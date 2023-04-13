 Skip to content
"The shelter was intended to create an area for cats who were too elderly or had ongoing health conditions that needed regular treatment and monitoring to live out their days in comfort." Welcome to Caturday
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I missed you guize last week! ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

WE MISSED YOU!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
it haz been a great day
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for Caturday..it's been a week!! Wworks has been awful. If I could afford it I'd retire tomorrow. I think the only thing keeping me there are the kids, and the summer months "off"...

TC has now decided the tub is a nice place to nap.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

We missed you too! 🤗
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's been a rollercoaster day for me. We had to make the decision to go no contact with my MIL for a year or two. She's gone completely toxic. She wants us to give up all our pets, move into a hallway in a hoarder house, and for my husband to take a massive paycut.
Her next suggestion is to buy a $10000 horse trailer and live in it. Not an RV, not a horse trailer converted for human habitation, a BROKEN horse trailer.
Oh, you're too go for my suggestions? Well, then you deserve to live under a bridge, you filthy hippies!!!


Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yay for Caturday..it's been a week!! Wworks has been awful. If I could afford it I'd retire tomorrow. I think the only thing keeping me there are the kids, and the summer months "off"...

TC has now decided the tub is a nice place to nap.


{hugs}  Hope Caturday can cheer you up 💕
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.


{hugs}

I cut my biological family out of my life years ago and have never had any regrets, even though it meant walking away from the inheritance my grandparents left me.

Keep toxic people out of your life!  You deserve much better 💜
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This week, I may actually start filling out my tax forms!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ane we missed you too!  Welcome back! ♥
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yay! Welcome back! We missed you, too!

bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Waiting on a Caturday be like:
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Waiting on a Caturday be like:
My friends' dog, Merlin, used to do that and if food wasn't forthcoming he then literally hockey pucked the empty dish at mom or dad 😆
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HI LILYSPAD!!!(waves like the fast and furiously flying arms of a crew of old time switchboard operators frantically fixing lilyspad's computer and connection)
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.


Wow.  A bit toxic there.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

And also...
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HI LILYSPAD!!!(waves like the fast and furiously flying arms of a crew of old time switchboard operators frantically fixing lilyspad's computer and connection)
Hahaha!!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.

Wow.  A bit toxic there.


I'd say WAY toxic!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks everyone!  It was pretty stressfull...for Lily too!  She knew something was different, and was very vocal about it.  And she was shedding horribly!  We're both much better now.  :)
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.

Wow.  A bit toxic there.


Worst part is that before FIL passed, she wasn't like this. She was actually helpful and supportive, and now it's like she's trying to shove us into a bear trap and getting mad that we can tell it's a bear trap. Really threw us for a loop.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aetre: New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.


Hai Finnegan!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aetre: New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.


Hai Finnegan!  Welcome to Caturday 🤗

What cookies did you bring?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.

Wow.  A bit toxic there.

Worst part is that before FIL passed, she wasn't like this. She was actually helpful and supportive, and now it's like she's trying to shove us into a bear trap and getting mad that we can tell it's a bear trap. Really threw us for a loop.


I remember you saying she was helping out a bit with FIL.  Very weird.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.

Wow.  A bit toxic there.

Worst part is that before FIL passed, she wasn't like this. She was actually helpful and supportive, and now it's like she's trying to shove us into a bear trap and getting mad that we can tell it's a bear trap. Really threw us for a loop.


Maybe she's had some kind of psychotic break?  Whatever the reason, you DON'T  have to take it!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Aetre: New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.

Hai Finnegan!  Welcome to Caturday 🤗

What cookies did you bring?


Shredded cardboard flakes. The hope is to mix them with some marshmallow and make a rice krispies treat of sorts.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aetre: almostsane: Aetre: New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.

Hai Finnegan!  Welcome to Caturday 🤗

What cookies did you bring?

Shredded cardboard flakes. The hope is to mix them with some marshmallow and make a rice krispies treat of sorts.


Cardboard Flakes? I see what you did there, but I am too lazy to care since, you know, I am a cat......
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

This does not look anything like the Clutch Cargo I grew up on......
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.

Wow.  A bit toxic there.

Worst part is that before FIL passed, she wasn't like this. She was actually helpful and supportive, and now it's like she's trying to shove us into a bear trap and getting mad that we can tell it's a bear trap. Really threw us for a loop.

Maybe she's had some kind of psychotic break?  Whatever the reason, you DON'T  have to take it!


She's certainly snapped in some way. And it's been escalating as days pass.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aetre: New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.


Welcome to Caturday, Finnegan!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
As an old cat, I heartily endorse this Caturday story!
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Followed by my father (who picked me up by the neck and slammed me into a mattress against the wall when I was growing up) saying "what kind of cruel, uncaring asshole of a parent wouldn't lend their kid a little money when their entire world just turned on it's head?" When he was asked to assist us.

Like I said, rollercoaster day.

Wow.  A bit toxic there.

Worst part is that before FIL passed, she wasn't like this. She was actually helpful and supportive, and now it's like she's trying to shove us into a bear trap and getting mad that we can tell it's a bear trap. Really threw us for a loop.

Maybe she's had some kind of psychotic break?  Whatever the reason, you DON'T  have to take it!

She's certainly snapped in some way. And it's been escalating as days pass.


😟 I'm so sorry that you're having to deal with this.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aetre: New kitty is home! Internet, meet Finnegan. Finnegan, Internet.

I tried getting rid of some of the blur in the second photo, but I'm no good at photo editing. Oh well.

He is a very friendly floofy boi. Had him home about three hours now and he licks my face when I get down at his level. Just hope that when we introduce him to Sweetie that relationship goes well, too.


Welcome to The Clowder, Finnegan!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
