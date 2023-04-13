 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Texas family finds all those millions of missing bees that scientists have been fretting about for years   (wfaa.com) divider line
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Send that hot bee chick.

/dnrta
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought everyone "knew" where they were, it's just not something you can say out loud.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
<_<
>_>
<_<
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
However, thousands of bees were found inside of a wall in a bathroom at the home and had to be euthanized.

That's a weird way of describing an exterminator's job.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a friend wonder why her tomatoes were sad one year, but robust enough she was sharing at Meetups the next year. I asked if she had made Bee boxes. No. But the bumble bees had learned her yard after the first year.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Image of the home...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would really like to know how it got that bad without someone noticing.  From the looks of that bathroom, one would imagine there must have been an audible buzz for a period of time before this.

Surely these people were not taken by surprise.  I mean, a hive of that size takes some time to build.

Those poor dogs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Send that hot bee chick.

/dnrta


Yeah, send Nicolas Cage.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Salmon: Send that hot bee chick.

/dnrta

Yeah, send Nicolas Cage.


O.K.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hot bee chick.
Search result one:
img.texasmonthly.comView Full Size


Or search result Two?
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
