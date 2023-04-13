 Skip to content
(WTOP)   School buses are trying to pick up your kids   (wtop.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOP child traffickers trying to increase their volume?

//and pass the savings on to their customers?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: GOP child traffickers trying to increase their volume?

//and pass the savings on to their customers?


I always wondered what the Federalist Society was all about. Thanks for explaining.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a special kind of evil.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops talked to a guy who attempted to abduct children with a fake school bus, and what sounds like a fake day care van, and they let him go? They said they think it might just be a misunderstanding? How much money does the family have, that sprouted this sicko? Let me guess, his Daddy is a bigshot in the local GOP? Maybe the guy himself is a preacher and was claiming he was just trying to read the bible to the kids, while he drove them to school, and the cops believed him?  Still attempted kidnapping, and they let him go.

I just can't wait to hear whatever piece of hillbilly logic was used to determine that this is all a lot to do about nothing.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Quite a distance apart and about 10-minute spacing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's because I was a kid when it was happening, but the Satanic Panic seems like it was a much less stupid mass hysteria than this current Groomer Rumor hysteria.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe it's because I was a kid when it was happening, but the Satanic Panic seems like it was a much less stupid mass hysteria than this current Groomer Rumor hysteria.


The Satanic panic was the KKK, they investigated themselves, and reported the Satanic panic was a hoax.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 7 p.m., Fairfax County police announced in a Tweet that they had identified the driver of the buses after he attempted to pick up another student. They claim no criminal activity was suspected.

WTF?
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Martha's Vineyard field trip or are they short staffed at the meat packing plant?
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Around 7 p.m., Fairfax County police announced in a Tweet that they had identified the driver of the buses after he attempted to pick up another student. They claim no criminal activity was suspected.

WTF?


If this event is real, I cannot imagine a legal reason to go get a fake bus to go pick up random kids.
Even as a crime this seems to be on the Looney Tunes spectrum of scheme. I can't even imagine how the criminal could succeed, and to what end.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 592x450]


wpcdn.us-east-1.vip.tn-cloud.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The cops talked to a guy who attempted to abduct children with a fake school bus, and what sounds like a fake day care van, and they let him go? They said they think it might just be a misunderstanding? How much money does the family have, that sprouted this sicko? Let me guess, his Daddy is a bigshot in the local GOP? Maybe the guy himself is a preacher and was claiming he was just trying to read the bible to the kids, while he drove them to school, and the cops believed him?  Still attempted kidnapping, and they let him go.

I just can't wait to hear whatever piece of hillbilly logic was used to determine that this is all a lot to do about nothing.


I believe that the process now is that the police sit down with the person and pray, then everything is all white.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's no fear and panic like Northern Virginia fear and panic.
WTOP is there for all your murder, fear, weather, and traffic information needs.
 
