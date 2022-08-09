 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 415 of WW3: Ukrainian defense official says heavy fighting grips all parts of Bakhmut, that the Orcs launch "40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes" daily. (And today, 500 dead Orcs.) It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
45
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia, Facebook, Arabic, Middle East, Twitter, Television, Al Jazeera English  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Apr 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Constitutional Court of #Ukraine will check the legality of the #Kharkiv agreements, which allowed the #Russian Black Sea Fleet to stay on #Ukrainian territory for 25 years in exchange for a gas discount.

Several former officials who participated in the signing of the... pic.twitter.com/k4unvgjy8q
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 14, 2023
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning! This should wake everyone up this fine morning! Yes, turn up the volume.

Welcome to Ukraine Metal version. The war in Ukraine 2022.
Youtube 1OsI2WFD_Us
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Constitutional Court of #Ukraine will check the legality of the #Kharkiv agreements, which allowed the #Russian Black Sea Fleet to stay on #Ukrainian territory for 25 years in exchange for a gas discount.

Several former officials who participated in the signing of the... pic.twitter.com/k4unvgjy8q
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 14, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to @UButusov for releasing the video of the Neptune missile launch that sunk the Moskva cruiser pic.twitter.com/EmwHPvio38
- ✙🍉 Constantine 🍉✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) April 13, 2023
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?


blocks?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott Ritter, Jackson Hinkle, Garland Nixon, Jimmy Dore, RWA and others appeared on a podcast hosted by "Donbass Devushka", an American who fakes a Russian accent and falsely claims to be born in Luhansk. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/vhcxPwVGAf
- Francis Hunter (@Dr_F_Hunter) April 13, 2023
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Антитіла - Фортеця Бахмут / Official video
Youtube OmqLVrUXsTQ
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Ukrainian Warrior gives a dignified and honest response to the video of russians beheading a Ukrainian soldier. All war criminals will be punished. Every killed Ukrainian will be avenged. pic.twitter.com/7pf4n85hG4
- Roman 🇺🇦 Sheremeta (@rshereme) April 14, 2023
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again for another day in the war where we wait for a big development, we get a large number of small ones instead. So here's your overnight war news reporting from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, April 14
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

OPINION: Why Can't Latin America Hear the Voice of Ukraine?
Ukraine might be winning battles on the ground, but it is losing the diplomatic and propaganda war in South America, where the Russian voice drowns out the reality of the Russian invasion.

The West Answers Ukraine's Requests for Fighters with Five Obsolete Planes
While Washington claims it has supported Ukraine "every step of the way", the call for modern fighter jets, which many consider essential to Ukraine's success, remains unanswered.

Germany Approves Polish Fighter Jet Delivery to Ukraine
A breakthrough signaled as Germany agrees to Poland's handover of Soviet era jets to Ukraine.

Eurocontrol's Forecast of a No-fly Zone Over Ukraine until 2029 is Not a Decree
Updated report by European aviation body notes impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and assumes no air traffic in the country through the end of the 2020s.

Tribunal Orders Russia to Compensate Naftogaz for Crimean Losses
International Arbitration Tribunal in the Hague orders Russia to pay compensation for losses and lost property of Naftogaz in Crimea

Ukrainian Ombudsman: We Know Who Executed Soldier in the Video
On the evening of April 11, a video was posted on Russian Telegram channels showing the execution of a Ukrainian soldier, by suspected Russian occupiers, by beheading him with a knife.

War in Ukraine Expected to Continue into 2024, Allegedly Leaked Documents Reveal
A stalemate, in which neither side will achieve a decisive advantage, is described in a leaked document as "the most likely scenario."

Russia to Commence Serial Production of Cruise Missiles
In a clear sign that Russia expects the war to continue into 2024, it has been revealed that Russia plans to start production of the Kh-50 missiles in June this year.

Anniversary of the Destruction of the "Moskva"
The flagship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet was destroyed by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles a year ago. Its loss completely changed the course of Russia's war against Ukraine.

EXPLAINED - France Reportedly Blocking EU Agreement for Ammunition to Ukraine
As the EU negotiates details of an ammunition agreement, reports say that Paris wants to be reimbursed for missiles not specifically requested, as well ammunition.

Fake Alert: Russians Fake Ukrainian Law Banning Graveyard Photos
Search of Parliamentary website confirms there is no such law planned.


Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko wants Russia to defend Belarus 'like its own territory'
(Compiler's note: Fat chance at that Charleski)

Melitopol Mayor reports explosion near concentration of Russian equipment.A "powerful" explosion was heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of April 14, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on national television, cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 82 fallen soldiers.The bodies of 82 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned from the possession of Russian forces, Reintegration Ministry reported on April 14.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia intensifies assault on Bakhmut as Wagner, regular army improve cooperation.Ukrainian defenders still hold the western districts of the city, but they have come under particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours, the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update.

3 killed, 8 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past day.Russia struck a total of 102 settlements using various types of weapons, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 14. Three civilians were reportedly killed, and eight more were injured.

Ombudsman: Execution videos with alleged Ukrainian soldiers will not affect treatment of Russian POWs.The alleged executions of captive Ukrainian soldiers that have appeared in videos circulating online will not affect Ukraine's treatment of Russian prisoners of war, chief ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

General Staff: 'Fiercest fighting' continues near Bakhmut, Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast.The "fiercest fighting" in Russia's war against Ukraine continues to be focused around Bakhmut and Mariinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast where Russia, despite "major losses" is concentrating its offensive operations, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on April 14.

Russian shelling over past day kills 2 civilians in Kherson Oblast.Russia struck Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast 35 times over the past day, firing 280 shells from heavy artillery, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Russia fines Wikipedia for second time over article about war in Ukraine.The court fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 2 million rubles (around $25,000) for refusing to remove an article titled "Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast," RFE/RL reported.

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova meet in Bucharest to discuss Black Sea security.Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Bucharest on April 13 following trilateral meetings that addressed security issues and Russian threats in the Black Sea region, the Associated Press reported.

Slovakia becomes next EU member state to restrict Ukrainian grain imports.Slovakia's Agriculture Ministry banned Ukrainian grain from its markets on April 13 over pesticides found in the grain that are prohibited in the EU, the ministry said in a press release.

Danilov: UN Security Council has 'lost its meaning'."It is incompatible with any logic, let alone justice, that an aggressor country and a terrorist country that has killed and is killing children preside over the UN Security Council," National Security and Defense Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on April 13.

Russian forces attack 2 communities in Sumy Oblast.According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia and Esman. No casualties or damages were reported.

Ukraine bans national sports teams from participating in competitions with Russian, Belarusian athletes.The Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a decree on April 12 banning all official delegations of national sports teams from participating in international competitions where athletes from Russia or Belarus are present.

Viral videos show pattern of Russian atrocities throughout the war.

Hungary to cease cooperation with Russian-owned bank after sanctions.Hungary will cease cooperation with the Russia-owned International Investment Bank following sanctions imposed on the financial institution by the U.S. Treasury, business news outlet Világgazdaság reported on April 13.

And that's your lot. Everyone have a great weekend, and I'll see you back here on Monday. Cheers all.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian Ural cargo truck was destroyed by a munition dropped from a drone of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade in Pavlivka, #Donetsk Oblast.

Several previously undocumented losses are seen nearby too - destroyed Russian Tigr-M and Iveco Rys infantry mobility vehicles. pic.twitter.com/7eQwhAp3Dl
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 13, 2023
boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War criminal Yevgeni #Prigozhin about war criminal Igor #Girkin-Strelkov:

"Earlier I offered Strelkov to join our PMC, he refused, showing himself to be a complete coward. We don't take cowards".

"Strelkov is a complete bastard, a chatterbox and a useless creature". pic.twitter.com/0DjbZze7J0
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 14, 2023
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?


Which version does NL have?  E/F?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?


What version. What upgrade number. Like the Honda Civic has been around for ages but there's a huge difference between the 2020 civic and the 1980 civic.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?

What version. What upgrade number. Like the Honda Civic has been around for ages but there's a huge difference between the 2020 civic and the 1980 civic.


Ah. Thanks.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blyat.

Went on trip with my director in order to beg.  Feel like such a dog now, sitting at side of table waiting to throw a tiny piece of food.   If we have cold winter, it will be very bad this winter.

Still huge shortage of USD / Euro.  Previously, Ratfarker bank would have Euro ignoring sanctions.

Котята, сейчас
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBS Suspends Twitter Posting, Joining NPR in Boycotting Musk-Owned Platform Over 'Government-Funded Media' Label
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?


As per the memes, ERA blocks.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Spy exposed plans of Ukrainian Counterattack | One Year after Moskva
Youtube e9WBpFFj9oY

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
13 Apr: WOW. Wagners ARE DAMAGED MORE THAN ANYONE EXPECTED | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube AjWUlHreNyU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine sends a drone to Moscow | NEW leaked U.S. intelligence documents | Ukraine Update
Youtube CN4uIz2Nw3Y

Yesterdays Artur
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?


statistics thing. refers to stuff and in this case tanks would be a block, infantry would be a block, etc. hope that helps.
splines are dipping, please, Ukraine, kill all the Russians.
 
Bondith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Ombudsman: Execution videos with alleged Ukrainian soldiers will not affect treatment of Russian POWs.The alleged executions of captive Ukrainian soldiers that have appeared in videos circulating online will not affect Ukraine's treatment of Russian prisoners of war, chief ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.


Because Ukraine isn't a terrorist state masquerading as a kleptocracy masquerading as a real country.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Close quarters trench booms
Повернення "Т-образки". ЧАСТИНА 2. Страшний фінал для окупантів. Соледар-Сіверськ. Бат К2
Youtube QESktRh0430
graphic
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From the Washington Post.
Tldr: Russian spetznaz have been gutted by the war

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/04/14/leaked-documents-russian-spetsnaz/
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

Thanks to @UButusov for releasing the video of the Neptune missile launch that sunk the Moskva cruiser pic.twitter.com/EmwHPvio38
- ✙🍉 Constantine 🍉✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) April 13, 2023


Any translation of the text or voiceover?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?


We've got to assume Ukraine would get something relatively old, because of the very real danger of Russia capturing any newer tech which gets shot down.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?

statistics thing. refers to stuff and in this case tanks would be a block, infantry would be a block, etc. hope that helps.
splines are dipping, please, Ukraine, kill all the Russians.


In this case it's the jet's upgrade version.
For example block 4 for the f-35 is going to have big electronic warfare upgrades.

I'd hope that's get whatever is relatively current or if they need to produce new jets, ones tuned for the needs of Ukraine.

Probably be like block 1 though
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?

statistics thing. refers to stuff and in this case tanks would be a block, infantry would be a block, etc. hope that helps.
splines are dipping, please, Ukraine, kill all the Russians.


As mentioned upthread, "block" refers to the version of the platform. The latest F-16 is the block 70/72
 
Bondith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e9WBpFFj9oY]
Yesterdays Denys


Calling that chucklefark a spy is an insult to spies.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?

Which version does NL have?  E/F?


Welcome back!

Hope your "vacation" went well ;-)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
350 short block.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After some more detailed review, both April 13th and April 14th are both significant in the history of the end of the Moskva.

The Neptune missiles were fired on April 13th and struck the Moskva.  But it took a few hours to actually sink, so official reports of the sinking didn't start showing up  until April 14th in Ukraine, and then April 15th in russia (where they claimed it was because of bad weather, as they'd rather admit to maintenance incompetence than military incompetence)

But no matter the date, mission accomplished
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?

blocks?


"Blocks" are groups of F-16s. There isn't one design of F-16, the design was evolved over time.

The F-16 A (single seat, common) and B (two seat, less common) were made in Blocks 1/5/10 and are generally groups together, the changes between them are minor. The Block 20 was a significant improvement and the first to handle the AIM 120 AMRAAM.

The F-16 C (single) and D (dual) had the Block 25, the Block 30/32, Block 40/42, Block 50/52, and halfway through that delivery, support for conformal fuel tanks was added, these were the Block 50/52+. The block 32, etc., use the GE F110 engine, the 30, etc. use the Pratt and Whitney F100 engine.

The Block 60, which would be the F-16 E/F, wasn't adopted by the USAF but was by the UAE, this is often called the Desert Falcon in the trade press. Block 70 is a newer version of that for export, it's going to a number of countries.

In terms of "what can we give Ukraine" the majority of reserve aircraft in USAF inventory are Block 30/32 and Block 40/42 aircraft, the Air Force Reserve command also has a number of Block 25, Block 30 and 32 air craft. But all blocks up to the 52 are available in reserve, the Block 60/70 went to overseas operators (though new builds of them are possible.)

The Thunderbirds operate Block 30 and higher F-16s, these only have very minor modifications (gun is replaced with the smoke liquid tank and piping, then they put on the fancy paint job.) As an aside, these can be returned to regular service in very short order. The Blue Angles, in contrast, fly 'trapped out' aircraft - ones that have hit the max number of carrier landings the airframe is rated for without a major rebuild, so those aircraft are unlikely to  return to regular USN service (doubly so since squadrons are transitioning to the F-35.)
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gaslight: Estupido question:

Assuming the Ukrainians do get F-16s, what blocks would be shared with them?


Likely block 30s and below. That's what's available and some are CJs, so wild weasels.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Possibly Significant Upcoming Dates:

April 16th: Orthodox Easter

April 19th: the new moon

April 21st:  Next Ramstein Summit (when allied countries discuss what new toys to send them)

May 1st: "Day of Spring and Labor" (russian holiday on International Worker's Day; https://jordanrussiacenter.org/news/may-day-a-history/ )

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so we expect them to attack in April)

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia usually celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow, but parades may be on hold for security reasons / lack of tow vehicles for their tanks )

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt/
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some claims, today is not the one year anniversary of Russia's new submarine program.

* In unfortunate news, the rapidly escalating war of words between the various factions of the Russian Army has reached a new low, with Yevgeni Prigozhin accusing Igor Strelkov of cowardice, Cobra Commander short-sheeting Lex Luther's bunk, and Doctor Nyet's vicious mocking of Skeletor which reduced the skull-faced sorcerer to tears in a manner not fully understood by biologists. Additionally, the alien space monkey Gleek-previously captured from the Super Friends and placed in an execution chamber involving sharks and blue lasers-has managed to escape by means of outwitting his guards in some fashion. An investigation is underway, and President Putin has vowed to restore confidence and order through the organization by means of social engagement including ice cream parties and random executions of underlings.

* In an important product safety news, the luxury line Babushka's Backdoor has issued an emergency recall for the eighteen-inch personal massager labelled "The Stormtrooper" which was given out as a replacement for the previously recalled three-inch massagers sold under the trademark "The Prostate Pounder." The company requests that all products bearing this label be returned to a hazardous materials disposal site as soon as possible along with any remaining or reanimated body parts from users.

* Reports by Western media sources claiming that the Spetsnaz special operations troops have been 'gutted' by combat are false, according to the Ministry of Defense. "While it's true that they are not currently visible on the front lines, that's because they've taken out of combat and sent to a farm in upstate Kamchatka where they can run and play with their throwing axes," said spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. "We believe it's important for all soldiers to get vacations every now and then to rest and recharge, and will be following this cycle with a relaxing mud spa holiday in Canada for the 1175th Conscript Battalion." When asked where exactly this spa was, Konashenkov would only say, "Eh, it's in Canada, you've never heard of it."
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobSeace: PBS Suspends Twitter Posting, Joining NPR in Boycotting Musk-Owned Platform Over 'Government-Funded Media' Label


Lol, Matt Taibbi went to Truth Social today.  And in less fun news, Gerashchenko's account is now private.

https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 1 through April 7 (Days 402 to 408) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The Thunderbirds operate Block 30 and higher F-16s, these only have very minor modifications (gun is replaced with the smoke liquid tank and piping, then they put on the fancy paint job.) As an aside, these can be returned to regular service in very short order. The Blue Angles, in contrast, fly 'trapped out' aircraft - ones that have hit the max number of carrier landings the airframe is rated for without a major rebuild, so those aircraft are unlikely to  return to regular USN service (doubly so since squadrons are transitioning to the F-35.)


The T-birds transitioned to Block 52 F-16s years ago.

Blue Angels are now flying F/A-18E/F Superbugs. It's true they were some of the very last users of the C and D models in the Navy but now the only US service flying the original flavor of Hornet are the Jarheads
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: RobSeace: PBS Suspends Twitter Posting, Joining NPR in Boycotting Musk-Owned Platform Over 'Government-Funded Media' Label

Lol, Matt Taibbi went to Truth Social today.  And in less fun news, Gerashchenko's account is now private.

https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en


Possibly temporary:

Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
4h
Due to a bot attack, I temporarily switched to "Protected tweets."
Everyone who is already a follower can still see and interact with the content. New followers will be approved manually.
If you see this tweet, please like and comment so I can assess the situation.
Thank you!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 minute ago  
415 pointless days and many who should be alive today. It's over, Vlad.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.