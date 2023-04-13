 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Alaska's News Source)   Russian activity grounds flights in Alaska   (alaskasnewssource.com) divider line
8
    More: News, Volcano, Alaska, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Atmosphere, Russia, Kamchatka Peninsula, Volcanic ash, Alaska Airlines  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 7:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The eruptions are coming directly for Sarah Palin.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin can actually see Russia then, huh.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those ash-holes!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
polle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is the volcano at least pronouncable not like that icelandic one ?
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anchorage is grounded.  Juneau's still flying.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/It'll probably cool down by Monday
//I hope
///I'm too out of shape to fight WWIII
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: [media.tenor.com image 498x202] [View Full Size image _x_]
/It'll probably cool down by Monday
//I hope
///I'm too out of shape to fight WWIII


NVM, just RTFA
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.