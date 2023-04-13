 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Akron zoo's 18 year old mountain chicken frog hopped over the summit. Or flew   (cleveland19.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Animal, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Education, death of their mountain chicken frog, Akron Zoo, Fungus, Habitat destruction, mountain chicken frogs  
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's times like these where, as an adult, I remember my dad's reaction when Fluffy the goldfish died and he flushed it.

IT'S A GODDAM GOLDFISH.

In this case it's just a goddam frog.  An Amphibean.  May as well be a fish.  What, someone gonna be missing the nightly slimy cuddles as it hops into bed and curls up next to the pillow?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chicken soup frog
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mountain chicken frog?

It was delicious.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight... an 18 yo Mountain Chicken Frog named Dominic died of natural causes at a zoo in Akron Ohio and will now be interred at the Komodo Kingdom Education Building
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
akron is a shiat hole, but we have a nice zoo
 
