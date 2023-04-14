 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Kos)   Guess what state now allows County Clerks and Judges to refuse to allow mixed race couples to marry? Yeah, that was too easy   (dailykos.com) divider line
36
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

909 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 8:31 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what world are we living in? farking wild.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This should be interesting if the case makes its way to the Supreme Court.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems there is a whole bunch of people who reject (or maybe never heard of or do not understand) the Supremacy Clause.

<sigh>

Institutional Stupidity.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I have a strongly held belief and only perform same sex or mixed race marriages.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't even going for pretense anymore.  It used to be that they'd at LEAST hide behind "freedom of religion" even if their religion says nothing of the sort.  Now they codified into law that they can do it even if they just don't want to.

This is absolutely insane.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not white knighting for Tennessee, but I do want to point out that this blatantly unconstitutional law only passed the Tennessee House and not the Senate (yet) nor has it been signed by the Governor.

So Tennessee does not yet allow County Clerks to opt out of permitting constitutionally-protected marriages.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: This should be interesting if the case makes its way to the Supreme Court.


It already did

snopes.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: They aren't even going for pretense anymore.  It used to be that they'd at LEAST hide behind "freedom of religion" even if their religion says nothing of the sort.  Now they codified into law that they can do it even if they just don't want to.

This is absolutely insane.


Your referring to a group of people that thought they could flip Roe and everyone was going to be chill about it.

These Republicans are full blown fascists.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tennessee: "Hey Texas and Florida: If y'all think that's wild, hold my beer and WATCH THIS!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The loophole here is that a mixed couple needs to find a color-blind Priest or Justice of the Peace to get married.

Now, lets say a mixed couple does get married under this new law. Who's at fault, who goes to jail? The person who married them or the couple or all 3 of them?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, maybe they should have read this article first

Just to recap, she said no, they sued, judge said "You farked up and violated their rights" and SCOTUS didn't want to hear her appeals.

So this matter has already been settled before it ever had to get to the SCOTUS.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a Catholic, I only believe in Catholic marriages. So just send those to my desk and tell everyone else they'll burn in hell for having sex in their fake marriages.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: BunkyBrewman: This should be interesting if the case makes its way to the Supreme Court.

It already did

[snopes.com image 461x350]


As a government employee, that just blows my mind.  Every government job I've had, HR and my supervisors have always drilled into me that my job is my job, and I just need to do it.  Personal beliefs don't matter, only completing the job.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigMax: I'm not white knighting for Tennessee, but I do want to point out that this blatantly unconstitutional law only passed the Tennessee House and not the Senate (yet) nor has it been signed by the Governor.

So Tennessee does not yet allow County Clerks to opt out of permitting constitutionally-protected marriages.


Funny how that applies to a lot of laws. It does need to be pointed out and you should continue to do so.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigMax: I'm not white knighting for Tennessee, but I do want to point out that this blatantly unconstitutional law only passed the Tennessee House and not the Senate (yet) nor has it been signed by the Governor.

So Tennessee does not yet allow County Clerks to opt out of permitting constitutionally-protected marriages.


Correct. I suspect this will be thrown under the table in the State Senate.
 
dracos31
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Notice there's nothing in there about objecting to marriage between family members.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
March.
Protest.
Make these people feel the consequences of their actions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Imperfect Pixels: what world are we living in? farking wild.


The worst one.
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let me law-splain this. The courts resolved this issue in Loving. There is a concert in law know as Stare decisis. Once something has been decided it doesn't change. Period. For the courts to reverse Loving something monumental would have to happen. Like Alito finding a letter from a 12th century witch finder.
 
Kar98
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: They aren't even going for pretense anymore.  It used to be that they'd at LEAST hide behind "freedom of religion" even if their religion says nothing of the sort.  Now they codified into law that they can do it even if they just don't want to.

This is absolutely insane.


You haven't actually read TFA, have you?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: cretinbob: BunkyBrewman: This should be interesting if the case makes its way to the Supreme Court.

It already did

[snopes.com image 461x350]

As a government employee, that just blows my mind.  Every government job I've had, HR and my supervisors have always drilled into me that my job is my job, and I just need to do it.  Personal beliefs don't matter, only completing the job.


That's how everyone in the entire government is supposed to view their job. None of these politicians have powers given to them, they have duty and responsibility. Some people think they have power and then try to pull shiat like that.
Look at Mike Pence and Trump's whole "He can stop the Electoral College". No, he couldn't.

Government has its own cult that has grown up around it over the years, and that's what the real problem is.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, maybe they should have read this article first

Just to recap, she said no, they sued, judge said "You farked up and violated their rights" and SCOTUS didn't want to hear her appeals.

So this matter has already been settled before it ever had to get to the SCOTUS.


Have you seen the current court?

When this makes it to them (maybe not this time as the law hasn't actually passed but something similar certainly will because the fascists can't help themselves), Alito is going to cite the musings of someone in the 15th century and Roberts will hand-wring about court legitimacy before going along with it.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Can I have a strongly held belief and only perform same sex or mixed race marriages.


They really need a LGBTQ clerk in there to deny marriages to straight Christians because they make dumb laws.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a shiathole, what year are they living in?

For reference, for any Americans able to read an understand this:

-The year is 2023
-The south lost the civil war
-Trump lost the fair and open election
-Mixed race marriage is a thing, and has been for decades
-Same sex marriage is a thing, and has been a thing for decades in most first world countries
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cheron: Let me law-splain this. The courts resolved this issue in Loving. There is a concert in law know as Stare decisis. Once something has been decided it doesn't change. Period. For the courts to reverse Loving something monumental would have to happen. Like Alito finding a letter from a 12th century witch finder.


It seems more like they're doing an end-run around Loving based on a religious exemption. So the focus is not on taking the rights of others but enshrining the rights of the 'religious'
 
Northern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: This should be interesting if the case makes its way to the Supreme Court.


It then has to pass muster with the people, and Roberts won't find that easy.
I wasn't aware until recently that the Loving grave site is a popular interracial wedding location, the majority of Americans have moved beyond slavery and segregation.
Dark Brandon needs to ask the justice department to investigate Clearance Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, the deal to get Kennedy to retire, and ask Roberts to resign, and do so publicly at this point.  The SCOTUS is an absurd fascist farce.
Things I would like to see: uphold the 1st amendment, that means legal and safe abortions either surgically or medicated.  Uphold the 4th, no more civil asset forfeiture.  Uphold the 6th amendment, no more state DA offices holding suspects without trial in jail until they confess and close GITMO and other torture sites.
I know, it's a huge ask of the Q-anon pod people.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Which speed run it this?

Civil War 2.0?
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What ar ethe chances it passes the TN Senate? I know nothing of the makeup or how they typically vote.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Cheron: Let me law-splain this. The courts resolved this issue in Loving. There is a concert in law know as Stare decisis. Once something has been decided it doesn't change. Period. For the courts to reverse Loving something monumental would have to happen. Like Alito finding a letter from a 12th century witch finder.

It seems more like they're doing an end-run around Loving based on a religious exemption. So the focus is not on taking the rights of others but enshrining the rights of the 'religious'


F#CK THE RELIGIOUS SHIAT.

Got a problem with me saying that then too f#cking bad. Deal with your own house first.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Can I have a strongly held belief and only perform same sex or mixed race marriages.


I need to become a county clerk in Tennessee.

I'm a member (the only member, actually) of the Church of Ted the Magic Unicorn and I believe that the only people who can be married are double amputees riding penny-farthings, no prosthetics allowed.

I suspect I wouldn't be doing many marriages. Although if I did, it would be great Fark material.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Cheron: Let me law-splain this. The courts resolved this issue in Loving. There is a concert in law know as Stare decisis. Once something has been decided it doesn't change. Period. For the courts to reverse Loving something monumental would have to happen. Like Alito finding a letter from a 12th century witch finder.

It seems more like they're doing an end-run around Loving based on a religious exemption. So the focus is not on taking the rights of others but enshrining the rights of the 'religious'


Specifically, the right of religious people to deny the rights of others. Which seems to be the only religious value right-wing conservatives believe in.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: What a shiathole, what year are they living in?

For reference, for any Americans able to read an understand this:

-The year is 2023
-The south lost the civil war
-Trump lost the fair and open election
-Mixed race marriage is a thing, and has been for decades
-Same sex marriage is a thing, and has been a thing for decades in most first world countries


They are living in 2023. They want to live in 1623. F#cking regressive troglodytes.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry, my "conscience" won't let me issue a marriage license to my ex wife over there, or that jerk who bullied me in high school, or that dude with the face, or that girl who's way too hot for him she can do better. Matter of fact I don't really feel like doing my job at all and I'm just going to scroll Fark all day. Shop's closed, losers.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These choads aren't thinking their cunning plan all the way through. As usual.

Let us imagine they get their way, and the Supremes un-do Loving v Virginia, allowing states to openly discriminate against minorities of all sorts. Any state which does so is likely to find any and all Federal institutions in that state (specifically including military bases) permanently closing rather than violating Federal law by complying with pig-headed local intransigence. Companies based in those states will lose out on US government/military contracts. Those states are going to lose out on billions of dollars in direct funding and billions more from Federal/military employees who will no longer be spending money in those states.

While the residents of Derpistan are still reeling from the financial hit from their stupidityness, then the other shoe drops. Blue states could use the same ruling to discriminate against people and institutions from Derpistan. Leopards, faces . . .  you know.

If we had a relatively sane group of people occupying seats in SCOTUS, they could short-circuit all of this predictable dumbassery by slapping down the derp every time it pops up- like a judicial version of whack-a-mole. Sadly, the majority of Justices are practically drooling at the thought they'll get a chance to un-do every social advance since the Civil War.

So the deranged shiatweasel demographic is going to have to learn the hard way they are NOT the majority in this country, and those 'liberal' laws and Court rulings exist for THEIR protection.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.