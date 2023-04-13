 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Insane TikTok trend has people painting their windows with glue   (blog.cheapism.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People used to buy contact paper for that but you still have to remove adhesive so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then the DikDok user will have less glue to sniff.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know what's really fun? Gluing your eyelids together

to help you with creating your first TikTok challenge vid, you can use this catchy tune to dance to while entering TikTok super-stardom

ADULT. - Glue Your Eyelids Together
Youtube dMKWlenmdN4
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But then the DikDok user will have less glue to sniff.


Idiot. Elmer's is for eating, not for huffing.
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meth chic. Cover up your windows just like in some of the better meth houses
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Can withstand temperatures up to 80 degrees."

Lol. Good luck to them come summer time, especially if they live in the south.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've never hated anyone with a burning passion so intense that my fingers started melting my screen protector before.
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Instructions unclear. Penis stuck to window glass.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
my computer is not windows glue compatible
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, and "rainbow parties" were a thing! Why, I remember when butt-chugging and vodka tampons were all the rage, too. Ahh, man, those were the days, back when you could just buy jenkem from your local dealer instead of making it at home.

Yet another fine myth from the "omg those kids are out of control" campaign.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 a kid one day asked me what 'non-toxic' meant.
i said that he could eat it.
i was not allow near the kids after that...
i call it a win.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cheron: Meth chic. Cover up your windows just like in some of the better meth houses


That's what foil is for
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: "Can withstand temperatures up to 80 degrees."



80 degrees?  What, do they live in the Arctic Circle?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: "Can withstand temperatures up to 80 degrees."

Lol. Good luck to them come summer time, especially if they live in the south.


This has to be Celsius, most glues would be worthless if they couldn't withstand 80 °F
I'm near Montreal and it got hotter than that today.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Madman drummers bummers: But then the DikDok user will have less glue to sniff.

Idiot. Elmer's is for eating, not for huffing.


Well, *I* know that. But I'm not a DikDok user.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Has there been a "sane" tiktok trend thus far?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes totally a super cool trend, signed, a Chinese bot account.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you have to go to a hardware store to buy a paint roller, you can by some cheap DIY window frosting treatment instead. It's easier to remove than all that glue.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*buy

Really, it's just a few bucks more.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTP 2: a kid one day asked me what 'non-toxic' meant.
i said that he could eat it.
i was not allow near the kids after that...
i call it a win.


Tell us about your filing system
 
Lunakki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a bathroom window that directly faces my neighbor's window, so I went to the hardware store and bought some stuff you can stick to your window to make it look frosted. It was quick, easy, and cheap. I've had it like that for years and it still looks great. My guess is it's a lot easier to remove than glue is, though admittedly I've not tried it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If you have to go to a hardware store to buy a paint roller, you can by some cheap DIY window frosting treatment instead. It's easier to remove than all that glue.


Seriously. I bought some window film off of Amazon that adheres using water and static cling for $28, and when the time comes to remove it you just peel it straight off. That might be slightly more expensive than a bottle of Elmer's glue and a roller but hardly to the point of breaking the bank.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fiber for window lickers.
 
