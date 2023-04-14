 Skip to content
(CBS News)   These pretty blue lights will keep people off the subway tracks   (cbsnews.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue lights are used to deter people from shooting up.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Blue lights are used to deter people from shooting up.


Red lights are used to deter people from masturbating
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Blue lights are used to deter people from shooting up.


What color lights can we put in schools to deter people from shooting horizontally?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Blue lights are used to deter people from shooting up.


I'm curious, how does blue lighting deter people from shooting up?  I feel like if you're committed enough to be injecting drugs into your veins some blue lighting isn't going to deter you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Pretty blue lights along the way..Help you right on by....
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: wildcardjack: Blue lights are used to deter people from shooting up.

I'm curious, how does blue lighting deter people from shooting up?  I feel like if you're committed enough to be injecting drugs into your veins some blue lighting isn't going to deter you.


It's difficult to find a vein in blue light.
 
