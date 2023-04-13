 Skip to content
SCOTUS to for-profit colleges: "reputational harm" if the public finds out your student loan practices is not a valid reason to throw out a lawsuit
2
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It feels all schools are predatory today. Meet these minimum requirements? Here's a batch of loans to pay our staff that could be replaced with a YouTube channel.

I got my most wisdom joking about a professor I said could put coffee to sleep. He was teaching linear algebra WRT modeling, but when I said that he was able to put coffees to sleep, he was passing one way behind me. Someone asked me about it and I affirmed it as he was passing the other way.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess their check didn't clear.
 
