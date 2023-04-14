 Skip to content
(AP News)   Minneapolis to pay nearly $9 million over Derek Chauvin kneeling on a person's neck. No, not that person, another person. And another person as well   (apnews.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a reminder that as horrific as was the sight of him kneeling on George Floyd's neck, the most immediate cause of George's death was positional asphyxiation.

It was the combination of the cop kneeling on his back, and Chauvin fixing his head, the other guy fixing his legs that prevented him from breathing. The cop on his back pressed his belly up into his chest cavity. That forced his lungs into an exhale posture. And then there was no way for him to inhale. Chauvin was guilty of being in charge, not responding to George's obvious crisis, refusing the request of the other cops to turn George over so he could breath, and of maintaining the restraint even after George showed no signs of life.

The reason it matters is that the same positional asphyxiation has cause many other deaths when you get a "cop dog pile" on somebody forced into the prone position. I don't trust cops to learn how dangerous that is unless everyone becomes aware.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one cop cost our city $36M just in settlements.

I guarantee we didn't get $36M in value out of him.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: This one cop cost our city $36M just in settlements.

I guarantee we didn't get $36M in value out of him.


Came to make this very point. Not a great investment there, Minneapolis. Remind me not to use you as my investment broker.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The easy thing is to blame Chauvin for everything," Bennett said in a written statement. "The important thing that the video shows is that none of those nine to a dozen officers at the scene ever reported it, ever tried to stop it. They violated their own policy and really any sense of humanity."

That $9 million should have been squeezed out of the Pig Union, not the city's general fund. The only language pigs understand is financial consequences or extreme violence, and they didn't experience either of those here.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minneapolis police.  Not even once.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: This one cop cost our city $36M just in settlements.

I guarantee we didn't get $36M in value out of him.


And yet, our school district is woefully underfunded. (Yes, I'm aware they're funded from separate places, but still.)

fark this guy.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bambi121899: kmgenesis23: This one cop cost our city $36M just in settlements.

I guarantee we didn't get $36M in value out of him.

And yet, our school district is woefully underfunded. (Yes, I'm aware they're funded from separate places, but still.)

fark this guy.


Of course our school districts aren't getting enough funds. How else are we gonna pay for the imrovements to the GD football stadium?
 
synithium
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
9 million dollars is the lifetime tax revenue of 18 average Americans.

Something like $300 million a year is awarded in misconduct suits.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

synithium: 9 million dollars is the lifetime tax revenue of 18 average Americans.

Something like $300 million a year is awarded in misconduct suits.


MPD's annual budget is approx $193M. This should all come out of that.
 
honk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "The easy thing is to blame Chauvin for everything," Bennett said in a written statement. "The important thing that the video shows is that none of those nine to a dozen officers at the scene ever reported it, ever tried to stop it. They violated their own policy and really any sense of humanity."

That $9 million should have been squeezed out of the Pig Union, not the city's general fund. The only language pigs understand is financial consequences or extreme violence, and they didn't experience either of those here.


Has there ever been a more appropriate user name?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Minneapolis citizens to pay...
 
synithium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: synithium: 9 million dollars is the lifetime tax revenue of 18 average Americans.

Something like $300 million a year is awarded in misconduct suits.

MPD's annual budget is approx $193M. This should all come out of that.


Yeah.  Taxes pay for that too.

There really is a finite amount of human effort that can be given towards fixing folly before there isn't enough effort to give towards maintaining excellence.
 
Sawyer County
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, the judges awarding these settlements are certainly to blame.  You can kneel on my neck, spank me, call me a filthy pervert and tickle my shame hole for that kind of dough.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "The easy thing is to blame Chauvin for everything," Bennett said in a written statement. "The important thing that the video shows is that none of those nine to a dozen officers at the scene ever reported it, ever tried to stop it. They violated their own policy and really any sense of humanity."

That $9 million should have been squeezed out of the Pig Union, not the city's general fund. The only language pigs understand is financial consequences or extreme violence, and they didn't experience either of those here.


The fact that none of the officers did anything probably means that they thought it was normal - in other words, they had been trained - either formally or informally - that it was okay to subdue someone in that manner.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sawyer County: Well, the judges awarding these settlements are certainly to blame.  You can kneel on my neck, spank me, call me a filthy pervert and tickle my shame hole for that kind of dough.


The judges don't award these. These were negotiated and then only approved by a court. If they had gone to trials, juries would have made the award(s).
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

synithium: kmgenesis23: synithium: 9 million dollars is the lifetime tax revenue of 18 average Americans.

Something like $300 million a year is awarded in misconduct suits.

MPD's annual budget is approx $193M. This should all come out of that.

Yeah.  Taxes pay for that too.

There really is a finite amount of human effort that can be given towards fixing folly before there isn't enough effort to give towards maintaining excellence.


Unless I'm misunderstanding something, this implies the police department is spending 155% of its budget on misconduct settlements, which makes it automatically the police department's largest line item in the budget.
 
