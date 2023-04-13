 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   How to stop a train, Florida style   (fox13news.com) divider line
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did it look kind of like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god...wow.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Range Rover looks ok tho
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They aborted that florida train ride.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sandbar67: The Range Rover looks ok tho


That truck driver gonna have some 'splainin' to do
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Brightline passenger train slams into car

Well that wasn't too bright.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pile of alligators?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bathsalts?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those trains are going to be doing 150mph plus soon with Floridians who can't stop waiting on tracks. Should be good.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Those trains are going to be doing 150mph plus soon with Floridians who can't stop waiting on tracks. Should be good.


Darwinism at work. The less Florida men the better.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hopefully a full investigation will reveal who was at fault here.
 
