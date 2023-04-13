 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   As someone who lived through Ashley Madison I wish you well young Farkers, because you are BONED   (boingboing.net) divider line
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Unsurprisingly, Claudia the AI avatar(?) or has a very neotenous face, at least in the eye category with large, widespread eyes.

Many modern artists from Disney to anime use characters with large eyes because a large eye to head ratio is instinctively cute for humans, cross-culturally. I think Disney leans on it too much, but it is effective.

It's the parameters I would use to create an attractive female avatar.

Using a panel of Asian, Hispanic, and White judges, Michael R. Cunningham found that the Asian, Hispanic and White female faces found most attractive were those that had "neonate large eyes, greater distance between eyes, and small noses"[41] and his study led him to conclude that "large eyes" were the most "effective" of the "neonate cues"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neoteny_in_humans#Women
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That doesn't look real.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd have to see the guy version to see if it's believable
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a longer article here:

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/ai-nudes-selling-reddit-1234708474/
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are young Farkers?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: There are young Farkers?


Yeah, there are some 40-year-olds here.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah my wank don't care.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: August11: There are young Farkers?

Yeah, there are some 40-year-olds here.


They were on my lawn last week... I put a stop to that
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should set up an only fans-Ashley Madison hybrid called Rule34 with a chatbot to earn a few hundred billion to buy twitter off whatshisname.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: August11: There are young Farkers?

Yeah, there are some 40-year-olds here.


41 here.  With 19 years on fark, I'm getting pretty close to a 50/50 ratio.  There are a few younger than me, but I don't think there's many.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have them bimbos.  I'll keep my women like Flo Jo.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Published 27 years ago.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bostonguy: August11: There are young Farkers?

Yeah, there are some 40-year-olds here.

41 here.  With 19 years on fark, I'm getting pretty close to a 50/50 ratio.  There are a few younger than me, but I don't think there's many.


Almost 39. About 19 years as well. I had a very boring 12 hour shift call center job at the time and it gave me something to do
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People been jerking to cartoons and hentai and their main 'waifus' for years, why would this surprise anyone?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Camgirls and OF "models" will be replaced by AI generated images and chatbots.
 
argylez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bostonguy: August11: There are young Farkers?

Yeah, there are some 40-year-olds here.


41 here.  With 19 years on fark, I'm getting pretty close to a 50/50 ratio.  There are a few younger than me, but I don't think there's many.


I'm 49, so I resemble this comment
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

August11: There are young Farkers?


Drew posted statistics a few months ago... assuming people don't lie (ha!), there's a reasonably good distribution from early 20s through 60s (i.e. professional working age people), and there's a lot more female accounts here than lore would suggest. It wasn't broken down by active posters vs just accounts created, and all of this is from memory, so take it all with a big salt lick.
 
Cheron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be honest I always confused Ashley Madison with Dolley Madison.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: August11: There are young Farkers?

Yeah, there are some 40-year-olds here.


I am relatively young.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Congo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someday, AI porn stars will be adjustable, like game character creation, with the ability to use photos I stole from Facebook to clone all my filthy MILFy work crushes, and they'll giggle while adjusting their nylons, and then the touching, which is playful at first, then the heavy breathed kissing starts.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Congo: clone all my filthy MILFy work crushes


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure babe you can say no now, but I'll be seeing you later tonight on my PC screen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A/S/L
 
cefm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd like to see the result of sir mixalot instructing an ai to create a fake image.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Rosie, what do you say, we take this into the bedroom?"
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh. I was more interested in the ChatGPT connected Furby link at the bottom of the page
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey guys - what's up?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Livinglush
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Congo: Someday, AI porn stars will be adjustable, like game character creation, with the ability to use photos I stole from Facebook to clone all my filthy MILFy work crushes, and they'll giggle while adjusting their nylons, and then the touching, which is playful at first, then the heavy breathed kissing starts.


...go on...
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh please, Subby, your headline implies someone actually got boned off of the Ashley-Madison website....
 
