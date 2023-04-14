 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   A Netherlands court orders a porn website to remove all amateur footage showing people who did not consent to be shown. In other news, porn websites may have sex videos of you on them   (arstechnica.com) divider line
24
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 8:18 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holland has really tightened it's sphincter over the last couple decades... still into bike racing tho...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't get my leaked footage of COBOL powered AI dolls.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so ex x-hamster?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never, ever let anyone take a compromising photo or video of you. Ever.

Never give a compromising photo or video of yourself to anyone. Ever.

Of course, there are creepy, insane farkers who will take secret photos and videos, but they should be caught and sent to jail.

/ Didn't Barney in HIMYM do that? His creepiness was often played as humor
 
Vegapunk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I volunteer to assist by screening all existing hosted and incoming submitted videos as long as it falls into the following preferred 22 categories.

/Gotta have standards
//Is 22 low?
///Threesomes are one of the categories.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Never, ever let anyone take a compromising photo or video of you. Ever.

Never give a compromising photo or video of yourself to anyone. Ever.

Of course, there are creepy, insane farkers who will take secret photos and videos, but they should be caught and sent to jail.

/ Didn't Barney in HIMYM do that? His creepiness was often played as humor


There is one picture of me nude, and no video. The one picture was taken when I was 17, by my 16 yo GF at the time, so it is child pornography.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I hope they didn't get my leaked footage of COBOL powered AI dolls.


They say you know obscenities when you see them.

In this case they need only be described.
 
ingo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cwheelie: so ex x-hamster?


Yes, yet another Dutch Blue, pinin' for the dykes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, no they don't!

Hahaha! Never had sex!

USA! USA! USA! USA!

Who's laughing now, pervs?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No there isnt......no one wants to see my tattooed ass anyway
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there really any amateur porn out there?

Most of the "amateur porn" are really people that doing it at a professional level but use shaity camera work to make it look "amateur"
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cwheelie: so ex x-hamster?


Just hamster 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
as much as I hate to say it, I dont have a problem with this.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I installed cable in Rotterdam back in the 90s. Sometimes stuff just happened.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that would have to be a very, very specialized search.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not judging, but I've never understood the urge to record oneself having sex. I can barely even stand to look at myself in the bathroom mirror in the morning.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Not judging, but I've never understood the urge to record oneself having sex. I can barely even stand to look at myself in the bathroom mirror in the morning.


FARKitol helps treat this.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Is there really any amateur porn out there?

Most of the "amateur porn" are really people that doing it at a professional level but use shaity camera work to make it look "amateur"


as I was at Jenni Ringley's apartment that night that went down in infamy, I can say that yes, yes there is.

/can't remember if Mike and Drew were there
//one of the other early Fark admins was, though
///and then he forgot to take home the UHF radio that I had brought for him
////wasn't there during the "main event" as I had gone to try to navigate for someone taking another of the attendees home (or to a hotel?)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Not judging, but I've never understood the urge to record oneself having sex. I can barely even stand to look at myself in the bathroom mirror in the morning.


The secret is to not put up mirrors.

Why the hell do hotels have that HUGE mirror in the bathroom so you see yourself coming out of the shower?  No one wants to see that
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't care, had sex.
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In other news, porn websites may have sex videos of you on them

it'd be easier to get snow leopard footage
 
WyDave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: dennysgod: Is there really any amateur porn out there?

Most of the "amateur porn" are really people that doing it at a professional level but use shaity camera work to make it look "amateur"

as I was at Jenni Ringley's apartment that night that went down in infamy, I can say that yes, yes there is.

/can't remember if Mike and Drew were there
//one of the other early Fark admins was, though
///and then he forgot to take home the UHF radio that I had brought for him
////wasn't there during the "main event" as I had gone to try to navigate for someone taking another of the attendees home (or to a hotel?)


I understood that reference.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"In other news, porn websites may have sex videos of you on them"

Well they probably don't have sex vids of any farkers, but they might have sex videos of normal people.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.