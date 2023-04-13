 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   Walgreens two for one special as employee shoots pregnant shoplifter   (nbc15.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same goes for the fathr, no? Who we never seem to worry about because wink wink, know what I mean, I'll bet she does.

Hold the father accountable and watch these abortion laws die off quickly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Same goes for the fathr, no? Who we never seem to worry about because wink wink, know what I mean, I'll bet she does.

Hold the father accountable and watch these abortion laws die off quickly.


Wrong thread.

And only one beer.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: edmo: Same goes for the fathr, no? Who we never seem to worry about because wink wink, know what I mean, I'll bet she does.

Hold the father accountable and watch these abortion laws die off quickly.

Wrong thread.

And only one beer.


I commend your enthusiasm.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lady probably wouldn't have been pregnant or shoplifting if RvW wasn't overturned.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are stealing things, don't you just throw them in the car and drive away?  Why put them in the trunk?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walgreens lets their employees carry and get into gunfights?

Crazy.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, smells like some folks have decided they're the judge, jury and executioners.

I just don't recall when stealing became punishable by death, again.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, but I prefer to get my lead supplements from GNC
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
welp in the fetus dies the worker gets  a life sentence
 
oldtaku
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: Hmm, smells like some folks have decided they're the judge, jury and executioners.

I just don't recall when stealing became punishable by death, again.


The crazybastard CLAIMS that the crazybiatches sprayed him with mace when he approached their car and that's when he started shooting.  It's not really a 'shooting for shoplifting' but an 'uncontained escalation of trash people doing trash things'.  Hey, it's Nashville.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If you are stealing things, don't you just throw them in the car and drive away?  Why put them in the trunk?


For starters, she's an alleged shoplifter. You know, people have been know to falsely accuse people.

Secondly, when you put your hands on someone and get maced, that is self defense. You are the aggressor. Shooting someone for defending themselves, regardless what you think they did, is assault.

Nuke the farking planet. I'm over it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: edmo: Same goes for the fathr, no? Who we never seem to worry about because wink wink, know what I mean, I'll bet she does.

Hold the father accountable and watch these abortion laws die off quickly.

Wrong thread.

And only one beer.


Pro tip: It's rarely the wrong thread.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"See?! SEE!? A good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy and future bad guy!" is what Republicans will say.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Walgreens lets their employees carry and get into gunfights?

Crazy.


Tennessee
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Walgreens lets their employees carry and get into gunfights?

Crazy.


What part of Tennessee was unclear?
 
mjbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fsbilly: For starters, she's an alleged shoplifter. You know, people have been know to falsely accuse people.

Secondly, when you put your hands on someone and get maced, that is self defense. You are the aggressor.


Wouldn't that be alleged aggressor (or shooter)?
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Secondly, when you put your hands on someone and get maced, that is self defense. You are the aggressor. Shooting someone for defending themselves, regardless what you think they did, is assault.


?

Boyd said the women started putting the items into the trunk of their car, and he approached the rear side of the vehicle.
He said that one of the women sprayed him with a can of Mace, and that's when Boyd said he pulled out his gun and began shooting.

The story is pretty dramatic as is. You don't need to spice it up more with made up details.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Walgreens lets their employees carry and get into gunfights?

Crazy.


Absolutely against company policy, as is recording them on your phone, AND following them out of the building. He's quite the dumbass.
 
