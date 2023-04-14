 Skip to content
(CNN)   Someone paid $15 million for a vanity plate which is not "a55 rgy"   (cnn.com) divider line
Mad Canadian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$15 Million?  That can buy a lot of meals.

Proceeds from the sale will be given to "One Billion Meals"

Oh...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somehow I knew it was a glorified PTA auction. Your gas dollars a tweerk.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One billion meals

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't care how much you pay for it, you'll never be the real ASSMAN.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I need to update a few passwords....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
P7 is a popular gun. Islamic satire of the West's immorality and decay.
 
