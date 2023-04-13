 Skip to content
(Observer & Eccentric)   Squatting, Mail Box Edition
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once put a garden gnome in my neighbor's front flower bed.  A few days later, it was moved to another neighbor's yard.  A few days after that, it was in my yard.  This went on all Spring, with the gnome going on a tour of the neighborhood.

At the next block party, the gnome was the hot topic of conversation.  "Who started it?  Who got it first?"  The first neighbor pulled me aside and asked if I put it in his lawn first.  I denied it, but he knew I was lying.

I miss my neighbor Eddie.  He knew I started it.  He never told anyone I started it.  He got the prank going by putting it in a third lawn.  Having a friend you can trust to yes-and your joke is a rare thing in life.

Hold on.  I'm gonna need a minute...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, that was a fun read. +1 for that kind of whimsical anarchy...

//but if that's not a neighbor, that's commitment...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great! I love it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, creepy little wooden dolls want to live quietly in the mailbox?  I'm gonna let 'em be.  Anyone that's ever watched horror movies knows better than to fark around with that
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article mentioned the top two suspects. Although, I think, one by accident.

Either the owner's doing it or...

"While it is against the law for someone other than the mailbox owner and the mail carrier to put items in a mailbox, Powell could see why a doll family might want to move in."
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The US is the only major country where the postal service has a mailbox monopoly.  IE, it is actually illegal (as stated above) for a neighbor to put a note in it or a local restaurant to put a flyer in it or a competing mail service to use it.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww that's so cute.

NOW STAY OUT OF MY MAIL!
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awesome
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you open it one day and see this doll in there run for the hills and nuke the site from orbit
bavatuesdays.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than dog shiat and a fire cracker.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And "news" articles like this is why I go to Fark.

/bravo subby!
 
0z79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: If you open it one day and see this doll in there run for the hills and nuke the site from orbit
[bavatuesdays.com image 480x361]


That sucker's why I'm actually afraid of dolls.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No word on when it started... these non-news stories can take some time to get published, so I'm guessing April 1st.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
