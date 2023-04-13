 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Minnesota refinery spills 20k gallons of asphalt, enough to fill nearly 2 Minnesota potholes   (twincities.com) divider line
18
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, just 2? Subby must live in Golden Valley. That's barely half of one here in the 'hood of St. Paul....
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a pothole at 27th and Girard in Minneapolis that could have used that asphalt:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a desperate attempt to cover up the stench of St. Paul Park?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: There is a pothole at 27th and Girard in Minneapolis that could have used that asphalt:

[Fark user image 652x488]


That's no pot hole, that's an entire marijuana dispensary.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in MN and just got new struts so I'm getting a kick.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many swimming pools it that?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewises (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewises (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.


At 7 litres that kid must be tiny.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An asphalt spill?  Is that just a fancy name for road construction?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i am going to need that in Rhode Islands....
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lost a perfectly good tire to a pothole with its own area code at the southeast entrance to Southdale Mall last week. Tire went completely flat in about 4 seconds. Potholes are everywhere in Mpls and St Paul. Some streets are undriveable (e.g. Shepard Road). The worst I have seen since moving here in 1981.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman: By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewises (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.


How many Mongo's is that?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: berylman: By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewises (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.

At 7 litres that kid must be tiny.


7 what?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dyhchong: berylman: By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewises (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.

At 7 litres that kid must be tiny.

7 what?


Litres, it's the global standard for volume measurement.

Imagine 7 Big Gulps plus one Lil' Big Gulp for those of you playing in America, or roughly 2x Team Gulps.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dyhchong: berylman: By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewis (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.

At 7 litres that kid must be tiny.


Indeed he was. We had to install a specialized small tub filled to the brim with water before placing the diminutive Webster into it and then calculate his volume based upon the spilled displaced water and then recognized his utility as a gold standard. Hence the EL unit
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/yes, I'm totally joking
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: dyhchong: berylman: By god that is almost the volumetric content of 36,845 child star Emmanuel Lewis (Webster) which should definitely be recognized as an international standard.

At 7 litres that kid must be tiny.

Indeed he was. We had to install a specialized small tub filled to the brim with water before placing the diminutive Webster into it and then calculate his volume based upon the spilled displaced water and then recognized his utility as a gold standard. Hence the EL unit
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 318x159]/yes, I'm totally joking


I'm guessing he's now kept in cryostasis in a vault somewhere so that instruments can be recalibrated against the standard like they used to do with metric weights and measures.

https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/11/14/18072368/kilogram-kibble-redefine-weight-science

Must be very confusing when he's woken up from his slumber like one of the Old Ones.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two men at the refinery were taken to the hospital for asphalt burns

so is an "asphalt burn" different from both a chemical burn and a....I guess what, a "heat burn," such that it gets its own name?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or one SoCal Gas "repair project trench" that no SoCal Gas employee has been anywhere near in months.
 
