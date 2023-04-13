 Skip to content
NC state lawmakers want to regulate your HOAs
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank you John Oliver

FFS, it shouldn't have taken this long to reign in those farking neighborhood gestapo twats
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's about farking time
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Catching up to Florida and California. That's right, the odd couple control their HOAs then the rest of the union.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Catching up to Florida and California. That's right, the odd couple control their HOAs then the rest of the union.


Then?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Progress in my North Carolina? It's more likely than you think. Centipedes are still an issue
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Ya Liu, says she's heard horror stories about owners who weren't even aware their property was being foreclosed on because they were renting it out.

I mean, on one hand the HOA should be required to serve them for a foreclosure but on the other hand boy are you stupid for not updating the mail address and paying the dues. I bet they do it for their property taxes. Also fark'em, they are landlords and I bet eviction notice in NC is a mailing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get rid of them.
At least get rid of the part that forces people to join them when they buy a house.
I don't care about the idiots who join them willingly.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just wait 'til they read the guidelines for HOA offices.
 
wage0048
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seriously.  Unless you're dealing with attached townhomes or a condo - where there are common elements that need to be maintained - there is zero reason for a HOA.

And in those situations you need to keep the HOA reined in to prevent it from trying to control more than it absolutely needs to.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You live with a HOA?

You sound  poor.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm picturing a HOA for HOAs.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
from Imgflip Meme Generator
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Thank you John Oliver

FFS, it shouldn't have taken this long to reign in those farking neighborhood gestapo twats


Yup, seeing that piece really opened my eyes to a lot of the bullshiat going on.  I've always rented, so had no idea what was happening.   Honestly, I connected more to the Chuck E. Cheese piece...even at 45. :(
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My HOA consists of around 120 condos, don't think it could be managed with a party wall agreement alone.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whargharblr free hand of the market whargharble regulations bad whargharble small government good whargharble companies surely will do the right thing without being told whargharble

/Am I doing it right?
 
