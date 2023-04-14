 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   As Covid measures wind down, Covid Arcturus unveils itself   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pinkeye is the new symptom.

Now you don't have to scroll through all that to get the clickbait prize.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Covid Arcturus is a species of crow, isn't it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My neighbors just had it. Adamantly refused to get a vaccine. They were both very sick, he has recovered, she kind of has but is extremely fatigued.

It wasn't about the stigginit, they just don't trust anything.

/probably about the stiggint
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A warning like this bears repeating
/mythology humor
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it more infectious?
Research shows that Arcturus could be 1.2 times more infectious than the previous significant sub-variant.

Are cases more severe?
While it is spreading more easily, there is no evidence to show it leads to more severe illness.

Yawn
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Is it more infectious?
Research shows that Arcturus could be 1.2 times more infectious than the previous significant sub-variant.

Are cases more severe?
While it is spreading more easily, there is no evidence to show it leads to more severe illness.

Yawn


Current strain --> Illness.  Arcturus Strain --> Same Illness + Pinkeye.

I'd say that's an escalation in severity, albeit slight.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gotta catch 'em all.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Finally a chance for some Arcturian poontang! Game over, man, game over!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me know when this strain starts to surge in areas where most people are fully vaxxed and boosted. Until then...

Cajnik: Yawn


^ What they said
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get over it already.  The virus will pretty much be around forever.
If you are sick, STAY HOME and away from people.  If you sneeze/cough, cover your
mouth/face.  Wash your hands.  It's called common sense, unfortunately, I still see people
using the restroom, NOT washing their hands before the leave too.

A "new dangerous" strain won't really happen until about September of 2024...in time for the
election. <wink>
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just finished Hillary Mantel's "Wolf Hall". The Tudor Age saw annual bouts of the sweating sickness (sudor anglicus) which eventually disappeared as mysteriously as it had arrived.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: My neighbors just had it. Adamantly refused to get a vaccine. They were both very sick, he has recovered, she kind of has but is extremely fatigued.

It wasn't about the stigginit, they just don't trust anything.

/probably about the stiggint


They can say "HI!" to brain fog for the rest of their lives.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: edmo: My neighbors just had it. Adamantly refused to get a vaccine. They were both very sick, he has recovered, she kind of has but is extremely fatigued.

It wasn't about the stigginit, they just don't trust anything.

/probably about the stiggint

They can say "HI!" to brain fog for the rest of their lives.


I bet they already have brain fog
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Over half of the world's active cases are in Japan, yet they have very few severe cases / hospitalizations / deaths from it.   Probably has something to do with their 88% vaccination rate.

Something that it is diddifult to find stats on (at least in the US) are the number of active cases that are repeats.   So I will hazard a guess that over half the active US cases are people who have had it once or twice before and just won't get vaccinated no matter what.
 
OncNurseRoyale
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is pink eye really a new symptom, or is there a correlation between people who haven't been vaccinated and people who don't wash their hands after using the bathroom?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't that a Pokemon?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...because it has potential changes that we need to keep a good eye out on.

I see what you did there, doc....
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let me know when this strain starts to surge in areas where most people are fully vaxxed and boosted. Until then...

Cajnik: Yawn

^ What they said


I've been fully vaxxed and boosted. Caught COVID a month ago. Lost all sense of taste and smell for around 2 weeks. Both are better but still don't taste or smell some things and something taste or smell differently than they did before. Since COVID attacks surface tissues all over your body, I'm at risk for all manner of add-on problems. Like stroke.

People who react to that with a "yawn" are ijuts. Sorry but it's true.
 
patowen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

p51d007: Get over it already.  The virus will pretty much be around forever.
If you are sick, STAY HOME and away from people.  If you sneeze/cough, cover your
mouth/face.  Wash your hands.  It's called common sense, unfortunately, I still see people
using the restroom, NOT washing their hands before the leave too.



You missed one:  Get vaccinated.  It'll keep you out of the hospital and reduce the spread.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who cares?
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah no the Daily Mirror means new boobles unveil themselves, that's about it.

Don't get your news from tabloids.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Get over it already.  The virus will pretty much be around forever.
If you are sick, STAY HOME and away from people.  If you sneeze/cough, cover your
mouth/face.  Wash your hands.  It's called common sense, unfortunately, I still see people
using the restroom, NOT washing their hands before the leave too.

A "new dangerous" strain won't really happen until about September of 2024...in time for the
election. <wink>


Thankfully I don't see that often, but I have a slight regret not calling out guys when it happens.  I need to change that.

Also...I wish this existed:

brnskll.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: Yeah no the Daily Mirror means new boobles unveil themselves, that's about it.

Don't get your news from tabloids.


How else am I supposed to find out that Elvis recently had breakfast with Bigfoot at Denny's in Renton?
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: fragMasterFlash: Let me know when this strain starts to surge in areas where most people are fully vaxxed and boosted. Until then...

Cajnik: Yawn

^ What they said

I've been fully vaxxed and boosted. Caught COVID a month ago. Lost all sense of taste and smell for around 2 weeks. Both are better but still don't taste or smell some things and something taste or smell differently than they did before. Since COVID attacks surface tissues all over your body, I'm at risk for all manner of add-on problems. Like stroke.

People who react to that with a "yawn" are ijuts. Sorry but it's true.


Right there with you. Just got over my first bout of Covid. Double vaccinated with two boosters. My GF woke up one morning with a sore throat, tested herself and sure enough she was positive. 3 days later I was still showing no symptoms so figured I dodged the bullet again. Day 4 got a sore throat, negative test. Called my doctor who put in a prescription "just in case". 3 days later I finally popped positive.

I'll say I was lucky. Only real symptom save for a day of sore throat was fatigue. Took some days off from work and slept 16-20 hours a day. Would wake up, stay up for an hour or two and right back to bed. My comparison was getting a cell phone charging all night just to have 15% battery when you wake. Feeling right as the mayo now but I've no doubt that the vaccinations, boosters, timely meds and metric asston of rest all helped with that.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: Yeah no the Daily Mirror means new boobles unveil themselves, that's about it.

Don't get your news from tabloids.

How else am I supposed to find out that Elvis recently had breakfast with Bigfoot at Denny's in Renton?


No kidding.  The Weekly World News was THE go2 source for that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Covid Arcturus? That doesn't sound all that Sirius.
 
hobnail
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Finally a chance for some Arcturian poontang! Game over, man, game over!


I would have gone with Arcturian Boötis, myself.
 
mutt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I've been fully vaxxed and boosted. Caught COVID a month ago.


Yet you still don't see the connection.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: The_Sponge: whidbey: Yeah no the Daily Mirror means new boobles unveil themselves, that's about it.

Don't get your news from tabloids.

How else am I supposed to find out that Elvis recently had breakfast with Bigfoot at Denny's in Renton?

No kidding.  The Weekly World News was THE go2 source for that.


I miss it....never bought an issue, but the headlines always made me chuckle while waiting in the checkout line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mutt: yakmans_dad: I've been fully vaxxed and boosted. Caught COVID a month ago.

Yet you still don't see the connection.


I'm curious what you think the connection is. . . Some antivax conspiracy nonsense or something else like not taking basic precautions when in a high-risk environment with a highly contagious virus because of vaccination even though vaccines are important but aren't 100% effective?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mutt: yakmans_dad: I've been fully vaxxed and boosted. Caught COVID a month ago.

Yet you still don't see the connection.


Had I been RFK Jr, I would. Sadly, I lost the genetic lottery.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dammit, is this thing gonna have itself declared emperor and try to take over the whole Koprulu sector while ignoring lager threats?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mutt: yakmans_dad: I've been fully vaxxed and boosted. Caught COVID a month ago.

Yet you still don't see the connection.


Pretty clear connection: vaxxed = 2 weeks of low grade but annoying symptoms
vs.
unvaxxed = hospitalization, stroke, and death
 
