 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Tarz-man runs out of branches   (wfla.com) divider line
2
    More: Florida, Motor vehicle, Traffic, Police, Probation, Jonathan Kiser, Radio, Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 9:46 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s in Florida I knew a guy that was tripping balls and swinging from tree branch to tree branch, just having the time of his life, until he fekked up and fell and literally, no shiat, broke his face.  Or so I was told.

His name was Simon.  Or is, last I heard he moved back to the UK.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What swings through cake shops yodelling?

Tarzipan!
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.