Taking a holiday in Cyprus is no longer going to be a gas for British tourists
5
259 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 10:14 AM



bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Cypriots will be happy.

Seriously, I once took a quick flight from Amsterdam to London as part of a business trip, and the plane was full of sweaty, smelly drunk British tourists. And it was a 10am weekday flight.

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Turns out they had a heart of glass.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I was on holiday in Cyprus in 1991. I was 12, though, so probably not too much of a problem Brit. Funny thing is that the holiday the fam had originally booked was in Yugoslavia. Oops.

Ayia Napa has been a destination for British twats for quite some time now, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Today "We've driven out the tourists, yay!" Tomorrow "Why are all our businesses going under and we have massive unemployment? Boo!"
 
