

And if it were a real public company instead of a modern tech company controlled by one ego, ask how you can justify staying on as CEO


Well that's the thinking among the wealthy elite. There's a new trend called "corporate feudalism" that's been started by early Facebook backer Peter Thiel in that Democracy is incomparable with freedom and true freedom can only come by instituting a feudal system where CEOs and wealthy elite live as Kings and everyone else is their slave ... oh I mean "corporate serf"

This is also why Musk so publicly aligned himself with the GOP, he's on board with it as well

When you look at how the MAGAts are a-ok with throwing away democracy and making Trump a god-king, this reality is a lot closer to happening than you might think
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I still don't understand what he wanted with metaverse.  It's what, looking at Facebook and other websites through virtual reality goggles instead of on a computer screen?  That seems so utterly pointless.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a Second Life account for about 5 minutes back when it started.

I still imagine an avatar vaguely rotating off in cyberspace somewhere
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The new Facebook UI on mobile browsers is awful. The content it now servers is irrelevant. Adverts every other post. It was crap before, now it's hideous. They are losing money due to falling customer base. What a shame this robot billionaire will be a slightly less wealthly billionaire.
 
Altoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why didn't anyone tell Zorg to just buy Second Life?

I swear every other Farker has asked this question, and I'm all but certain I've asked it more than once.


I doubt they'd sell.   They are doing well enough that they brought back Phil Rosedale in an advisory capacity.

Had an account there since 2008.   It hasn't changed much since then aside from working considerably better.
 
houginator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I still don't understand what he wanted with metaverse.  It's what, looking at Facebook and other websites through virtual reality goggles instead of on a computer screen?  That seems so utterly pointless.


Imagine if instead of being open to everyone, one company owned the whole internet.  And you had to pay them for your website.  And they could charge more money for selling more prominently located websites.  And charge a percent for any sales conducted there.  And they could ban any website that said things that might impact their bottom line.

That's what Zuck wanted with the Metaverse.  Which is why it was designed around selling bits of it off to corporations, rather than what would appeal to users.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'd love to know the actual amount of money that Facebook pissed away on this idea.

And if it were a real public company instead of a modern tech company controlled by one ego, ask how you can justify staying on as CEO


CEOs stay on until the board removes them.  That, to an extent, requires the mebmers of the board to understand the market in which the company operates if the board is to make an informed, well-reasoned decision.

My guess is that for a lot of information-sector service companies, the two types of people serving on boards are either 1) fellow tech-bros who mutually serve on other tech-bros' boards, and 2) investors who have the money but not the technical acumen to recognize smoke being blown up their asses.

When it comes to a large, seemingly successful company where the founder(s) still run the show, making changes can destabilize the company's existing operations without producing success with new developments.  Even if the top-dog is pissing away development budget on some white-whale, if the other divisions are producing results, then the waste might be the cost of doing business while the results continue to roll in.
If the founder(s) leave, whatever it was that they managed to make work to keep the platform successful might leave with them.  That's arguably worse than wasting money on dead-end research projects, since that's core revenue drying up.If you want an example of a post-founders company, look at Twitter.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I still don't understand what he wanted with metaverse.  It's what, looking at Facebook and other websites through virtual reality goggles instead of on a computer screen?  That seems so utterly pointless.


What he wanted was people and businesses to pay him to do things they can currently do without paying him. It's obvious why he would want that.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: The new Facebook UI on mobile browsers is awful. The content it now servers is irrelevant. Adverts every other post. It was crap before, now it's hideous. They are losing money due to falling customer base. What a shame this robot billionaire will be a slightly less wealthly billionaire.


My Facebook wall is now about 90% sponsored content, and I don't even really know what they're selling. Why is the "Sigourney Weaver Fan Page" paying to show me unfunny memes?

Which I guess is still preferable to when my relatives kept falling for the "I bet this dog won't get one share" pics.  Why are you showing me a pic of someone else's dog? Does the owner get money per share?

The internet is a silly place.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why didn't anyone tell Zorg to just buy Second Life?


Second Life has a certain clientele all its own already.  And it's not who Zzuck is trying to appeal to at all.  I don't know who else is on it, but I've met (via social service work) more than one probably-schizophrenic all-but-bag-lady train wreck who spends 18+ hours a day on SL, having v-sex, living in fantasy land.  It seems to appeal strongly to that demographic.

/ little room to talk as a frequent Farker, I guess
 
