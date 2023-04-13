 Skip to content
(MPR News) Feds urge meat packing plants to double check they aren't accidentally using child labor, because those darn kids will sneak in and start working if you aren't careful (mprnews.org)
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd sneak in and work in a mifepristone factory.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are good at cleaning, their little hands and fingers can really get into those tight spaces.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Kids are good at cleaning, their little hands and fingers can really get into those tight spaces.


and the cut fingers can be canned


View Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Boo_Guy: Kids are good at cleaning, their little hands and fingers can really get into those tight spaces.

and the cut fingers can be canned


[Fark user image image 512x512]


Ha, you think those are fingers...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: invictus2: Boo_Guy: Kids are good at cleaning, their little hands and fingers can really get into those tight spaces.

and the cut fingers can be canned


[Fark user image image 512x512]

Ha, you think those are fingers...


They're Republican wieners.

/These are the Grade A ones, usually you would need a microscope
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thread over
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Kids are good at cleaning, their little hands and fingers can really get into those tight spaces.


How else do you expect to keep the train going??
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is anybody documenting the tens of thousands of cows and the one critically injured woman, because that's a helluva brothers Grimm tale and kids love stories. Immigrant labor horror in the homeland.
 
adamatari
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't making sure children aren't working in factories the government'sjob? Obviously there's a teeny tiny conflict of interest with companies that are already hiring 3rd party temp labor from questionable agencies so they don't have liability if their workers are undocumented. That's why the government is supposed to have the ability to investigate and prosecute violations of laws and regulations.

If you have a system where kids are found working in factories like crazy suddenly, and your response is to ask companies to be nice and fix that please, you aren't fixing the system, you are just covering for it. Do your job. If you can't, then we have a systemic problem and you should name it. The agencies in charge need more resources? Say so.

I know this shiat ain't gonna get fixed but asking the fox to guard the henhouse is a dumb look.
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, I'm slightly heartened after reading the article because it appears the department of labor IS putting in some extra effort to stop this illegal child labor, outside of strongly worded letters and frowny faces at the meatpackers. I hope they have some success and also don't forget the car factories and everything else where they found child labor.
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why are these kids working anyway? If they need money they should ask their parents for an advance on their allowance.
 
buravirgil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Kids are good at cleaning, their little hands and fingers can really get into those tight spaces.


View Full Size
 
