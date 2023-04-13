 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   15 deadliest intersections in the USA. If you're in Jersey, you have 4 of them   (jalopnik.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, United States, Roundabout, Road, Limited-access road, Arizona Department of Transportation, New Jersey Department of Transportation, Law, New Jersey  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 9:30 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah, Jersey. A state where the Republican governor closed bridge lanes to intentionally cause legendary traffic jams just to make a Democratic mayor look bad.

Jersey doesn't fix traffic issues, they Cause them.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No more Roosevelt boulevard in Philly in the top 10 any longer?  There used to be two within a few miles of each other.  Looks like those speed cameras they installed a couple of years ago have been pretty effective.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to NJ, stay the f*** out of the left lane unless your an expert. (NJ, where driving is an art and a science). Life long NJ resident. Also, circle expert who gets pissed about people who do not understand the "yield" sign. That is all!
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
9 fatalities in 20 years is the worst? I would have guessed a lot higher.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]


I love how BOSTON DENT WIZARD is down in the south. Like, that seems very suspicious...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
None in New England, where drivers are highly skilled at avoiding death.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]


8. I could make that whole area run smooth as silk with 8 stop signs. As it stands, that's madness.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]


No railroad tracks?  Pfft, amateur.

Confusion Corner, Stuart, FL.  The first time I experienced it I was riding my bicycle to go bail my roommate out of jail.  I asked for directions and some dude said "When you get to Confusion Corner just go straight through."  I asked what Confusion Corner was and he said, "Oh, you'll know it when you see it, trust me."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2nnF-awagg&t=2s&ab_channel=JeffYounglove

Back in the mid-80s it was worse, the islands didn't exist.  It was just a big, open field of asphalt.  With railroad tracks running through the middle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]


That shiat you'll have trouble going fast enough to kill.  The ones in TFA are all easy to blaze through at incredibly high speeds and run a light or sign, and the ones without those you've got side road traffic trying to negotiate all the incredibly high speed drivers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
None of these are impossible to navigate as long as you have at least a room-temperature IQ. They all have proper lane markings, signage, and signals.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So long as HOA's are actually reigned in and not somehow made even more powerful, good for North Carolina. May 49 other states follow your lead.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ector...

Reminds me of this time I took a side road and passed through Ector, Tx. It's East of Sherman, where my airbase was. It was after the Covid checks, and there was a modest factory with "relief checks available here" sign out front. A tongue in cheek recruitment sign. Fark, if I lived in the area I might have chipped in to the needed labor.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]


There have been studies that when you remove traffic control methods (lights, signs, and even lane markings), accidents are vastly reduced and fatalities (even pedestrians) are almost entirely eliminated. It's a psychological effect of people looking at something they know is dangerous and they then slow down to be extra careful with what they are doing when operating a motor vehicle.

Take the world's most farked up intersection, leave it without signals and signs, and let people navigate it themselves. Seems safe to me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 9 fatalities in 20 years is the worst? I would have guessed a lot higher.


It's got to be ranked according to how much traffic flows through the intersection and then how many accidents and fatalities happen on a per-car basis.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1 and 9 in Elizabeth NJ is more or less Mad Max territory. Surprised 22 didn't make an appearance.

The reason there are no Massachusetts sites listed is because the underdeveloped road system is so clogged that even horrible Masshole drivers can't get up to deadly speeds.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like Florida has 4 also, tied with NJ
I figured as much.
 
thisispete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]


Those intersections look like they are begging for some roundabouts.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: 1 and 9 in Elizabeth NJ is more or less Mad Max territory. Surprised 22 didn't make an appearance.

The reason there are no Massachusetts sites listed is because the underdeveloped road system is so clogged that even horrible Masshole drivers can't get up to deadly speeds.


I grew up around there and...yeah, no shiat.  22 is a nightmare and has been since the 70s.  My sister lived in 'Betty' for a while so I know those as well.

/Boy do I miss Bowmark.  And East Winds.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was expecting to see a local one. Only place in the state where a limited access highway corridor suddenly has a traffic light before merging into the oh so gentle and infrequently traveled I-80 east lane into scenic New Jersey.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tedious slideshow. Here:

15. Deen Still Rd and SR-33 - Polk County, FL
14. FM 866 and SH-302 - Ector County, TX
13. CR-74 and SR-31 - Charlotte County, FL
12. Pierce Ferry Rd and US-93 - Mohave County, AZ
11. Dug Hill Rd and US-72 - Madison County, AL
10. M-46 and M-83 - Saginaw County, MI
9. East Grand St and US-1/9 - Elizabeth, NJ
8. PA-132 and Knights Rd - Bucks County, PA
7. Grand Blvd and Montgomery St - St. Louis, MO
6. SH-360 and US-287 - Ellis County, TX
5. SR-19 and SR-40 - Marion County, FL
4. SR-70 and US-41 - Bradenton, FL
3. Massachusetts Ave and Route 70 - Ocean County, NJ
2. East Jersey Street and US-1/9 - Elizabeth, NJ
1. Lalor Street and Route 129 - Trenton, NJ
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: None in New England, where drivers are highly skilled at avoiding death.


Or in Washington, where drivers are used to managing mountains and morons.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had a feeling that Lalor St. would make the list...I didn't realize it would be #1.
There are two memorials roadside that exist today...that intersection is truly a nightmare, right next to a senior housing facility & in between said facility & the local shopping center.
A crossing-guard posted at that intersection to keep people safe was killed there a handful of years ago...his memorial was there for a long time.  Not to mention the train/car crashes that have occurred there too over the years.
I guess I shouldn't be surprised...I get the heebie-jeebies when I'm sitting at that light waiting for the green...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Those all look like fairly easy intersections to navigate, unlike the clusterf*ck that is Kelley Square in Worcester. No lights or stop signs.
[i.redd.it image 690x775]

There have been studies that when you remove traffic control methods (lights, signs, and even lane markings), accidents are vastly reduced and fatalities (even pedestrians) are almost entirely eliminated. It's a psychological effect of people looking at something they know is dangerous and they then slow down to be extra careful with what they are doing when operating a motor vehicle.

Take the world's most farked up intersection, leave it without signals and signs, and let people navigate it themselves. Seems safe to me.


And that intersection will be slow as fark as everyone but the localest of locals hesitation waltzes their way through
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

smed7: A crossing-guard posted at that intersection to keep people safe was killed there a handful of years ago


GOD-DAMN!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 7. Grand Blvd and Montgomery St - St. Louis, MO


That one on the list has to take the crown as the top award. It's a total nothing-burger of intersections in the middle of a FARKING SHIAT-HOLE of urban blight in St Louis, yet still tops the list with an unusual amount of fatalities.

I wonder how many fatalities at this particular intersection are the result of not wearing proper safety restraints while driving or riding in a vehicle, and I wonder if you can make the calculation of how many fatalities are the result of older (less safe) motor vehicles being driven by motorists.

Take a weird intersection in a ghetto and add people who are too-cool-for-school (don't wear a seatbelt) and put them in vehicles old enough to not have airbags, and see how many fatalities occur.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And that intersection will be slow as fark as everyone but the localest of locals hesitation waltzes their way through


Good? The localest of locals will know to avoid that intersection and take alternate routes, thus making sure the intersection has lower levels of traffic and resulting in fewer accidents.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there's a dangerous corner with two cross streets, does that count as four dangerous intersections or just one?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And that intersection will be slow as fark as everyone but the localest of locals hesitation waltzes their way through

Good? The localest of locals will know to avoid that intersection and take alternate routes, thus making sure the intersection has lower levels of traffic and resulting in fewer accidents.


Or you could get a traffic engineer to set it up halfway sensibly so people get through at a sane pace regardless
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you live in Florida, you have 4 of them.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.