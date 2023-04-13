 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If your horse jumped a corral fence or snuck out of your barn, The Detroit people would like you to come get him   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Detroit People is the name of my Spinners, Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Jackson 5, Velvelettes, and Monitors mashup band.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What do you mean "The Detroit people"?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My house phone number was one off from the Realtor. One night, we got "your horse is in my yard".
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: My house phone number was one off from the Realtor. One night, we got "your horse is in my yard".


"You've got the wrong number, my wife is right here."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: What do you mean "The Detroit people"?


Tropic Thunder (6/10) Movie CLIP - What Do You Mean, You People? (2008) HD
Youtube xPxs0Qh72kY
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
<- free horse

/ too soon?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Detroit would like
people in Detroit would like
residents of Detroit would like
the Detroit police would like

Seriously, that's a farkin' weird headline and it's even weirder that it got greened.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
