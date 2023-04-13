 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Single Malt Guy)   To be fair, who hasn't stolen a $7500 bottle of scotch in the crotch   (cowboystatedaily.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Wyoming, Theft, Probation, Felony, Misdemeanor, Liquor store, Law, Crime  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 2:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scotch in the Crotch is the name of my AC/DC cover band.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bart Prank Calls Moe - Mike Rotch
Youtube M1EjcWU6sEk
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Old and busted: Whiskey dick
New hotness: Scotch crotch
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"To Be Fair" Quote Compilation - Letterkenny
Youtube ZBkvW_aRpmc
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He tried to steal it in his ol' Jackson Hole.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would not steal it with my crotch
I would not steal it with my jocks
I would not steal a box of scotch
I would not, could not, you bag of cocks.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.