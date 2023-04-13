 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Ukrainian captured Russian T-90 tank spotted at a truck stop in Louisiana, USA   (thedrive.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Military technology, Weapon, War, Military, System, United States  
•       •       •

523 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 12:41 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's all neat and interesting until a Ukrainian farmer shows up looking for his tank
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fort Polk has something to do with this. That place twists space and time into a perfect distillation of hell.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Fort Polk has something to do with this. That place twists space and time into a perfect distillation of hell.


Yup. It will pair well with their Hind gunships.

What a f*cked up place.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What is that, about 1.5 inches of clearance between the trailer and the road? Yikes.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On its way to either Ft. Bliss, Ft. Sam, or the NPG.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kyiv craigslist
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which reminds me - yesterday's commute home, I saw several artillery pieces headed South from Indianapolis - probably to Camp Atterbury.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Which reminds me - yesterday's commute home, I saw several artillery pieces headed South from Indianapolis - probably to Camp Atterbury.



Atterbury's a fun place, have you ever visited?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put some boobytraps in it and then the orcs think that they have successfully stolen it back. When they take it someplace interesting blow it the F up.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Put some boobytraps in it and then the orcs think that they have successfully stolen it back. When they take it someplace interesting blow it the F up.


Nobody likes the Russian army, you can just say so.  You don't have to be so elaborate as to suggest we booby trap a captured Russian tank currently on US soil and mail it back to their battlefront and hope theyfind it.  Even Rube Goldberg would leave thosesteps out!
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: What is that, about 1.5 inches of clearance between the trailer and the road? Yikes.


I think that type of "low boy" trailer actually is hight adjustable and is probably lowered down while disconnected from the truck. I think it's more impressive that someone managed to get it to the US and leave it at a truck stop and none of the various authorities seem concerned. I should look into buying that Japanese F4 Phantom I've always wanted.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like the only people that don't have a T-90 are the Russians.
/off to find me a lightly used IMR-2
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we collecting these now?
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image 850x203]
Are we collecting these now?


Ukraine has been shipping Russian tanks to other countries for a while now. I tried to submit a Russian tanks invade Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia headline a while back but it did not turn green.
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ted KKKruz bought it off Alibaba, on its way to Texass
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That can't be the T-90. The turret hasn't been blown off.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's getting some jambalaya mind your business
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Louisiana?  Darn, so close:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powtard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Between this and the leaked docs, something tells me we are trolling pooty hard.  Kinda like saying " Look what we know and have, give up already."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I assume the US Army has something like the USAF Petting Zoo.  Where would it be?
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: tinyarena: [Fark user image 850x203]
Are we collecting these now?

Ukraine has been shipping Russian tanks to other countries for a while now. I tried to submit a Russian tanks invade Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia headline a while back but it did not turn green.


Don't be bitter about it.  Your next snarky war sub will be GREAT!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.