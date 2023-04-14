 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Dear Health Care Network Corporate Office: We have universal health care here in Australia. You are not supposed to charge patients "an arm and a leg"   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Creepy, Coroner, University of Melbourne, Medicine, Public health, Education, Health, Bone, Court  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Misplaced bone closet" was one of subby's mom's nicknames in high school.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm just reading that makes my Pineal Gland wiggle.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two days later, an ear, a nose, and a throat surgeon accessed the room"

Um wut?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rambino: "Two days later, an ear, a nose, and a throat surgeon accessed the room"

Um wut?


The nose surgeon said "something smells funny."
The throat surgeon said "it's making me gag."
The ear surgeon said "What?"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bone Room is for VIPs only,
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bone room but no giggity tag?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nurse educator noticed fluid leaking into a hallway from a disused room at Eastern Health's administrative building, opposite the Box Hill hospital, on 14 February, the Victorian coroners court was told on Thursday.

I think I saw this movie one late-night TV.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what you're talking about. Oh those pictures. Yeah, that was just training materials not real bones and tissue. Oh you have samples? Yeah, those were used for training purposes. Oh we never held training classes? Sure we did. Those sample were sold to us in 2014. Oh, they didn't? Um, er... You know what? I've got a plane to catch.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the Viagra ads that said if you experience an erection lasting longer than four hours, call your doctor?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that place has some skeletons in the closet.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mystery of the Bone Room was one of the rejected Hardy Boys / Nancy Drew crossovers.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, NO champagne in the bone room
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Australia

The place where their conservative cable news networks makes fox news seem rather liberal.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone is covering up for a serial killer who supplies corpses....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of those situations where unionization of their workers was discussed in this room and then discussion was promptly ended by management?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Someone is covering up for a serial killer who supplies corpses....


Hey, digging up freshly buried corpses is hard work. Makes sense to right to the source.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.