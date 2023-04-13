 Skip to content
(WYMT Hazard)   Dystopian SciFi authors missed out on an obvious storyline: using deep fakes of your relatives to fake a kidnapping. The future seems like so much fun   (wkyt.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"AI did it" is going to be the go to excuse for a while, isn't it?
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Egan wrote a story like that, titled (appropriately enough) "A Kidnapping". Except he went one step further: it wasn't just fake audio or video, but a whole AI personality reconstruction of the victim taken from a brain scan, which itself was created and held for ransom.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Greg Egan wrote a story like that, titled (appropriately enough) "A Kidnapping". Except he went one step further: it wasn't just fake audio or video, but a whole AI personality reconstruction of the victim taken from a brain scan, which itself was created and held for ransom.


I thought, "3 comments, someone has probably refuted the headline by now".

Yep.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...


And they know her mother's phone number.
/Mommy might have a pissed off sidepiece out there.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark's had at least two threads about this with a sampled and synthesized voice of a loved one used to scam. The script involved a crisis and a lawyer demanding bail money. I've known two older women who barely escaped falling for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The greatest episode of all of Star Trek, movies and shows and all...  In the Pale Moonlight.

Remember this?
media-amazon.comView Full Size


We are SO close to actually being able to do this exact thing, only not in hologram form.  But we can totally make a video look authentic.
This AI, deep fake shiat is the precursor to this technology the same way that 3D printers are the precursor to replicators.

It really is astonishing.  I love the generative AI stuff.  I use it all the time now.  And if I live long enough to start using holodecks, Fark yeah, man, I'm in!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...

And they know her mother's phone number.
/Mommy might have a pissed off sidepiece out there.


No. These scams are not perpetrated by actors who know their victims. They're likely conducted from abroad.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: "AI did it" is going to be the go to excuse for a while, isn't it?


I was deepfaked by the GPT!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is why I always demand kidnappers send me the victim's head in a box so I can verify they aren't full of shiat

That one really cooks their noodle
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...


FTA:  Previously, cloning a voice would take a large number of samples from the person who was being cloned. Nowadays, Kambhampati said a voice can be cloned with just three seconds of your voice. "And with the three seconds, it can come close to how exactly you sound," Kambhampati said. "Most of the voice cloning actually captures the inflection as well as the emotion."

Audio is a much easier signal than visual to process -- that's the kind of signal we used for u-grad's first signal processing in school -- and it makes sense it would not require the large volume of training data to replicate.  A teen probably has a bunch of tiktok clips online and they can capture training data for a few different types of sound -- e.g. a couple clips of her close to crying or laughing or whatever, plain talking.  And from that you can create a realistic-sounding output.  Go a step further and process the actual language itself and develop a word-bank to make sure you're choosing a vocabulary that she would be likely to use, especially if she has standout words/slang.

I would guess that if you look, psychologists also concur that listeners are easier to fool than viewers of images/video are.  Similar reasons, albeit as intuitive and biological though -- fewer data features available to pick up on to detect false positives.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.


Probably not the worst idea in the world to have established secret challenge questions/phrases for your kids with expected answers simply to verify identity.  Both directions -- parents to kids and kids to parents.
 
Klom Dark [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.


Where's your dog?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: drjekel_mrhyde: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...

And they know her mother's phone number.
/Mommy might have a pissed off sidepiece out there.

No. These scams are not perpetrated by actors who know their victims. They're likely conducted from abroad.


They had too somehow record her daughter's voice from overseas. Even if they got her voice from a video online, how would they know her mother's number?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mrparks: Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.

Probably not the worst idea in the world to have established secret challenge questions/phrases for your kids with expected answers simply to verify identity.  Both directions -- parents to kids and kids to parents.


Because kids are so often tasked to withdraw large sums of money.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, it's a good thing people aren't engaging in large scale use of an app that records sound controlled by a hostile foreign government.

Oh shiat.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, cow-farkers: my family would pay to NOT have me returned.

"Your grandad said someone called trying to bail you out. He said "Bout damn time" and hung up on them." Gee. Thanks, Mom.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: buravirgil: drjekel_mrhyde: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...

And they know her mother's phone number.
/Mommy might have a pissed off sidepiece out there.

No. These scams are not perpetrated by actors who know their victims. They're likely conducted from abroad.

They had too somehow record her daughter's voice from overseas. Even if they got her voice from a video online, how would they know her mother's number?


Data breaches and dark nets.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mrparks: Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.

Probably not the worst idea in the world to have established secret challenge questions/phrases for your kids with expected answers simply to verify identity.  Both directions -- parents to kids and kids to parents.


Yeah. When they leave the house use it as a goodbye so they keep it in mind.

You say "shrimp" kid says "plate of shrimp".

Human captcha.
 
weapon13
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mrparks: Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.

Probably not the worst idea in the world to have established secret challenge questions/phrases for your kids with expected answers simply to verify identity.  Both directions -- parents to kids and kids to parents.


My family and friends all have a different 'password'

Even with texts, if you really are in trouble, add the secret symbols at the end of the text.

Don't know the password or the symbols? Then fark you. You aren't who you say you are.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

weapon13: New Rising Sun: mrparks: Literally a plot point in Terminator 2.

Probably not the worst idea in the world to have established secret challenge questions/phrases for your kids with expected answers simply to verify identity.  Both directions -- parents to kids and kids to parents.

My family and friends all have a different 'password'

Even with texts, if you really are in trouble, add the secret symbols at the end of the text.

Don't know the password or the symbols? Then fark you. You aren't who you say you are.


I'm gonna go with "save me 💀 💩 L"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Uhh - if that was convincing someone that knows her daughter put a fair piece of work into recording samples...

FTA:  Previously, cloning a voice would take a large number of samples from the person who was being cloned. Nowadays, Kambhampati said a voice can be cloned with just three seconds of your voice. "And with the three seconds, it can come close to how exactly you sound," Kambhampati said. "Most of the voice cloning actually captures the inflection as well as the emotion."

Audio is a much easier signal than visual to process -- that's the kind of signal we used for u-grad's first signal processing in school -- and it makes sense it would not require the large volume of training data to replicate.  A teen probably has a bunch of tiktok clips online and they can capture training data for a few different types of sound -- e.g. a couple clips of her close to crying or laughing or whatever, plain talking.  And from that you can create a realistic-sounding output.  Go a step further and process the actual language itself and develop a word-bank to make sure you're choosing a vocabulary that she would be likely to use, especially if she has standout words/slang.

I would guess that if you look, psychologists also concur that listeners are easier to fool than viewers of images/video are.  Similar reasons, albeit as intuitive and biological though -- fewer data features available to pick up on to detect false positives.


I sit corrected, I hadn't kept up.  Would have expected at least a paragraph or so - my mistake.  Thanks
 
