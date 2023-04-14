 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Dancing around topless with your penis out at a nightclub is no way to show you're an upstanding politician of the community, mayor (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Woman, United States, Acts of the Apostles, Trousers, Dance, Duvalier Sanchez Arango, Martn Alfonso Meja, R-rated clip  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 8:46 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People noticed the penis, sir... uh, polls are up...?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Given the size of his gut I'm pretty sure he hasn't seen his penis in quite some time. Maybe he was just trying to get reacquainted.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a small blur. . .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dance like no one is watching. Always.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA : "It comes just six months after he took the stage in front of festivalgoers and told the crowd that he was corrupt"

So he's just honest about being as transparent as possible? Since when was that a crime?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Given the size of his gut I'm pretty sure he hasn't seen his penis in quite some time. Maybe he was just trying to get reacquainted.


This is Fark. Go be skinny somewhere else.

/thicc AF
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The topless part seems insignificant.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rock out with your cock out!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Allright, windmilling is just showing off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.