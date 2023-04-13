 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Man loses foot in Hawaii, finds it in shark's mouth   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Surfing, Oahu, Bear, Waikiki, Shark, Tiger shark, Tourniquet, Tiger  
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the last place you look.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
😆
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kamu described the attack on his father, which likely involved an 8-foot-long tiger shark, according to DLNR.

We have an update, nine, nine foot shark is what we're hearing now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Honestly, who eats a foot?"
wynsors.comView Full Size
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did they perform some kind of half-assed autopsy on a fish?
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Mike Morita, 58, of Oahu suffered a shark bite at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9"

Cut loose - kick off your Sunday shoes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Morita will undergo another surgery this week as he continues to recover, and his family is raising funds through GoFundMe to help pay for his medical expenses.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Kamu described the attack on his father, which likely involved an 8-foot-long tiger shark, according to DLNR.

We have an update, nine, nine foot shark is what we're hearing now.


If a shark grew by the length of everything it ate it would be...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...another crappy SYFY movie
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: Did they perform some kind of half-assed autopsy on a fish?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doctor, will I run marathons anymore?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No worries, it'll eventually wash up on a beach in British Columbia, Canada with all the other feet that have appeared there over the years.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least that shark was hungry for a footlong instead of a six incher.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Kamu described the attack on his father, which likely involved an 8-foot-long tiger shark, according to DLNR.

We have an update, nine, nine foot shark is what we're hearing now.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
6AM.

So I'm an inlander now, kind of, but growing up by the ocean I learned there are times you don't go surfing. Dawn and dusk. I know "dawn patrol" is all surfer core and so on, but that's when those buggers are out there feeding.

I mean, I've done it, with a group, and occasionally alone as long as there was someone on the pier or beach. But it's really just an unnerving time to be in the water. Maybe I'm a wuss. Don't know. I still have both feet, but a guy I knew had his heel bit off by a shark one morning. They were able to re attach it because it didn't sever completely. Lucky day for him, lol.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He lost his right foot, but at least he's got one left.
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still believe it's a one foot shark now.
 
FirstDennis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

H31N0US: 6AM.

So I'm an inlander now, kind of, but growing up by the ocean I learned there are times you don't go surfing. Dawn and dusk. I know "dawn patrol" is all surfer core and so on, but that's when those buggers are out there feeding.

I mean, I've done it, with a group, and occasionally alone as long as there was someone on the pier or beach. But it's really just an unnerving time to be in the water. Maybe I'm a wuss. Don't know. I still have both feet, but a guy I knew had his heel bit off by a shark one morning. They were able to re attach it because it didn't sever completely. Lucky day for him, lol.


Not a smart aleck, just wondering, what exactly is that person on the pier going to do for you?
 
