(MLive.com)   Who would possibly want to murder a former police oversight commissioner?   (mlive.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bet it was one of those sneaky antifas.

/You can blame them for anything.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Break out her old case files. Shouldn't take long to find the killer.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whooooooooo are you
Who who
Who who
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have yet to see a single police oversight committee that doesn't strictly oversee the distribution of sloppy blowjobs to cops.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ModernLuddite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ann Arbor police are currently investigating the death of a former police oversight commissioner as a homicide.

It's cute that they're pretending, at least.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here in Ann Arbor, now that weed is legalized, there really isn't much for the local police to do, so I can't for the life of me figure why'd somebody would want to kill this woman. Then again, it's Michigan, so who knows what kind of Training Day insanity is lying just below the surface that the cops are trying to hide.
 
